Pictures | Wed Nov 28, 2018

Migrants in Tijuana live in dire conditions

Migrants, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, queue for the toilet at a temporary shelter in Tijuana, Mexico, November 28, 2018. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Migrants, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, queue for the toilet at a temporary shelter in Tijuana, Mexico, November 28, 2018. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, November 28, 2018
Migrants, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, queue for the toilet at a temporary shelter in Tijuana, Mexico, November 28, 2018. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A migrant wrings his clothes at a temporary shelter in Tijuana, Mexico, November 27, 2018. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A migrant wrings his clothes at a temporary shelter in Tijuana, Mexico, November 27, 2018. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Wednesday, November 28, 2018
A migrant wrings his clothes at a temporary shelter in Tijuana, Mexico, November 27, 2018. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A migrant stands in the sun to dry after showering in a public bathroom inside a temporary shelter in Tijuana, Mexico November 27, 2018. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

A migrant stands in the sun to dry after showering in a public bathroom inside a temporary shelter in Tijuana, Mexico November 27, 2018. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Tuesday, November 27, 2018
A migrant stands in the sun to dry after showering in a public bathroom inside a temporary shelter in Tijuana, Mexico November 27, 2018. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A migrant steps across mud after taking a shower at a temporary shelter in Tijuana, Mexico, November 28, 2018. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A migrant steps across mud after taking a shower at a temporary shelter in Tijuana, Mexico, November 28, 2018. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, November 28, 2018
A migrant steps across mud after taking a shower at a temporary shelter in Tijuana, Mexico, November 28, 2018. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A migrant cleans his teeth in front of showers at a temporary shelter in Tijuana, Mexico, November 28, 2018. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A migrant cleans his teeth in front of showers at a temporary shelter in Tijuana, Mexico, November 28, 2018. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, November 28, 2018
A migrant cleans his teeth in front of showers at a temporary shelter in Tijuana, Mexico, November 28, 2018. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A migrant girl rests in a temporary shelter in Tijuana, Mexico, November 28, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A migrant girl rests in a temporary shelter in Tijuana, Mexico, November 28, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Wednesday, November 28, 2018
A migrant girl rests in a temporary shelter in Tijuana, Mexico, November 28, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Migrants shower in front of the border wall with the United States, whilst they rest in a temporary shelter in Tijuana, Mexico, November 28, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Migrants shower in front of the border wall with the United States, whilst they rest in a temporary shelter in Tijuana, Mexico, November 28, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Wednesday, November 28, 2018
Migrants shower in front of the border wall with the United States, whilst they rest in a temporary shelter in Tijuana, Mexico, November 28, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A migrant looks out from his tent whilst he rests in a temporary shelter in Tijuana, Mexico, November 28, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A migrant looks out from his tent whilst he rests in a temporary shelter in Tijuana, Mexico, November 28, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Wednesday, November 28, 2018
A migrant looks out from his tent whilst he rests in a temporary shelter in Tijuana, Mexico, November 28, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A migrant drags a trash can past showers in a temporary shelter in Tijuana, Mexico, November 28, 2018. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A migrant drags a trash can past showers in a temporary shelter in Tijuana, Mexico, November 28, 2018. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, November 28, 2018
A migrant drags a trash can past showers in a temporary shelter in Tijuana, Mexico, November 28, 2018. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Julisa, 6, plays with a ball inside a temporary shelter in Tijuana, Mexico November 27, 2018. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Julisa, 6, plays with a ball inside a temporary shelter in Tijuana, Mexico November 27, 2018. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Tuesday, November 27, 2018
Julisa, 6, plays with a ball inside a temporary shelter in Tijuana, Mexico November 27, 2018. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Rodolfo, 36, gets his head shaved with a razor inside a temporary shelter in Tijuana, Mexico November 27, 2018. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Rodolfo, 36, gets his head shaved with a razor inside a temporary shelter in Tijuana, Mexico November 27, 2018. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Tuesday, November 27, 2018
Rodolfo, 36, gets his head shaved with a razor inside a temporary shelter in Tijuana, Mexico November 27, 2018. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Maria Meza, a 40-year-old migrant woman from Honduras, applies throat spray to her daughter Saira Mejia Meza in front of her family's tent at a temporary shelter in Tijuana, Mexico, November 27, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Maria Meza, a 40-year-old migrant woman from Honduras, applies throat spray to her daughter Saira Mejia Meza in front of her family's tent at a temporary shelter in Tijuana, Mexico, November 27, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Wednesday, November 28, 2018
Maria Meza, a 40-year-old migrant woman from Honduras, applies throat spray to her daughter Saira Mejia Meza in front of her family's tent at a temporary shelter in Tijuana, Mexico, November 27, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A migrant looks out from his tent at a temporary shelter in Tijuana, Mexico, November 26, 2018. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A migrant looks out from his tent at a temporary shelter in Tijuana, Mexico, November 26, 2018. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, November 26, 2018
A migrant looks out from his tent at a temporary shelter in Tijuana, Mexico, November 26, 2018. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Migrants eat breakfast on the roadside outside of a temporary shelter in Tijuana, Mexico, November 28, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Migrants eat breakfast on the roadside outside of a temporary shelter in Tijuana, Mexico, November 28, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Wednesday, November 28, 2018
Migrants eat breakfast on the roadside outside of a temporary shelter in Tijuana, Mexico, November 28, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Cheili Mejia Meza, a migrant girl from Honduras, plays with her toys near her family's tent at a temporary shelter in Tijuana, Mexico, November 27, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Cheili Mejia Meza, a migrant girl from Honduras, plays with her toys near her family's tent at a temporary shelter in Tijuana, Mexico, November 27, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Wednesday, November 28, 2018
Cheili Mejia Meza, a migrant girl from Honduras, plays with her toys near her family's tent at a temporary shelter in Tijuana, Mexico, November 27, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A migrant girl brushes her hair as she rests in a temporary shelter in Tijuana, Mexico, November 28, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A migrant girl brushes her hair as she rests in a temporary shelter in Tijuana, Mexico, November 28, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Wednesday, November 28, 2018
A migrant girl brushes her hair as she rests in a temporary shelter in Tijuana, Mexico, November 28, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A shoe and clothing are pictured on a trash can as migrants remain inside a temporary shelter in Tijuana, Mexico November 27, 2018. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

A shoe and clothing are pictured on a trash can as migrants remain inside a temporary shelter in Tijuana, Mexico November 27, 2018. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Tuesday, November 27, 2018
A shoe and clothing are pictured on a trash can as migrants remain inside a temporary shelter in Tijuana, Mexico November 27, 2018. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A migrant steps across mud after taking a shower at a temporary shelter in Tijuana, Mexico, November 28, 2018. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A migrant steps across mud after taking a shower at a temporary shelter in Tijuana, Mexico, November 28, 2018. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, November 28, 2018
A migrant steps across mud after taking a shower at a temporary shelter in Tijuana, Mexico, November 28, 2018. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Migrants rest under a tent at a temporary shelter in Tijuana, Mexico, November 26, 2018. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Migrants rest under a tent at a temporary shelter in Tijuana, Mexico, November 26, 2018. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, November 26, 2018
Migrants rest under a tent at a temporary shelter in Tijuana, Mexico, November 26, 2018. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A sign in Spanish written by a migrant is seen on a tent in a temporary shelter in Tijuana, Mexico, November 26, 2018. The sign reads: "I walked thousands of kilometers to escape violence. I wish to work and pay taxes..." REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A sign in Spanish written by a migrant is seen on a tent in a temporary shelter in Tijuana, Mexico, November 26, 2018. The sign reads: "I walked thousands of kilometers to escape violence. I wish to work and pay taxes..." REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, November 26, 2018
A sign in Spanish written by a migrant is seen on a tent in a temporary shelter in Tijuana, Mexico, November 26, 2018. The sign reads: "I walked thousands of kilometers to escape violence. I wish to work and pay taxes..." REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
