Pictures | Tue Aug 20, 2019

Migrants jump off stranded rescue ship

Migrants jump off the Spanish rescue ship Open Arms, close to the Italian shore in Lampedusa, Italy, August 20. Tensions rose on a rescue ship stranded off southern Italy on Tuesday as 10 of the migrants aboard jumped into the sea and tried to swim ashore, according to the Spanish charity that operates the vessel. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Migrants jump off the Spanish rescue ship Open Arms, close to the Italian shore in Lampedusa, Italy, August 20. Tensions rose on a rescue ship stranded off southern Italy on Tuesday as 10 of the migrants aboard jumped into the sea and tried to swim ashore, according to the Spanish charity that operates the vessel.

Reuters / Tuesday, August 20, 2019
Reuters / Tuesday, August 20, 2019
The ship Open Arms, at sea for 19 days with almost 100 migrants onboard, has been waiting just off the port of Lampedusa, asking permission to bring the mostly African migrants ashore, despite an Italian ban on private rescue ships docking. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

The ship Open Arms, at sea for 19 days with almost 100 migrants onboard, has been waiting just off the port of Lampedusa, asking permission to bring the mostly African migrants ashore, despite an Italian ban on private rescue ships docking.

Reuters / Tuesday, August 20, 2019
Reuters / Tuesday, August 20, 2019
Italy says it has borne too much responsibility for handling African migration to Europe. Its interior minister says the charity-run ships have become "taxis" for people smugglers. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Italy says it has borne too much responsibility for handling African migration to Europe. Its interior minister says the charity-run ships have become "taxis" for people smugglers.

Reuters / Tuesday, August 20, 2019
Reuters / Tuesday, August 20, 2019
Dozens of migrants have been taken ashore since the ship entered Italian waters because they were said to be minors or ill. The remaining migrants still sleep jammed together on deck and share two toilets. Open Arms says some are suicidal. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Dozens of migrants have been taken ashore since the ship entered Italian waters because they were said to be minors or ill. The remaining migrants still sleep jammed together on deck and share two toilets. Open Arms says some are suicidal.

Reuters / Tuesday, August 20, 2019
Reuters / Tuesday, August 20, 2019
Interior Minister Matteo Salvini suggested on Tuesday that the charity was exaggerating the problems on board. Of eight migrants taken ashore on Monday night for urgent medical attention, he said, only two had health problems. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Interior Minister Matteo Salvini suggested on Tuesday that the charity was exaggerating the problems on board. Of eight migrants taken ashore on Monday night for urgent medical attention, he said, only two had health problems.

Reuters / Tuesday, August 20, 2019
Reuters / Tuesday, August 20, 2019
The standoff has fueled Salvini's campaign against migrant boats from Africa, and comes as he is trying to drag Italy into snap elections. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

The standoff has fueled Salvini's campaign against migrant boats from Africa, and comes as he is trying to drag Italy into snap elections.

Reuters / Tuesday, August 20, 2019
Reuters / Tuesday, August 20, 2019
A migrant who jumped off the Spanish rescue ship Open Arms is carried on a stretcher, in Lampedusa, Italy, August 20. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

A migrant who jumped off the Spanish rescue ship Open Arms is carried on a stretcher, in Lampedusa, Italy, August 20.

Reuters / Tuesday, August 20, 2019
Reuters / Tuesday, August 20, 2019
A migrant who jumped off the Spanish rescue ship Open Arms is pictured inside an ambulance in Lampedusa, Italy, August 20. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

A migrant who jumped off the Spanish rescue ship Open Arms is pictured inside an ambulance in Lampedusa, Italy, August 20.

Reuters / Tuesday, August 20, 2019
Reuters / Tuesday, August 20, 2019
Migrants evacuated by a Spanish rescue ship Open Arms disembark at Lampedusa, Italy in this undated handout picture provided by the Spanish NGO Open Arms, August 19. Francisco Gentico/Open Arms/via REUTERS

Migrants evacuated by a Spanish rescue ship Open Arms disembark at Lampedusa, Italy in this undated handout picture provided by the Spanish NGO Open Arms, August 19.

Reuters / Monday, August 19, 2019
Reuters / Monday, August 19, 2019
A migrant evacuated from Spanish rescue ship Open Arms receives assistance after disembarking in Lampedusa, Italy, August 19. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

A migrant evacuated from Spanish rescue ship Open Arms receives assistance after disembarking in Lampedusa, Italy, August 19.

Reuters / Monday, August 19, 2019
Reuters / Monday, August 19, 2019
Migrants evacuated from Spanish rescue ship Open Arms disembark in Lampedusa, Italy, August 19, 2019. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Migrants evacuated from Spanish rescue ship Open Arms disembark in Lampedusa, Italy, August 19, 2019.

Reuters / Monday, August 19, 2019
Reuters / Monday, August 19, 2019
Spanish migrant rescue ship Open Arms is seen in front of the 'Door to Europe' monument, close to the Italian shore in Lampedusa, Italy, August 16. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Spanish migrant rescue ship Open Arms is seen in front of the 'Door to Europe' monument, close to the Italian shore in Lampedusa, Italy, August 16.

Reuters / Friday, August 16, 2019
Reuters / Friday, August 16, 2019
Migrants are seen aboard Spanish migrant rescue ship Open Arms, close to the Italian shore in Lampedusa, Italy, August 16. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Migrants are seen aboard Spanish migrant rescue ship Open Arms, close to the Italian shore in Lampedusa, Italy, August 16.

Reuters / Friday, August 16, 2019
Reuters / Friday, August 16, 2019
