Pictures | Mon Nov 19, 2018 | 11:35am EST

Migrants in Tijuana feel squeeze from both sides of U.S. border

A migrant man, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the U.S., awakes under a tarp with this family while taking refuge at a shelter in Tijuana, Mexico November 16, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

A migrant man, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the U.S., awakes under a tarp with this family while taking refuge at a shelter in Tijuana, Mexico November 16, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Saturday, November 17, 2018
A migrant man, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the U.S., awakes under a tarp with this family while taking refuge at a shelter in Tijuana, Mexico November 16, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
1 / 18
A migrant climbs the border fence between Mexico and the United States, in Tijuana, Mexico, November 18, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A migrant climbs the border fence between Mexico and the United States, in Tijuana, Mexico, November 18, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Monday, November 19, 2018
A migrant climbs the border fence between Mexico and the United States, in Tijuana, Mexico, November 18, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
2 / 18
Migrants wait to receive food in a temporary shelter in Tijuana, Mexico, November 18, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Migrants wait to receive food in a temporary shelter in Tijuana, Mexico, November 18, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Monday, November 19, 2018
Migrants wait to receive food in a temporary shelter in Tijuana, Mexico, November 18, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
3 / 18
A boy waves Mexican flags as hundreds gather around the Cuauhtemoc Monument to protest against migrants from Central America in Tijuana, Mexico November 18, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

A boy waves Mexican flags as hundreds gather around the Cuauhtemoc Monument to protest against migrants from Central America in Tijuana, Mexico November 18, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Sunday, November 18, 2018
A boy waves Mexican flags as hundreds gather around the Cuauhtemoc Monument to protest against migrants from Central America in Tijuana, Mexico November 18, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
4 / 18
A demonstrator holds a placard that read, "Not to the invasion" during a protest against migrants who are part of a caravan traveling en route to the United States, in Tijuana, Mexico November 18, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A demonstrator holds a placard that read, "Not to the invasion" during a protest against migrants who are part of a caravan traveling en route to the United States, in Tijuana, Mexico November 18, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Sunday, November 18, 2018
A demonstrator holds a placard that read, "Not to the invasion" during a protest against migrants who are part of a caravan traveling en route to the United States, in Tijuana, Mexico November 18, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
5 / 18
Demonstrators clash during a protest against migrants from Central America in Tijuana, Mexico, November 18, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Demonstrators clash during a protest against migrants from Central America in Tijuana, Mexico, November 18, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Monday, November 19, 2018
Demonstrators clash during a protest against migrants from Central America in Tijuana, Mexico, November 18, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
6 / 18
A demonstrator holding a placard that reads, "Immigrants yes, illegals not" attends to a protest against migrants who are part of a caravan traveling en route to the United States, in Tijuana, Mexico November 18, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A demonstrator holding a placard that reads, "Immigrants yes, illegals not" attends to a protest against migrants who are part of a caravan traveling en route to the United States, in Tijuana, Mexico November 18, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Sunday, November 18, 2018
A demonstrator holding a placard that reads, "Immigrants yes, illegals not" attends to a protest against migrants who are part of a caravan traveling en route to the United States, in Tijuana, Mexico November 18, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
7 / 18
A demonstrator, part of a protest march against migrants, shouts towards a line of police in riot gear who were standing guard over a temporary shelter housing a caravan, in Tijuana, Mexico November 18, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

A demonstrator, part of a protest march against migrants, shouts towards a line of police in riot gear who were standing guard over a temporary shelter housing a caravan, in Tijuana, Mexico November 18, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Sunday, November 18, 2018
A demonstrator, part of a protest march against migrants, shouts towards a line of police in riot gear who were standing guard over a temporary shelter housing a caravan, in Tijuana, Mexico November 18, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
8 / 18
A pro-migration activist argues with demonstrators during a protest against migrants who are part of a caravan traveling en route to the United States, in Tijuana, Mexico November 18, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A pro-migration activist argues with demonstrators during a protest against migrants who are part of a caravan traveling en route to the United States, in Tijuana, Mexico November 18, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Sunday, November 18, 2018
A pro-migration activist argues with demonstrators during a protest against migrants who are part of a caravan traveling en route to the United States, in Tijuana, Mexico November 18, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
9 / 18
Men, for and against migrants, shout on the sidelines of a protest against migrants in Tijuana, Mexico November 18, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Men, for and against migrants, shout on the sidelines of a protest against migrants in Tijuana, Mexico November 18, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Sunday, November 18, 2018
Men, for and against migrants, shout on the sidelines of a protest against migrants in Tijuana, Mexico November 18, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
10 / 18
The shadow from the border wall is cast on migrants from El Salvador as they are apprehended by the U.S. border patrol, after entering the United States, as seen from Tijuana, Mexico November 16, 2018. REUTERS/Claudia Daut

The shadow from the border wall is cast on migrants from El Salvador as they are apprehended by the U.S. border patrol, after entering the United States, as seen from Tijuana, Mexico November 16, 2018. REUTERS/Claudia Daut

Reuters / Saturday, November 17, 2018
The shadow from the border wall is cast on migrants from El Salvador as they are apprehended by the U.S. border patrol, after entering the United States, as seen from Tijuana, Mexico November 16, 2018. REUTERS/Claudia Daut
11 / 18
Migrant children play together in front of the border wall with the United States, while they rest in a temporary shelter in Tijuana, Mexico, November 18, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Migrant children play together in front of the border wall with the United States, while they rest in a temporary shelter in Tijuana, Mexico, November 18, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Monday, November 19, 2018
Migrant children play together in front of the border wall with the United States, while they rest in a temporary shelter in Tijuana, Mexico, November 18, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
12 / 18
Migrants sleep on the ground at a shelter in Tijuana, Mexico, November 18, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Migrants sleep on the ground at a shelter in Tijuana, Mexico, November 18, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Monday, November 19, 2018
Migrants sleep on the ground at a shelter in Tijuana, Mexico, November 18, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
13 / 18
Migrants rest in a temporary shelter in Tijuana, Mexico, November 18, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Migrants rest in a temporary shelter in Tijuana, Mexico, November 18, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Monday, November 19, 2018
Migrants rest in a temporary shelter in Tijuana, Mexico, November 18, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
14 / 18
Migrants clean themselves and wash their clothes in front of the border wall with the United States, while they stay in a sport center that is currently used as a temporary shelter in Tijuana, Mexico November 17, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Migrants clean themselves and wash their clothes in front of the border wall with the United States, while they stay in a sport center that is currently used as a temporary shelter in Tijuana, Mexico November 17, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Sunday, November 18, 2018
Migrants clean themselves and wash their clothes in front of the border wall with the United States, while they stay in a sport center that is currently used as a temporary shelter in Tijuana, Mexico November 17, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
15 / 18
A migrant is detained by police officers for being drunk outside a shelter in Tijuana, Mexico November 17, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A migrant is detained by police officers for being drunk outside a shelter in Tijuana, Mexico November 17, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Sunday, November 18, 2018
A migrant is detained by police officers for being drunk outside a shelter in Tijuana, Mexico November 17, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
16 / 18
Workers build a barrier over the line that marks the border between Mexico and the United States, as seen from Tijuana, Mexico November 17, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Workers build a barrier over the line that marks the border between Mexico and the United States, as seen from Tijuana, Mexico November 17, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Sunday, November 18, 2018
Workers build a barrier over the line that marks the border between Mexico and the United States, as seen from Tijuana, Mexico November 17, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
17 / 18
Ramiro Pacheco, a migrant from Honduras, does a back flip in front of the border fence between Mexico and the United States, while he stays with fellow migrants in a sport center that is currently used as a temporary shelter in Tijuana, Mexico November 16, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Ramiro Pacheco, a migrant from Honduras, does a back flip in front of the border fence between Mexico and the United States, while he stays with fellow migrants in a sport center that is currently used as a temporary shelter in Tijuana, Mexico November 16, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Friday, November 16, 2018
Ramiro Pacheco, a migrant from Honduras, does a back flip in front of the border fence between Mexico and the United States, while he stays with fellow migrants in a sport center that is currently used as a temporary shelter in Tijuana, Mexico November 16, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
18 / 18
