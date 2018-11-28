Migrants in Tijuana live in dire conditions
Migrants, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, queue for the toilet at a temporary shelter in Tijuana, Mexico, November 28, 2018. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A migrant wrings his clothes at a temporary shelter in Tijuana, Mexico, November 27, 2018. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A migrant stands in the sun to dry after showering in a public bathroom inside a temporary shelter in Tijuana, Mexico November 27, 2018. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A migrant steps across mud after taking a shower at a temporary shelter in Tijuana, Mexico, November 28, 2018. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A migrant cleans his teeth in front of showers at a temporary shelter in Tijuana, Mexico, November 28, 2018. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A migrant girl rests in a temporary shelter in Tijuana, Mexico, November 28, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Migrants shower in front of the border wall with the United States, whilst they rest in a temporary shelter in Tijuana, Mexico, November 28, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A migrant looks out from his tent whilst he rests in a temporary shelter in Tijuana, Mexico, November 28, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A migrant drags a trash can past showers in a temporary shelter in Tijuana, Mexico, November 28, 2018. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Julisa, 6, plays with a ball inside a temporary shelter in Tijuana, Mexico November 27, 2018. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Rodolfo, 36, gets his head shaved with a razor inside a temporary shelter in Tijuana, Mexico November 27, 2018. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Maria Meza, a 40-year-old migrant woman from Honduras, applies throat spray to her daughter Saira Mejia Meza in front of her family's tent at a temporary shelter in Tijuana, Mexico, November 27, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A migrant looks out from his tent at a temporary shelter in Tijuana, Mexico, November 26, 2018. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Migrants eat breakfast on the roadside outside of a temporary shelter in Tijuana, Mexico, November 28, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Cheili Mejia Meza, a migrant girl from Honduras, plays with her toys near her family's tent at a temporary shelter in Tijuana, Mexico, November 27, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A migrant girl brushes her hair as she rests in a temporary shelter in Tijuana, Mexico, November 28, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A shoe and clothing are pictured on a trash can as migrants remain inside a temporary shelter in Tijuana, Mexico November 27, 2018. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A migrant steps across mud after taking a shower at a temporary shelter in Tijuana, Mexico, November 28, 2018. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Migrants rest under a tent at a temporary shelter in Tijuana, Mexico, November 26, 2018. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A sign in Spanish written by a migrant is seen on a tent in a temporary shelter in Tijuana, Mexico, November 26, 2018. The sign reads: "I walked thousands of kilometers to escape violence. I wish to work and pay taxes..." REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Next Slideshows
Russia seizes Ukrainian naval ships
Russia seized three Ukrainian naval ships off the coast of Russia-annexed Crimea after opening fire on them and wounding several sailors, a move that risks...
MORE IN PICTURES
Russia seizes Ukrainian naval ships
Russia seized three Ukrainian naval ships off the coast of Russia-annexed Crimea after opening fire on them and wounding several sailors, a move that risks igniting a dangerous new crisis between the two countries.
Pictures of the year: Environment
Our top environment photos from the past year.
Christmas at the White House
A preview of Christmas at the White House.
NASA's InSight lands on Mars
NASA s Mars science lander InSight touched down safely on the surface of the Red Planet to begin its two-year mission as the first spacecraft designed to explore the deep interior of another world.
School in the ruins of Raqqa
More than a year since the defeat of Islamic State in Raqqa, many of the city s school buildings are lying in rubble and playgrounds are dotted with wrecked cars.
Our most popular Instagram photos
Our top Instagram posts from the past year.