Pictures | Fri Jul 5, 2019 | 8:50pm EDT

Migrants rescued at sea

Migrants are evacuated from a blue inflatable boat by the crew of a rescue vessel Alan Kurdi about 34 miles from the Libyan coast according to Sea-eye, in this picture obtained from social media on July 5, 2019. Courtesy of Sea-eye/Social Media via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, July 05, 2019
A blue inflatable boat carrying 65 people, about 34 miles from the Libyan coast according to Sea-eye, is seen in this picture obtained from social media on July 5. Courtesy of Sea-eye/Social Media via REUTERS

A blue inflatable boat carrying 65 people, about 34 miles from the Libyan coast according to Sea-eye, in this picture obtained from social media on July 5. Courtesy of Sea-eye/Social Media via REUTERS

Migrants are evacuated from a blue inflatable boat by the crew of a rescue vessel Alan Kurdi about 34 miles from the Libyan coast according to Sea-eye, in this picture obtained from social media on July 5. Courtesy of Sea-eye/Social Media via REUTERS

Migrants are evacuated from a blue inflatable boat by the crew of a rescue vessel Alan Kurdi about 34 miles from the Libyan coast according to Sea-eye, in this picture obtained from social media on July 5. Courtesy of Sea-eye/Social Media via REUTERS

Migrants are evacuated from a blue inflatable boat by the crew of a rescue vessel Alan Kurdi about 34 miles from the Libyan coast according to Sea-eye, in this picture obtained from social media on July 5. Courtesy of Sea-eye/Social Media via REUTERS

Migrants are evacuated from a blue inflatable boat by the crew of a rescue vessel Alan Kurdi about 34 miles from the Libyan coast according to Sea-eye, in this picture obtained from social media on July 5. Courtesy of Sea-eye/Social Media via REUTERS

Migrants are evacuated from a blue inflatable boat by the crew of a rescue vessel Alan Kurdi about 34 miles from the Libyan coast according to Sea-eye, in this picture obtained from social media on July 5. Courtesy of Sea-eye/Social Media via REUTERS

Migrants are evacuated from a blue inflatable boat by the crew of a rescue vessel Alan Kurdi about 34 miles from the Libyan coast according to Sea-eye, in this picture obtained from social media on July 5. Courtesy of Sea-eye/Social Media via REUTERS

A rescue vessel Alan Kurdi is seen 34 miles from the Libyan coast according to Sea-eye, in this picture obtained from social media on July 5. Courtesy of Sea-eye/Social Media via REUTERS

A blue inflatable boat that was carrying 65 people, about 34 miles from the Libyan coast according to Sea-eye, in this picture obtained from social media on July 5. Courtesy of Sea-eye/Social Media via REUTERS

Migrants are evacuated from a blue inflatable boat by the crew of a rescue vessel Alan Kurdi about 34 miles from the Libyan coast according to Sea-eye, in this picture obtained from social media on July 5. Courtesy of Sea-eye/Social Media via REUTERS

A blue inflatable boat that was carrying 65 people, about 34 miles from the Libyan coast according to Sea-eye, is seen in this picture obtained from social media on July 5. Courtesy of Sea-eye/Social Media via REUTERS

