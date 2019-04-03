Migrants request asylum after crossing into the U.S.
Migrants from Central America are seen escorted by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials after crossing into the United States illegally and turning themselves in to request asylum in El Paso, Texas, United States, in this picture taken...more
Migrants from Central America are seen at the Rio Bravo while crossing illegally to turn themselves in to request asylum to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials in El Paso, Texas, United States, in this picture taken from Ciudad Juarez,...more
Migrants are escorted by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials after crossing illegally into the United States to request asylum, in El Paso, Texas, U.S., in this picture taken from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, April 3. REUTERS/Jose Luis...more
Migrants from Central America are seen before crossing illegally to the United States to turn themselves in to request asylum to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials in El Paso, Texas, in this picture taken from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico...more
U.S. soldiers walk next to the border fence between Mexico and the United States, as migrants are seen walking behind the fence, after crossing illegally into the U.S. to turn themselves in, in El Paso, Texas, U.S., in this picture taken from Ciudad...more
A migrant from Central America and her baby are seen at the banks of the Rio Bravo while crossing illegaly to turn themselves in to request asylum to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials in El Paso, Texas, United States, in this...more
Migrants from Central America are seen after crossing illegally to the United States to turn themselves in to request asylum to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials in El Paso, Texas, in this picture taken from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico...more
Migrants from Central America are seen after crossing illegaly to the United States to turn themselves in to request asylum to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials in El Paso, Texas, in this pictured taken from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico...more
Migrants from Central America are seen after crossing illegaly to the United States to turn themselves in to request asylum to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials in El Paso, Texas, in this pictured taken from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico...more
