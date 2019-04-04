Edition:
Migrants scuffle with police near Greece's northern border

Migrants and refugees, who say that they seek to travel onward to northern Europe, scuffle with riot police officers outside a camp in the town of Diavata in northern Greece, April 4, 2019.REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Migrants and refugees, who say that they seek to travel onward to northern Europe, scuffle with riot police officers outside a camp in the town of Diavata in northern Greece, April 4, 2019.REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Thursday, April 04, 2019
Migrants and refugees, who say that they seek to travel onward to northern Europe, scuffle with riot police officers outside a camp in the town of Diavata in northern Greece, April 4, 2019.REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Police officers carry a migrant during scuffles as migrants and refugees, who say that they seek to travel onward to northern Europe, gather outside a camp in the town of Diavata in northern Greece, April 4. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Police officers carry a migrant during scuffles as migrants and refugees, who say that they seek to travel onward to northern Europe, gather outside a camp in the town of Diavata in northern Greece, April 4. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Thursday, April 04, 2019
Police officers carry a migrant during scuffles as migrants and refugees, who say that they seek to travel onward to northern Europe, gather outside a camp in the town of Diavata in northern Greece, April 4. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
A riot police officer hits a migrant as migrants and refugees argue with riot police officers next to a camp in the town of Diavata in northern Greece, April 4. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

A riot police officer hits a migrant as migrants and refugees argue with riot police officers next to a camp in the town of Diavata in northern Greece, April 4. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Thursday, April 04, 2019
A riot police officer hits a migrant as migrants and refugees argue with riot police officers next to a camp in the town of Diavata in northern Greece, April 4. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
A migrant boy offers flowers to a riot police officer next to a camp in the town of Diavata in northern Greece, April 4. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

A migrant boy offers flowers to a riot police officer next to a camp in the town of Diavata in northern Greece, April 4. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Thursday, April 04, 2019
A migrant boy offers flowers to a riot police officer next to a camp in the town of Diavata in northern Greece, April 4. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Migrants and refugees, who say that they seek to travel onward to northern Europe, scuffle with riot police officers outside a camp in the town of Diavata in northern Greece, April 4. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Migrants and refugees, who say that they seek to travel onward to northern Europe, scuffle with riot police officers outside a camp in the town of Diavata in northern Greece, April 4. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Thursday, April 04, 2019
Migrants and refugees, who say that they seek to travel onward to northern Europe, scuffle with riot police officers outside a camp in the town of Diavata in northern Greece, April 4. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Riot police officers confront migrants and refugees, who say that they seek to travel onward to northern Europe, outside a camp in the town of Diavata in northern Greece, April 4. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Riot police officers confront migrants and refugees, who say that they seek to travel onward to northern Europe, outside a camp in the town of Diavata in northern Greece, April 4. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Thursday, April 04, 2019
Riot police officers confront migrants and refugees, who say that they seek to travel onward to northern Europe, outside a camp in the town of Diavata in northern Greece, April 4. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Refugees and migrants with their belongings rest on the side of the road outside a camp in the town of Diavata in northern Greece, April 4. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Refugees and migrants with their belongings rest on the side of the road outside a camp in the town of Diavata in northern Greece, April 4. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Thursday, April 04, 2019
Refugees and migrants with their belongings rest on the side of the road outside a camp in the town of Diavata in northern Greece, April 4. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Migrant children offer flowers to a riot police officer next to a camp in the town of Diavata in northern Greece, April 4. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Migrant children offer flowers to a riot police officer next to a camp in the town of Diavata in northern Greece, April 4. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Thursday, April 04, 2019
Migrant children offer flowers to a riot police officer next to a camp in the town of Diavata in northern Greece, April 4. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Riot police officers stand guard next to a camp in the town of Diavata in northern Greece, April 4. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Riot police officers stand guard next to a camp in the town of Diavata in northern Greece, April 4. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Thursday, April 04, 2019
Riot police officers stand guard next to a camp in the town of Diavata in northern Greece, April 4. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Migrants and refugees argue with riot police officers next to a camp in the town of Diavata in northern Greece, April 4. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Migrants and refugees argue with riot police officers next to a camp in the town of Diavata in northern Greece, April 4. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Thursday, April 04, 2019
Migrants and refugees argue with riot police officers next to a camp in the town of Diavata in northern Greece, April 4. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Migrants and refugees argue with riot police officers next to a camp in the town of Diavata in northen Greece, April 4. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Migrants and refugees argue with riot police officers next to a camp in the town of Diavata in northen Greece, April 4. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Thursday, April 04, 2019
Migrants and refugees argue with riot police officers next to a camp in the town of Diavata in northen Greece, April 4. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Migrants and refugees stand next to a camp in the town of Diavata in northern Greece, April 4. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Migrants and refugees stand next to a camp in the town of Diavata in northern Greece, April 4. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Thursday, April 04, 2019
Migrants and refugees stand next to a camp in the town of Diavata in northern Greece, April 4. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Trucks gridlocked at U.S.-Mexico border

Trucks gridlocked at U.S.-Mexico border

