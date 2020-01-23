Edition:
Migrants enter Mexico under watch of security forces

Migrants, mainly from Central America and marching in a caravan, react as members of the security forces approach to them, near Frontera Hidalgo, Chiapas, Mexico January 23, 2020. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Migrants scuffle with members of the security forces near Frontera Hidalgo, Chiapas, Mexico January 23, 2020. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A migrant gestures next to a member of the security forces, near Frontera Hidalgo, Chiapas, Mexico January 23, 2020. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Migrants react as members of the security forces approach to them near Frontera Hidalgo, Chiapas, Mexico January 23, 2020. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A man gestures as members of the security forces take position near Frontera Hidalgo, Chiapas, Mexico January 23, 2020. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Migrants scuffle with security forces near Frontera Hidalgo, Chiapas, Mexico January 23, 2020. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Migrants walk in front of members of the security forces near Frontera Hidalgo, Chiapas, Mexico January 23, 2020. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Migrants and security forces are seen near Frontera Hidalgo, Chiapas, Mexico January 23, 2020. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Migrants react near Frontera Hidalgo, Chiapas, Mexico January 23, 2020. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Migrants walk on a road on the outskirts of Ciudad Hidalgo, Chiapas, Mexico January 23, 2020. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Migrants take a break near Frontera Hidalgo, Chiapas, Mexico January 23, 2020. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Migrants gather to receive food, near Frontera Hidalgo, Chiapas, Mexico January 23, 2020. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A migrant carries a child as he walks on a road near Frontera Hidalgo, Chiapas, Mexico January 23, 2020. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A man carries a baby and a stroller as other migrants marching in a caravan cross the Suchiate river on the outskirts of Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico January 23, 2020. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Migrants take a break near Frontera Hidalgo, Chiapas, Mexico January 23, 2020. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

The shadow of a migrant is seen on a flag as he walks on a road, in the outskirts of Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico January 23, 2020. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Migrants embrace as they take a break near Frontera Hidalgo, Chiapas, Mexico January 23, 2020. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Migrants hold forms to apply for asylum, near Frontera Hidalgo, Chiapas, Mexico January 23, 2020. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Migrants hold a flag as they walk after crossing the Suchiate river, on the outskirts of Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico January 23, 2020. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A migrant holds a flag during a break near Frontera Hidalgo, Chiapas, Mexico January 23, 2020. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A migrant carries a child as he walks on a road near Frontera Hidalgo, Chiapas, Mexico January 23, 2020. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Migrants marching in a caravan cross the Suchiate river on the outskirts of Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico January 23, 2020. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Migrants walk on a road near Ignacio Zaragoza, Chiapas, Mexico January 23, 2020. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A migrant carries a child as he walks on a road in the outskirts of Ignacio Zaragoza, Chiapas, Mexico January 23, 2020. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Migrants walk on a road in the outskirts of Ciudad Hidalgo, Chiapas, Mexico January 23, 2020. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Migrants, mainly from Central America and marching in a caravan, walk after crossing the Suchiate river, on the outskirts of Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico January 23, 2020. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Members of Mexican security forces checks documents of people crossing the river Suchiate in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico January 22, 2020. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Migrants marching in a caravan cross the Suchiate river on the outskirts of Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico January 23, 2020. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A member of Mexican security forces takes a shield on the bank of the river Suchiate in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico January 22, 2020. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A mother and her child, part of a caravan of migrants traveling to the U.S, rest near the Suchiate river, in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Members of the security forces hold their shields as a girl stands on the other side of a fence, near the border between Guatemala and Mexico, in Tecun Uman, Guatemala January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

