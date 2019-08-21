Migrants disembark Open Arms rescue ship
A migrant looks on as he disembarks the Spanish rescue ship Open Arms NGO, after it arrived in Lampedusa, Italy, August 20. Nearly one hundred migrants who had been stranded on the Open Arms rescue ship off the coast of Lampedusa disembarked on the...more
Spanish rescue ship Open Arms with migrants on board arrives in Lampedusa, Italy, August 20. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
A migrant is helped off the Spanish rescue ship Open Arms NGO, as it arrives in Lampedusa, Italy, August 20. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
A migrant reacts as he disembarks the Spanish rescue ship Open Arms NGO, after it arrived in Lampedusa, Italy, August 20. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Spanish rescue ship Open Arms with migrants on board arrives in Lampedusa, Italy, August 20. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Spanish rescue ship Open Arms with migrants on board arrives in Lampedusa, Italy, August 20. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Spanish rescue ship Open Arms with migrants on board arrives in Lampedusa, Italy, August 20. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
A migrant disembarks off the Spanish rescue ship Open Arms NGO, after it arrived in Lampedusa, Italy, August 20. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Migrants, some of whom disembarked from Spanish rescue ship Open Arms NGO, are seen at the immigration center on the southern Sicilian island of Lampedusa, Italy, August 21. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Spanish rescue ship Open Arms with migrants on board arrives in Lampedusa, Italy, August 20. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Spanish rescue ship Open Arms with migrants on board arrives in Lampedusa, Italy, August 20. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Migrants look on from the Spanish rescue ship Open Arms NGO, as it arrives in Lampedusa, Italy, August 20. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Spanish rescue ship Open Arms with migrants on board arrives in Lampedusa, Italy, August 20. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Migrants look on from the Spanish rescue ship Open Arms NGO, as it arrives in Lampedusa, Italy, August 20. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Spanish rescue ship Open Arms with migrants on board arrives in Lampedusa, Italy, August 20. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Anabel Montes Mier, the Head of Mission on board the Spanish rescue ship Open Arms looks on as the ship arrives with migrants in Lampedusa, Italy, August 20. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Migrants, some of whom disembarked from Spanish rescue ship Open Arms NGO, are seen at the immigration center on the southern Sicilian island of Lampedusa, Italy, August 21. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Next Slideshows
Jeffrey Epstein's private Caribbean island
Images of Little St. James Island, Jeffrey Epstein's 70-acre private island in the Caribbean.
Life under lockdown in Kashmir
Rare images from inside Indian-controlled Kashmir after India revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and moved to quell widespread unrest by shutting...
Turkish police use water cannon on Kurdish protesters
Riot police fired water cannon and tear gas to disperse protesters demonstrating in southeast Turkey on Tuesday against the ousting of three Kurdish mayors five...
Life in Hong Kong, city of protest
Scenes of daily life amid weeks of anti-government demonstrations in Hong Kong, which began in June as opposition to a now-suspended extradition bill and have...
MORE IN PICTURES
Hong Kongers protest at site of suspected triad attacks
Thousands of jeering Hong Kong residents held a raucous anti-government protest at a suburban subway station that was attacked by a mob last month, angry that nobody has yet been prosecuted for the violence.
Postcards from Greenland
President Trump's proposal for the United States to buy Greenland from Denmark has met with surprise and a sharp rebuff from Copenhagen, with Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen calling the idea "absurd."
When animals interrupt sports
Animals running or flying into sporting arenas right in the middle of play.
Jeffrey Epstein's private Caribbean island
Images of Little St. James Island, Jeffrey Epstein's 70-acre private island in the Caribbean.
Life under lockdown in Kashmir
Rare images from inside Indian-controlled Kashmir after India revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and moved to quell widespread unrest by shutting down communications and clamping down on freedom of movement.
Tourists retrace slave route from Africa
This month's anniversary of the first Africans to arrive in Virginia has caused a rush of interest in ancestral tourism, with people from the United States, the Caribbean and Europe seeking out their roots in West Africa.
Migrants jump off stranded rescue ship
Tensions rose on a rescue ship stranded off southern Italy on Tuesday, as 10 of the migrants aboard jumped into the sea and tried to swim ashore, according to the Spanish charity that operates the vessel.
Turkish police use water cannon on Kurdish protesters
Riot police fired water cannon and tear gas to disperse protesters demonstrating in southeast Turkey on Tuesday against the ousting of three Kurdish mayors five months after they were elected.
Life in Hong Kong, city of protest
Scenes of daily life amid weeks of anti-government demonstrations in Hong Kong, which began in June as opposition to a now-suspended extradition bill and have since swelled into wider calls for democracy.