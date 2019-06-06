Migrants met by armed forces at Mexico's southern border

A migrant kneels while holding the stroller of his son after being detained by federal police officers during a joint operation by the Mexican government to stop a caravan of Central American migrants on their way to the U.S., at Metapa de Dominguez,...more

A migrant kneels while holding the stroller of his son after being detained by federal police officers during a joint operation by the Mexican government to stop a caravan of Central American migrants on their way to the U.S., at Metapa de Dominguez, in Chiapas state, Mexico June 5. REUTERS/Jose Torres

Close