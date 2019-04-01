Migrants held under El Paso border bridge

Central American migrants are seen inside an enclosure where they are being held by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), after crossing the border between Mexico and the United States illegally and turning themselves in to request asylum, in El Paso, Texas, March 27, 2019. How long they remain in the enclosure, set up late last month below the city's Paso del Norte International Bridge to Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, depends on how many migrants cross the border, he said. "It could be a couple of hours, it could be more than that, it could be overnight, I can't tell you, it's just too many people for me to tell you an exact time or time frame," Cordero said. He said migrants are now crossing at an average of 570 people per day in the area, the highest rate in more than a decade, according to the Border Patrol. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

