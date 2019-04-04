Migrants scuffle with police near Greece's northern border
Migrants and refugees, who say that they seek to travel onward to northern Europe, scuffle with riot police officers outside a camp in the town of Diavata in northern Greece, April 4, 2019.REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Police officers carry a migrant during scuffles as migrants and refugees, who say that they seek to travel onward to northern Europe, gather outside a camp in the town of Diavata in northern Greece, April 4. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
A riot police officer hits a migrant as migrants and refugees argue with riot police officers next to a camp in the town of Diavata in northern Greece, April 4. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
A migrant boy offers flowers to a riot police officer next to a camp in the town of Diavata in northern Greece, April 4. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Migrants and refugees, who say that they seek to travel onward to northern Europe, scuffle with riot police officers outside a camp in the town of Diavata in northern Greece, April 4. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Riot police officers confront migrants and refugees, who say that they seek to travel onward to northern Europe, outside a camp in the town of Diavata in northern Greece, April 4. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Refugees and migrants with their belongings rest on the side of the road outside a camp in the town of Diavata in northern Greece, April 4. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Migrant children offer flowers to a riot police officer next to a camp in the town of Diavata in northern Greece, April 4. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Riot police officers stand guard next to a camp in the town of Diavata in northern Greece, April 4. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Migrants and refugees argue with riot police officers next to a camp in the town of Diavata in northern Greece, April 4. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Migrants and refugees argue with riot police officers next to a camp in the town of Diavata in northen Greece, April 4. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Migrants and refugees stand next to a camp in the town of Diavata in northern Greece, April 4. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
