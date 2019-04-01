Edition:
Migrants held under El Paso border bridge

A man holds a child inside an enclosure, where they are being held by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) after crossing the border between Mexico and the United States illegally and turning themselves in to request asylum, in El Paso, Texas, March 29, 2019. Hundreds of migrants are being held in a chain-link enclosure in El Paso, as the number of families crossing the U.S.-Mexico border in the city overwhelms U.S. Border Patrol facilities, the agency said on Thursday. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Saturday, March 30, 2019
A man holds a child inside an enclosure, where they are being held by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) after crossing the border between Mexico and the United States illegally and turning themselves in to request asylum, in El Paso, Texas, March 29, 2019. Hundreds of migrants are being held in a chain-link enclosure in El Paso, as the number of families crossing the U.S.-Mexico border in the city overwhelms U.S. Border Patrol facilities, the agency said on Thursday. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Central American migrants are seen inside an enclosure where they are being held by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), after crossing the border between Mexico and the United States illegally and turning themselves in to request asylum, in El Paso, Texas, March 28, 2019. The enclosure holds migrants crossing the border illegally in metropolitan El Paso as they wait to be processed at a nearby Border Patrol station, U.S. Border Patrol Agent Ramiro Cordero said by phone. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Friday, March 29, 2019
Central American migrants are seen inside an enclosure where they are being held by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), after crossing the border between Mexico and the United States illegally and turning themselves in to request asylum, in El Paso, Texas, March 28, 2019. The enclosure holds migrants crossing the border illegally in metropolitan El Paso as they wait to be processed at a nearby Border Patrol station, U.S. Border Patrol Agent Ramiro Cordero said by phone. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Central American migrants are seen inside an enclosure where they are being held by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), after crossing the border between Mexico and the United States illegally and turning themselves in to request asylum, in El Paso, Texas, March 27, 2019. How long they remain in the enclosure, set up late last month below the city's Paso del Norte International Bridge to Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, depends on how many migrants cross the border, he said. "It could be a couple of hours, it could be more than that, it could be overnight, I can't tell you, it's just too many people for me to tell you an exact time or time frame," Cordero said. He said migrants are now crossing at an average of 570 people per day in the area, the highest rate in more than a decade, according to the Border Patrol. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Thursday, March 28, 2019
Central American migrants are seen inside an enclosure where they are being held by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), after crossing the border between Mexico and the United States illegally and turning themselves in to request asylum, in El Paso, Texas, March 27, 2019. How long they remain in the enclosure, set up late last month below the city's Paso del Norte International Bridge to Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, depends on how many migrants cross the border, he said. "It could be a couple of hours, it could be more than that, it could be overnight, I can't tell you, it's just too many people for me to tell you an exact time or time frame," Cordero said. He said migrants are now crossing at an average of 570 people per day in the area, the highest rate in more than a decade, according to the Border Patrol. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
A man plays gives children rocks to play with inside an enclosure, where they are being held by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), after crossing the border between Mexico and the United States illegally and turning themselves in to request asylum, in El Paso, Texas, March 29, 2019. Migrants at the enclosure are given thermal blankets and can get shelter, food, water and a medical evaluation, officials said. A Reuters photographer saw children sleeping outside in the enclosed area on March 24, when the low was around 47 degrees Fahrenheit (8 degrees Celsius). REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Saturday, March 30, 2019
A man plays gives children rocks to play with inside an enclosure, where they are being held by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), after crossing the border between Mexico and the United States illegally and turning themselves in to request asylum, in El Paso, Texas, March 29, 2019. Migrants at the enclosure are given thermal blankets and can get shelter, food, water and a medical evaluation, officials said. A Reuters photographer saw children sleeping outside in the enclosed area on March 24, when the low was around 47 degrees Fahrenheit (8 degrees Celsius). REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Central American migrants cast their shadows against a wall while inside an enclosure where they are being held by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), after crossing the border between Mexico and the United States illegally and turning themselves in to request asylum, in El Paso, Texas, March 28, 2019. "This is an inhumane and inexcusable way to treat people," Taylor Levy, legal coordinator for El Paso migrant shelter Annunciation House, said by phone as she visited the enclosure on Thursday night. She said migrants inside told her they had been there for between one and four days. She said she saw toddlers sleeping on the dirt and gravel beneath the bridge. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Friday, March 29, 2019
Central American migrants cast their shadows against a wall while inside an enclosure where they are being held by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), after crossing the border between Mexico and the United States illegally and turning themselves in to request asylum, in El Paso, Texas, March 28, 2019. "This is an inhumane and inexcusable way to treat people," Taylor Levy, legal coordinator for El Paso migrant shelter Annunciation House, said by phone as she visited the enclosure on Thursday night. She said migrants inside told her they had been there for between one and four days. She said she saw toddlers sleeping on the dirt and gravel beneath the bridge. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Migrants from Central America are seen inside an enclosure, where they are being held by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), after crossing the border between Mexico and the United States illegally and turning themselves in to request asylum, in El Paso, Texas, March 29, 2019. U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Kevin McAleenan told an El Paso news briefing on Wednesday the agency planned to set up temporary buildings to house migrant families, before a planned $192 million processing facility is built. Those buildings have yet to be put up, according to Cordero. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Saturday, March 30, 2019
Migrants from Central America are seen inside an enclosure, where they are being held by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), after crossing the border between Mexico and the United States illegally and turning themselves in to request asylum, in El Paso, Texas, March 29, 2019. U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Kevin McAleenan told an El Paso news briefing on Wednesday the agency planned to set up temporary buildings to house migrant families, before a planned $192 million processing facility is built. Those buildings have yet to be put up, according to Cordero. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Central American migrants are seen inside an enclosure where they are being held by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), after crossing the border between Mexico and the United States illegally and turning themselves in to request asylum, in El Paso, Texas, March 28, 2019. More than 1,000 migrants were arrested in the El Paso sector on March 25, bringing the total number in CBP custody - including the enclosure - to almost 3,500 on Wednesday. The migrants are in facilities built for far fewer people and designed for single adults who once formed the bulk of arrests, McAleenan said. Families and children now form the majority of apprehensions across the Southwest border, with a record 55,000 family units apprehended or encountered in March, McAleenan said. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Friday, March 29, 2019
Central American migrants are seen inside an enclosure where they are being held by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), after crossing the border between Mexico and the United States illegally and turning themselves in to request asylum, in El Paso, Texas, March 28, 2019. More than 1,000 migrants were arrested in the El Paso sector on March 25, bringing the total number in CBP custody - including the enclosure - to almost 3,500 on Wednesday. The migrants are in facilities built for far fewer people and designed for single adults who once formed the bulk of arrests, McAleenan said. Families and children now form the majority of apprehensions across the Southwest border, with a record 55,000 family units apprehended or encountered in March, McAleenan said. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Customs and Border Patrol officers turn volunteers away from a large fenced area holding Central American migrants, where they are being held by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), after crossing the border between Mexico and the United States illegally and turning themselves in to request asylum, in El Paso, Texas, March 29, 2019. El Paso migrant shelters are receiving around 700 people a day from immigration authorities, compared with a previous high of 2,000 a week in late 2018, said Dylan Corbett, director of El Paso's Hope Border Institute which advocates for migrant rights. "It s not sustainable right now, that s why everyone is really nervous, because this just can t last, Corbett said by phone. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Saturday, March 30, 2019
Customs and Border Patrol officers turn volunteers away from a large fenced area holding Central American migrants, where they are being held by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), after crossing the border between Mexico and the United States illegally and turning themselves in to request asylum, in El Paso, Texas, March 29, 2019. El Paso migrant shelters are receiving around 700 people a day from immigration authorities, compared with a previous high of 2,000 a week in late 2018, said Dylan Corbett, director of El Paso's Hope Border Institute which advocates for migrant rights. "It s not sustainable right now, that s why everyone is really nervous, because this just can t last, Corbett said by phone. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A young child looks through a fence inside an enclosure, where they are being held by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), after crossing the border between Mexico and the United States illegally and turning themselves in to request asylum, in El Paso, Texas, March 29, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Saturday, March 30, 2019
A young child looks through a fence inside an enclosure, where they are being held by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), after crossing the border between Mexico and the United States illegally and turning themselves in to request asylum, in El Paso, Texas, March 29, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Central American migrants are seen inside an enclosure where they are being held by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), after crossing the border between Mexico and the United States illegally and turning themselves in to request asylum, in El Paso, Texas, March 28, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Friday, March 29, 2019
Central American migrants are seen inside an enclosure where they are being held by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), after crossing the border between Mexico and the United States illegally and turning themselves in to request asylum, in El Paso, Texas, March 28, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
A young girl stands near other migrants sitting on the ground inside an enclosure, where they are being held by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), after crossing the border between Mexico and the United States illegally and turning themselves in to request asylum, in El Paso, Texas, March 29, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Saturday, March 30, 2019
A young girl stands near other migrants sitting on the ground inside an enclosure, where they are being held by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), after crossing the border between Mexico and the United States illegally and turning themselves in to request asylum, in El Paso, Texas, March 29, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officer reacts near an enclosure where Central American migrants are being held after crossing the border between Mexico and the United States illegally and turning themselves in to request asylum, in El Paso, Texas, March 27, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Wednesday, March 27, 2019
A U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officer reacts near an enclosure where Central American migrants are being held after crossing the border between Mexico and the United States illegally and turning themselves in to request asylum, in El Paso, Texas, March 27, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Migrants are seen resting at an improvised shelter under the Santa Fe international bridge, which connects Ciudad Juarez to El Paso, in El Paso, Texas, March 24, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Monday, March 25, 2019
Migrants are seen resting at an improvised shelter under the Santa Fe international bridge, which connects Ciudad Juarez to El Paso, in El Paso, Texas, March 24, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Migrants covered with thermal blankets are seen outside a tent at an improvised shelter under the Santa Fe international bridge, which connects Ciudad Juarez to El Paso, in El Paso, Texas, March 16, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Saturday, March 16, 2019
Migrants covered with thermal blankets are seen outside a tent at an improvised shelter under the Santa Fe international bridge, which connects Ciudad Juarez to El Paso, in El Paso, Texas, March 16, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
A man holds a child inside an enclosure, where they are being held by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), after crossing the border between Mexico and the United States illegally and turning themselves in to request asylum, in El Paso, Texas, March 29, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Saturday, March 30, 2019
A man holds a child inside an enclosure, where they are being held by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), after crossing the border between Mexico and the United States illegally and turning themselves in to request asylum, in El Paso, Texas, March 29, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Migrants from Central America wait in a line for food inside of an enclosure, where they are being held by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), after crossing the border between Mexico and the United States illegally and turning themselves in to request asylum, in El Paso, Texas, March 29, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Saturday, March 30, 2019
Migrants from Central America wait in a line for food inside of an enclosure, where they are being held by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), after crossing the border between Mexico and the United States illegally and turning themselves in to request asylum, in El Paso, Texas, March 29, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Migrants from Central America wait inside of an enclosure, where they are being held by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), after crossing the border between Mexico and the United States illegally and turning themselves in to request asylum, in El Paso, Texas, March 29, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Saturday, March 30, 2019
Migrants from Central America wait inside of an enclosure, where they are being held by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), after crossing the border between Mexico and the United States illegally and turning themselves in to request asylum, in El Paso, Texas, March 29, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Central American migrants are seen inside an enclosure where they are being held by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), after crossing the border between Mexico and the United States illegally and turning themselves in to request asylum, in El Paso, Texas, March 27, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Wednesday, March 27, 2019
Central American migrants are seen inside an enclosure where they are being held by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), after crossing the border between Mexico and the United States illegally and turning themselves in to request asylum, in El Paso, Texas, March 27, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Central American are seen inside an enclosure, where they are being held by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), after crossing the border between Mexico and the United States illegally and turning themselves in to request asylum, in El Paso, Texas, March 28, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Friday, March 29, 2019
Central American are seen inside an enclosure, where they are being held by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), after crossing the border between Mexico and the United States illegally and turning themselves in to request asylum, in El Paso, Texas, March 28, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Migrants are seen resting at an improvised shelter under the Santa Fe international bridge, March 24, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Monday, March 25, 2019
Migrants are seen resting at an improvised shelter under the Santa Fe international bridge, March 24, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
A man and child lie on the ground inside an enclosure, where they are being held by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), after crossing the border between Mexico and the United States illegally and turning themselves in to request asylum, in El Paso, Texas, March 29, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Saturday, March 30, 2019
A man and child lie on the ground inside an enclosure, where they are being held by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), after crossing the border between Mexico and the United States illegally and turning themselves in to request asylum, in El Paso, Texas, March 29, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Central American migrants are seen inside an enclosure where they are being held by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), after crossing the border between Mexico and the United States illegally and turning themselves in to request asylum, in El Paso, Texas, March 27, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Wednesday, March 27, 2019
Central American migrants are seen inside an enclosure where they are being held by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), after crossing the border between Mexico and the United States illegally and turning themselves in to request asylum, in El Paso, Texas, March 27, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
A young boy walks near other migrants lying on the ground inside an enclosure, where they are being held by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), after crossing the border between Mexico and the United States illegally and turning themselves in to request asylum, in El Paso, Texas, March 29, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Saturday, March 30, 2019
A young boy walks near other migrants lying on the ground inside an enclosure, where they are being held by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), after crossing the border between Mexico and the United States illegally and turning themselves in to request asylum, in El Paso, Texas, March 29, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A man plays with a child inside an enclosure, where they are being held by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), after crossing the border between Mexico and the United States illegally and turning themselves in to request asylum, in El Paso, Texas, March 29, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Saturday, March 30, 2019
A man plays with a child inside an enclosure, where they are being held by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), after crossing the border between Mexico and the United States illegally and turning themselves in to request asylum, in El Paso, Texas, March 29, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Central American migrants are seen inside an enclosure where they are being held by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), after crossing the border between Mexico and the United States illegally and turning themselves in to request asylum, in El Paso, Texas, March 28, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Friday, March 29, 2019
Central American migrants are seen inside an enclosure where they are being held by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), after crossing the border between Mexico and the United States illegally and turning themselves in to request asylum, in El Paso, Texas, March 28, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
