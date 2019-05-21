Migrants released from overcrowded U.S. border facility
Sonia, an asylum seeker from Honduras, waits with sleeping six-year-old son Yankel and daughter Yarisleidy, twins, before boarding a bus with fellow migrant families recently released from detention at a bus depot in McAllen, Texas, May 20, 2019....more
Migrant families recently released from detention board a bus at a bus depot in McAllen, Texas, May 20, 2019. Immigration authorities for years have dropped off migrants at bus stations in the Southwest, after releasing them pending court hearings...more
Migrant families recently released from detention board a bus at a bus depot in McAllen, Texas, May 20, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Honduran asylum seeker Suelen and four-year-old daughter Breanna board a bus with fellow migrant families recently released from detention in McAllen, Texas, May 17, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Paola, an asylum seeker from Honduras, carries four year-old son Jesse as they wait in a ticketing line with fellow migrant families recently released from detention at a bus depot in McAllen, Texas, May 19, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Migrants recently released from detention wait in a ticketing line at a bus depot in McAllen, Texas, May 19, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Kimberly, a four year-old migrant from El Salvador, draws on the floor as her mother and fellow asylum seekers recently released from detention wait to board buses at a bus depot in McAllen, Texas, May 19, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Migrant families recently released from detention board a bus at a bus depot in McAllen, Texas, May 19, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
An asylum-seeking family from Honduras waits with fellow migrants recently released from detention to board buses at a bus depot in McAllen, Texas, May 19, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Migrants are seen outside the U.S. Border Patrol McAllen Station in a makeshift encampment in McAllen, Texas, May 15, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
