Migrants held under El Paso border bridge
A man holds a child inside an enclosure, where they are being held by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) after crossing the border between Mexico and the United States illegally and turning themselves in to request asylum, in El Paso, Texas,...more
Central American migrants are seen inside an enclosure where they are being held by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), after crossing the border between Mexico and the United States illegally and turning themselves in to request asylum, in El...more
Central American migrants are seen inside an enclosure where they are being held by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), after crossing the border between Mexico and the United States illegally and turning themselves in to request asylum, in El...more
A man plays gives children rocks to play with inside an enclosure, where they are being held by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), after crossing the border between Mexico and the United States illegally and turning themselves in to request...more
Central American migrants cast their shadows against a wall while inside an enclosure where they are being held by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), after crossing the border between Mexico and the United States illegally and turning...more
Migrants from Central America are seen inside an enclosure, where they are being held by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), after crossing the border between Mexico and the United States illegally and turning themselves in to request asylum,...more
Central American migrants are seen inside an enclosure where they are being held by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), after crossing the border between Mexico and the United States illegally and turning themselves in to request asylum, in El...more
Customs and Border Patrol officers turn volunteers away from a large fenced area holding Central American migrants, where they are being held by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), after crossing the border between Mexico and the United States...more
A young child looks through a fence inside an enclosure, where they are being held by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), after crossing the border between Mexico and the United States illegally and turning themselves in to request asylum, in...more
Central American migrants are seen inside an enclosure where they are being held by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), after crossing the border between Mexico and the United States illegally and turning themselves in to request asylum, in El...more
A young girl stands near other migrants sitting on the ground inside an enclosure, where they are being held by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), after crossing the border between Mexico and the United States illegally and turning themselves...more
A U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officer reacts near an enclosure where Central American migrants are being held after crossing the border between Mexico and the United States illegally and turning themselves in to request asylum, in El...more
Migrants are seen resting at an improvised shelter under the Santa Fe international bridge, which connects Ciudad Juarez to El Paso, in El Paso, Texas, March 24, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Migrants covered with thermal blankets are seen outside a tent at an improvised shelter under the Santa Fe international bridge, which connects Ciudad Juarez to El Paso, in El Paso, Texas, March 16, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
A man holds a child inside an enclosure, where they are being held by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), after crossing the border between Mexico and the United States illegally and turning themselves in to request asylum, in El Paso, Texas,...more
Migrants from Central America wait in a line for food inside of an enclosure, where they are being held by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), after crossing the border between Mexico and the United States illegally and turning themselves in to...more
Migrants from Central America wait inside of an enclosure, where they are being held by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), after crossing the border between Mexico and the United States illegally and turning themselves in to request asylum, in...more
Central American migrants are seen inside an enclosure where they are being held by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), after crossing the border between Mexico and the United States illegally and turning themselves in to request asylum, in El...more
Central American are seen inside an enclosure, where they are being held by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), after crossing the border between Mexico and the United States illegally and turning themselves in to request asylum, in El Paso,...more
Migrants are seen resting at an improvised shelter under the Santa Fe international bridge, March 24, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
A man and child lie on the ground inside an enclosure, where they are being held by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), after crossing the border between Mexico and the United States illegally and turning themselves in to request asylum, in El...more
Central American migrants are seen inside an enclosure where they are being held by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), after crossing the border between Mexico and the United States illegally and turning themselves in to request asylum, in El...more
A young boy walks near other migrants lying on the ground inside an enclosure, where they are being held by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), after crossing the border between Mexico and the United States illegally and turning themselves in...more
A man plays with a child inside an enclosure, where they are being held by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), after crossing the border between Mexico and the United States illegally and turning themselves in to request asylum, in El Paso,...more
Central American migrants are seen inside an enclosure where they are being held by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), after crossing the border between Mexico and the United States illegally and turning themselves in to request asylum, in El...more
