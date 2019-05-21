Migrants released from overcrowded U.S. border facility

Migrant families recently released from detention board a bus at a bus depot in McAllen, Texas, May 20, 2019. Immigration authorities for years have dropped off migrants at bus stations in the Southwest, after releasing them pending court hearings...more

Migrant families recently released from detention board a bus at a bus depot in McAllen, Texas, May 20, 2019. Immigration authorities for years have dropped off migrants at bus stations in the Southwest, after releasing them pending court hearings to decide whether they can stay in the country. From there, they travel to their intended destination in the United States. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

