Migrants jump off stranded rescue ship
Migrants jump off the Spanish rescue ship Open Arms, close to the Italian shore in Lampedusa, Italy, August 20. Tensions rose on a rescue ship stranded off southern Italy on Tuesday as 10 of the migrants aboard jumped into the sea and tried to swim...more
The ship Open Arms, at sea for 19 days with almost 100 migrants onboard, has been waiting just off the port of Lampedusa, asking permission to bring the mostly African migrants ashore, despite an Italian ban on private rescue ships docking. ...more
Italy says it has borne too much responsibility for handling African migration to Europe. Its interior minister says the charity-run ships have become "taxis" for people smugglers. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Dozens of migrants have been taken ashore since the ship entered Italian waters because they were said to be minors or ill. The remaining migrants still sleep jammed together on deck and share two toilets. Open Arms says some are suicidal. ...more
Interior Minister Matteo Salvini suggested on Tuesday that the charity was exaggerating the problems on board. Of eight migrants taken ashore on Monday night for urgent medical attention, he said, only two had health problems. REUTERS/Guglielmo...more
The standoff has fueled Salvini's campaign against migrant boats from Africa, and comes as he is trying to drag Italy into snap elections. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
A migrant who jumped off the Spanish rescue ship Open Arms is carried on a stretcher, in Lampedusa, Italy, August 20. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
A migrant who jumped off the Spanish rescue ship Open Arms is pictured inside an ambulance in Lampedusa, Italy, August 20. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Migrants evacuated by a Spanish rescue ship Open Arms disembark at Lampedusa, Italy in this undated handout picture provided by the Spanish NGO Open Arms, August 19. Francisco Gentico/Open Arms/via REUTERS
A migrant evacuated from Spanish rescue ship Open Arms receives assistance after disembarking in Lampedusa, Italy, August 19. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Migrants evacuated from Spanish rescue ship Open Arms disembark in Lampedusa, Italy, August 19, 2019. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Spanish migrant rescue ship Open Arms is seen in front of the 'Door to Europe' monument, close to the Italian shore in Lampedusa, Italy, August 16. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Migrants are seen aboard Spanish migrant rescue ship Open Arms, close to the Italian shore in Lampedusa, Italy, August 16. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
