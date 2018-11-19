Migrants in Tijuana feel squeeze from both sides of U.S. border
A migrant man, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the U.S., awakes under a tarp with this family while taking refuge at a shelter in Tijuana, Mexico November 16, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A migrant climbs the border fence between Mexico and the United States, in Tijuana, Mexico, November 18, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Migrants wait to receive food in a temporary shelter in Tijuana, Mexico, November 18, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A boy waves Mexican flags as hundreds gather around the Cuauhtemoc Monument to protest against migrants from Central America in Tijuana, Mexico November 18, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A demonstrator holds a placard that read, "Not to the invasion" during a protest against migrants who are part of a caravan traveling en route to the United States, in Tijuana, Mexico November 18, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Demonstrators clash during a protest against migrants from Central America in Tijuana, Mexico, November 18, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A demonstrator holding a placard that reads, "Immigrants yes, illegals not" attends to a protest against migrants who are part of a caravan traveling en route to the United States, in Tijuana, Mexico November 18, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A demonstrator, part of a protest march against migrants, shouts towards a line of police in riot gear who were standing guard over a temporary shelter housing a caravan, in Tijuana, Mexico November 18, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A pro-migration activist argues with demonstrators during a protest against migrants who are part of a caravan traveling en route to the United States, in Tijuana, Mexico November 18, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Men, for and against migrants, shout on the sidelines of a protest against migrants in Tijuana, Mexico November 18, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
The shadow from the border wall is cast on migrants from El Salvador as they are apprehended by the U.S. border patrol, after entering the United States, as seen from Tijuana, Mexico November 16, 2018. REUTERS/Claudia Daut
Migrant children play together in front of the border wall with the United States, while they rest in a temporary shelter in Tijuana, Mexico, November 18, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Migrants sleep on the ground at a shelter in Tijuana, Mexico, November 18, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Migrants rest in a temporary shelter in Tijuana, Mexico, November 18, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Migrants clean themselves and wash their clothes in front of the border wall with the United States, while they stay in a sport center that is currently used as a temporary shelter in Tijuana, Mexico November 17, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A migrant is detained by police officers for being drunk outside a shelter in Tijuana, Mexico November 17, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Workers build a barrier over the line that marks the border between Mexico and the United States, as seen from Tijuana, Mexico November 17, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Ramiro Pacheco, a migrant from Honduras, does a back flip in front of the border fence between Mexico and the United States, while he stays with fellow migrants in a sport center that is currently used as a temporary shelter in Tijuana, Mexico...more
