Migrants ride 'The Beast' towards the United States
A migrant boards a freight train known as "The Beast" to continue his journey towards the United States, in Huimanguillo, in Tabasco state, Mexico July 12, 2019. REUTERS/Isabel Mateos
Migrants ride on a freight train known as "The Beast" as they continue their journey towards the United States, near Teapa, in Tabasco state, Mexico July 13. REUTERS/Isabel Mateos
Migrants ride on a freight train known as "The Beast" as they continue their journey towards the United States, in Huimanguillo, in Tabasco state, Mexico July 13. REUTERS/Isabel Mateos
Migrants ride on a freight train known as "The Beast" as they continue their journey towards the United States, near Teapa, in Tabasco state, Mexico July 13. REUTERS/Isabel Mateos
Migrants ride on a freight train known as "The Beast" to continue their journey towards the United States, in Teapa, Tabasco state, Mexico July 13. REUTERS/Isabel Mateos
Migrants sleep on a freight train known as "The Beast" as they continue their journey towards the United States, near Teapa, in Tabasco state, Mexico July 13. REUTERS/Isabel Mateos
Migrants ride on a freight train known as "The Beast" as they continue their journey towards the United States, near Teapa, in Tabasco state, Mexico July 13. REUTERS/Isabel Mateos
Migrants board a freight train known as "The Beast" to continue their journey towards the United States, in Francisco Rueda, in Tabasco state, Mexico July 13. REUTERS/Isabel Mateos
Migrants sleep on a freight train known as "The Beast" as they continue their journey towards the United States, near Teapa, in Tabasco state, Mexico July 13. REUTERS/Isabel Mateos
Migrants wait to board a freight train known as "The Beast" to continue their journey towards the United States, in Teapa, in Tabasco state, Mexico July 12. REUTERS/Isabel Mateos
Next Slideshows
'A profound spiritual impact': Reflections from the 12 men who have walked on the moon
Neil Armstrong took his first step onto the moon 50 years ago, and since that day on July 20, 1969, 11 men have followed in his footsteps over six different...
12 lesser-known facts about the Apollo 11 mission
It has been a half-century since Neil Armstrong stepped out of a lunar module and onto the surface of the moon on July 20, 1969 and declared, That's one small...
Meghan and Harry greet Beyonce and Jay-Z at 'Lion King' premiere
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry greet Beyonce and Jay-Z at the star-studded premiere of 'The Lion King' in London.
France marks Bastille Day
European leaders including German Chancellor Angela Merkel joined French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday for the traditional Bastille Day military parade in...
MORE IN PICTURES
Floods displace millions in South Asia
Floods have forced more than four million people from their homes across India, Nepal and Bangladesh and killed more than 100 people as torrential rains in the initial days of monsoons wreaked havoc.
'A profound spiritual impact': Reflections from the 12 men who have walked on the moon
Neil Armstrong took his first step onto the moon 50 years ago, and since that day on July 20, 1969, 11 men have followed in his footsteps over six different missions in three years (NOTE: that figure doesn't include Apollo 13 because they never landed on the moon). Here's what the 12 astronauts who have walked the lunar surface have said about their awe-inspiring experiences:
12 lesser-known facts about the Apollo 11 mission
It has been a half-century since Neil Armstrong stepped out of a lunar module and onto the surface of the moon on July 20, 1969 and declared, That's one small step for [a] man, one giant leap for mankind. The moment heralded a golden age of space exploration that was set in motion just eight years earlier in 1961, when President John F. Kennedy promised before Congress to put a man on the moon before the decade was out. Here are some lesser-known facts about the historic first mission:
Meghan and Harry greet Beyonce and Jay-Z at 'Lion King' premiere
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry greet Beyonce and Jay-Z at the star-studded premiere of 'The Lion King' in London.
France marks Bastille Day
European leaders including German Chancellor Angela Merkel joined French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday for the traditional Bastille Day military parade in Paris.
Blackout hits parts of Manhattan
A blackout hit more than 40,000 people in New York City s Manhattan borough on Saturday evening, plunging subway stations and shops into darkness and sending thousands of people into the streets after an apparent transformer explosion on the Upper West Side, officials said.
Hong Kong protesters rally in suburbs
Tens of thousands rallied in a large Hong Kong suburb on Sunday, driven by abiding anger at the government's handling of an extradition bill that has revived fears of China tightening its grip over the former British colony.
Best of Wimbledon
Highlights from the Wimbledon Championships in London.
Week in sports
Sports action from around the world this past week.