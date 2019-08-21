Edition:
Migrants disembark Open Arms rescue ship

A migrant looks on as he disembarks the Spanish rescue ship Open Arms NGO, after it arrived in Lampedusa, Italy, August 20. Nearly one hundred migrants who had been stranded on the Open Arms rescue ship off the coast of Lampedusa disembarked on the Italian island on Tuesday night, ending a prolonged stand-off between the Spanish charity operating the boat and the government in Rome. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Reuters / Tuesday, August 20, 2019
Spanish rescue ship Open Arms with migrants on board arrives in Lampedusa, Italy, August 20. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

A migrant is helped off the Spanish rescue ship Open Arms NGO, as it arrives in Lampedusa, Italy, August 20. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

A migrant reacts as he disembarks the Spanish rescue ship Open Arms NGO, after it arrived in Lampedusa, Italy, August 20. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Spanish rescue ship Open Arms with migrants on board arrives in Lampedusa, Italy, August 20. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Spanish rescue ship Open Arms with migrants on board arrives in Lampedusa, Italy, August 20. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Spanish rescue ship Open Arms with migrants on board arrives in Lampedusa, Italy, August 20. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

A migrant disembarks off the Spanish rescue ship Open Arms NGO, after it arrived in Lampedusa, Italy, August 20. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Migrants, some of whom disembarked from Spanish rescue ship Open Arms NGO, are seen at the immigration center on the southern Sicilian island of Lampedusa, Italy, August 21. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Spanish rescue ship Open Arms with migrants on board arrives in Lampedusa, Italy, August 20. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Spanish rescue ship Open Arms with migrants on board arrives in Lampedusa, Italy, August 20. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Migrants look on from the Spanish rescue ship Open Arms NGO, as it arrives in Lampedusa, Italy, August 20. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Spanish rescue ship Open Arms with migrants on board arrives in Lampedusa, Italy, August 20. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Migrants look on from the Spanish rescue ship Open Arms NGO, as it arrives in Lampedusa, Italy, August 20. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Spanish rescue ship Open Arms with migrants on board arrives in Lampedusa, Italy, August 20. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Anabel Montes Mier, the Head of Mission on board the Spanish rescue ship Open Arms looks on as the ship arrives with migrants in Lampedusa, Italy, August 20. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Migrants, some of whom disembarked from Spanish rescue ship Open Arms NGO, are seen at the immigration center on the southern Sicilian island of Lampedusa, Italy, August 21. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

