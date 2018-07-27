Edition:
Migrants land on Spanish beach

Migrants disembark from a dinghy at Del Canuelo beach after they crossed the Strait of Gibraltar, in Tarifa, sourthern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Friday, July 27, 2018
A woman gestures as migrants run after disembarking from a dinghy at Del Canuelo beach, in Tarifa, southern Spain. REUTERS/Stringer

Migrants are seen on a dinghy as they cross the Strait of Gibraltar sailing from the coast of Morocco before disembarking at Del Canuelo beach in Tarifa, sourthern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Migrants are seen before disembarking from a dinghy at Del Canuelo beach in Tarifa, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Migrants are seen on a dinghy as they cross the Strait of Gibraltar sailing from the coast of Morocco before disembarking at Del Canuelo beach in Tarifa, sourthern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Spanish civil guards try to stop migrants from disembarking from a dinghy at Del Canuelo beach in Tarifa, southern Spain. REUTERS/Stringer

