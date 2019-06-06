Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Jun 6, 2019 | 9:55am EDT

Migrants met by armed forces at Mexico's southern border

A migrant argues with a federal police officer during a joint operation by the Mexican government to stop a caravan of Central American migrants on their way to the U.S., at Metapa de Dominguez, in Chiapas state, Mexico June 5, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Torres

A migrant argues with a federal police officer during a joint operation by the Mexican government to stop a caravan of Central American migrants on their way to the U.S., at Metapa de Dominguez, in Chiapas state, Mexico June 5, 2019. REUTERS/Jose...more

Reuters / Wednesday, June 05, 2019
A migrant argues with a federal police officer during a joint operation by the Mexican government to stop a caravan of Central American migrants on their way to the U.S., at Metapa de Dominguez, in Chiapas state, Mexico June 5, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Torres
Close
1 / 17
Personnel of the National Immigration Institute (INM) detain a migrant during a joint operation by the Mexican government to stop a caravan of Central American migrants on their way to the U.S., at Metapa de Dominguez, in Chiapas state, Mexico June 5. REUTERS/Jose Torres

Personnel of the National Immigration Institute (INM) detain a migrant during a joint operation by the Mexican government to stop a caravan of Central American migrants on their way to the U.S., at Metapa de Dominguez, in Chiapas state, Mexico June...more

Reuters / Wednesday, June 05, 2019
Personnel of the National Immigration Institute (INM) detain a migrant during a joint operation by the Mexican government to stop a caravan of Central American migrants on their way to the U.S., at Metapa de Dominguez, in Chiapas state, Mexico June 5. REUTERS/Jose Torres
Close
2 / 17
A migrant kneels while holding the stroller of his son after being detained by federal police officers during a joint operation by the Mexican government to stop a caravan of Central American migrants on their way to the U.S., at Metapa de Dominguez, in Chiapas state, Mexico June 5. REUTERS/Jose Torres

A migrant kneels while holding the stroller of his son after being detained by federal police officers during a joint operation by the Mexican government to stop a caravan of Central American migrants on their way to the U.S., at Metapa de Dominguez,...more

Reuters / Wednesday, June 05, 2019
A migrant kneels while holding the stroller of his son after being detained by federal police officers during a joint operation by the Mexican government to stop a caravan of Central American migrants on their way to the U.S., at Metapa de Dominguez, in Chiapas state, Mexico June 5. REUTERS/Jose Torres
Close
3 / 17
Migrants help a fellow migrant, who got injured during a joint operation by the Mexican government to stop a caravan of Central American migrants on their way to the U.S., at Metapa de Dominguez, in Chiapas state, Mexico June 5. REUTERS/Jose Torres

Migrants help a fellow migrant, who got injured during a joint operation by the Mexican government to stop a caravan of Central American migrants on their way to the U.S., at Metapa de Dominguez, in Chiapas state, Mexico June 5. REUTERS/Jose Torres

Reuters / Wednesday, June 05, 2019
Migrants help a fellow migrant, who got injured during a joint operation by the Mexican government to stop a caravan of Central American migrants on their way to the U.S., at Metapa de Dominguez, in Chiapas state, Mexico June 5. REUTERS/Jose Torres
Close
4 / 17
Migrants react after being detained during a joint operation by the Mexican government to stop a caravan of Central American migrants on their way to the U.S., at Metapa de Dominguez, in Chiapas state, Mexico June 5. REUTERS/Jose Torres

Migrants react after being detained during a joint operation by the Mexican government to stop a caravan of Central American migrants on their way to the U.S., at Metapa de Dominguez, in Chiapas state, Mexico June 5. REUTERS/Jose Torres

Reuters / Wednesday, June 05, 2019
Migrants react after being detained during a joint operation by the Mexican government to stop a caravan of Central American migrants on their way to the U.S., at Metapa de Dominguez, in Chiapas state, Mexico June 5. REUTERS/Jose Torres
Close
5 / 17
Migrants board a van of the National Migration Institute (INM) after being detained during a joint operation by the Mexican government to stop a caravan of Central American migrants on their way to the U.S., at Metapa de Dominguez, in Chiapas state, Mexico June 5. REUTERS/Jose Torres

Migrants board a van of the National Migration Institute (INM) after being detained during a joint operation by the Mexican government to stop a caravan of Central American migrants on their way to the U.S., at Metapa de Dominguez, in Chiapas state,...more

Reuters / Wednesday, June 05, 2019
Migrants board a van of the National Migration Institute (INM) after being detained during a joint operation by the Mexican government to stop a caravan of Central American migrants on their way to the U.S., at Metapa de Dominguez, in Chiapas state, Mexico June 5. REUTERS/Jose Torres
Close
6 / 17
Personnel of the National Immigration Institute (INM) detain a migrant during a joint operation by the Mexican government to stop a caravan of Central American migrants on their way to the U.S., at Metapa de Dominguez, in Chiapas state, Mexico June 5. REUTERS/Jose Torres

Personnel of the National Immigration Institute (INM) detain a migrant during a joint operation by the Mexican government to stop a caravan of Central American migrants on their way to the U.S., at Metapa de Dominguez, in Chiapas state, Mexico June...more

Reuters / Wednesday, June 05, 2019
Personnel of the National Immigration Institute (INM) detain a migrant during a joint operation by the Mexican government to stop a caravan of Central American migrants on their way to the U.S., at Metapa de Dominguez, in Chiapas state, Mexico June 5. REUTERS/Jose Torres
Close
7 / 17
Migrants are seen boarding a van of the National Migration Institute (INM) after being detained during a joint operation by the Mexican government to stop a caravan of Central American migrants on their way to the U.S., at Metapa de Dominguez, in Chiapas state, Mexico June 5. REUTERS/Jose Torres

Migrants are seen boarding a van of the National Migration Institute (INM) after being detained during a joint operation by the Mexican government to stop a caravan of Central American migrants on their way to the U.S., at Metapa de Dominguez, in...more

Reuters / Wednesday, June 05, 2019
Migrants are seen boarding a van of the National Migration Institute (INM) after being detained during a joint operation by the Mexican government to stop a caravan of Central American migrants on their way to the U.S., at Metapa de Dominguez, in Chiapas state, Mexico June 5. REUTERS/Jose Torres
Close
8 / 17
Migrants gesture while arguing with a federal police officer during a joint operation by the Mexican government to stop a caravan of Central American migrants on their way to the U.S., at Metapa de Dominguez, in Chiapas state, Mexico June 5. REUTERS/Jose Torres

Migrants gesture while arguing with a federal police officer during a joint operation by the Mexican government to stop a caravan of Central American migrants on their way to the U.S., at Metapa de Dominguez, in Chiapas state, Mexico June 5....more

Reuters / Wednesday, June 05, 2019
Migrants gesture while arguing with a federal police officer during a joint operation by the Mexican government to stop a caravan of Central American migrants on their way to the U.S., at Metapa de Dominguez, in Chiapas state, Mexico June 5. REUTERS/Jose Torres
Close
9 / 17
A federal police officer escorts detained migrants during a joint operation by the Mexican government to stop a caravan of Central American migrants on their way to the U.S., at Metapa de Dominguez, in Chiapas state, Mexico June 5. REUTERS/Jose Torres

A federal police officer escorts detained migrants during a joint operation by the Mexican government to stop a caravan of Central American migrants on their way to the U.S., at Metapa de Dominguez, in Chiapas state, Mexico June 5. REUTERS/Jose...more

Reuters / Wednesday, June 05, 2019
A federal police officer escorts detained migrants during a joint operation by the Mexican government to stop a caravan of Central American migrants on their way to the U.S., at Metapa de Dominguez, in Chiapas state, Mexico June 5. REUTERS/Jose Torres
Close
10 / 17
A personnel of National Migration Institute (INM) and a federal police officer escort detained migrants during a joint operation by the Mexican government to stop a caravan of Central American migrants on their way to the U.S., at Metapa de Dominguez, in Chiapas state, Mexico June 5. REUTERS/Jose Torres

A personnel of National Migration Institute (INM) and a federal police officer escort detained migrants during a joint operation by the Mexican government to stop a caravan of Central American migrants on their way to the U.S., at Metapa de...more

Reuters / Wednesday, June 05, 2019
A personnel of National Migration Institute (INM) and a federal police officer escort detained migrants during a joint operation by the Mexican government to stop a caravan of Central American migrants on their way to the U.S., at Metapa de Dominguez, in Chiapas state, Mexico June 5. REUTERS/Jose Torres
Close
11 / 17
A federal police officer checks the head of an injured migrant during a joint operation by the Mexican government to stop a caravan of Central American migrants on their way to the U.S., at Metapa de Dominguez, in Chiapas state, Mexico June 5. REUTERS/Jose Torres

A federal police officer checks the head of an injured migrant during a joint operation by the Mexican government to stop a caravan of Central American migrants on their way to the U.S., at Metapa de Dominguez, in Chiapas state, Mexico June 5....more

Reuters / Wednesday, June 05, 2019
A federal police officer checks the head of an injured migrant during a joint operation by the Mexican government to stop a caravan of Central American migrants on their way to the U.S., at Metapa de Dominguez, in Chiapas state, Mexico June 5. REUTERS/Jose Torres
Close
12 / 17
An injured migrant receives a medical attention during a joint operation by the Mexican government to stop a caravan of Central American migrants on their way to the U.S., at Metapa de Dominguez, in Chiapas state, Mexico June 5. REUTERS/Jose Torres

An injured migrant receives a medical attention during a joint operation by the Mexican government to stop a caravan of Central American migrants on their way to the U.S., at Metapa de Dominguez, in Chiapas state, Mexico June 5. REUTERS/Jose Torres

Reuters / Wednesday, June 05, 2019
An injured migrant receives a medical attention during a joint operation by the Mexican government to stop a caravan of Central American migrants on their way to the U.S., at Metapa de Dominguez, in Chiapas state, Mexico June 5. REUTERS/Jose Torres
Close
13 / 17
Migrants from Central America walk on a highway during their journey towards the United States, in Ciudad Hidalgo, Chiapas state, Mexico, June 5. REUTERS/Jose Torres

Migrants from Central America walk on a highway during their journey towards the United States, in Ciudad Hidalgo, Chiapas state, Mexico, June 5. REUTERS/Jose Torres

Reuters / Wednesday, June 05, 2019
Migrants from Central America walk on a highway during their journey towards the United States, in Ciudad Hidalgo, Chiapas state, Mexico, June 5. REUTERS/Jose Torres
Close
14 / 17
Migrants from Central America walk on a highway during their journey towards the United States, in Ciudad Hidalgo, Chiapas state, Mexico, June 5. REUTERS/Jose Torres

Migrants from Central America walk on a highway during their journey towards the United States, in Ciudad Hidalgo, Chiapas state, Mexico, June 5. REUTERS/Jose Torres

Reuters / Wednesday, June 05, 2019
Migrants from Central America walk on a highway during their journey towards the United States, in Ciudad Hidalgo, Chiapas state, Mexico, June 5. REUTERS/Jose Torres
Close
15 / 17
Migrants from Central America walk on a highway during their journey towards the United States, in Ciudad Hidalgo, Chiapas state, Mexico, June 5. REUTERS/Jose Torres

Migrants from Central America walk on a highway during their journey towards the United States, in Ciudad Hidalgo, Chiapas state, Mexico, June 5. REUTERS/Jose Torres

Reuters / Wednesday, June 05, 2019
Migrants from Central America walk on a highway during their journey towards the United States, in Ciudad Hidalgo, Chiapas state, Mexico, June 5. REUTERS/Jose Torres
Close
16 / 17
Migrants from Central America walk on a highway during their journey towards the United States, in Ciudad Hidalgo, Chiapas state, Mexico, June 5. REUTERS/Jose Torres

Migrants from Central America walk on a highway during their journey towards the United States, in Ciudad Hidalgo, Chiapas state, Mexico, June 5. REUTERS/Jose Torres

Reuters / Wednesday, June 05, 2019
Migrants from Central America walk on a highway during their journey towards the United States, in Ciudad Hidalgo, Chiapas state, Mexico, June 5. REUTERS/Jose Torres
Close
17 / 17
View Again
View Next
D-Day: The Allied invasion of Normandy

D-Day: The Allied invasion of Normandy

Next Slideshows

D-Day: The Allied invasion of Normandy

D-Day: The Allied invasion of Normandy

More than 150,000 Allied soldiers stormed the beaches of Normandy on June 6, 1944, bursting through German coastal defenses to open the way to the liberation of...

Jun 05 2019
Trump visits Ireland

Trump visits Ireland

After being feted by Queen Elizabeth during his state visit to Britain, Donald Trump arrives in Ireland for the first time as U.S. president for a low-key...

Jun 05 2019
Trump's state visit to the UK

Trump's state visit to the UK

Britain rolls out the red carpet for President Donald Trump's three-day state visit, with royal pomp and pageantry, politics and historical commemorations.

Jun 05 2019
D-Day veterans return to Normandy

D-Day veterans return to Normandy

World War Two veterans and enthusiasts gather in France ahead of the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings.

Jun 05 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

D-Day 75th anniversary commemorations

D-Day 75th anniversary commemorations

President Trump and other world leaders attend events to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

Best of the French Open

Best of the French Open

Highlights from the tennis tournament at Roland Garros.

D-Day: The Allied invasion of Normandy

D-Day: The Allied invasion of Normandy

More than 150,000 Allied soldiers stormed the beaches of Normandy on June 6, 1944, bursting through German coastal defenses to open the way to the liberation of western Europe from the Nazi regime.

Trump visits Ireland

Trump visits Ireland

After being feted by Queen Elizabeth during his state visit to Britain, Donald Trump arrives in Ireland for the first time as U.S. president for a low-key visit, where he will be spending almost all of his time at one of his golf resorts.

Trump's state visit to the UK

Trump's state visit to the UK

Britain rolls out the red carpet for President Donald Trump's three-day state visit, with royal pomp and pageantry, politics and historical commemorations.

Previous Nadal v Federer clashes at French Open

Previous Nadal v Federer clashes at French Open

A quick look at Rafael Nadal's domination of Roger Federer at Roland Garros.

D-Day veterans return to Normandy

D-Day veterans return to Normandy

World War Two veterans and enthusiasts gather in France ahead of the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings.

NASA's first SpaceX astronauts

NASA's first SpaceX astronauts

The first U.S. astronauts chosen to fly aboard a SpaceX capsule built for NASA train before it's slated for blastoff later this year from Cape Canaveral, Florida.

Celebrating Eid al-Fitr

Celebrating Eid al-Fitr

Muslims around the world celebrate the Eid al-Fitr holiday, marking the end of Islam's holy month of Ramadan.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast