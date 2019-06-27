Migrants stranded off Italian coast
A migrant poses for a picture on board the rescue ship Sea-Watch 3 as it remains blocked one mile outside the port of Lampedusa, Italy, June 27, 2019. The captain of rescue ship Sea-Watch 3 said European states have no interest in finding a political solution to the standoff.
Sea-Watch 3 rescue ship is pictured as it remains blocked one mile outside the port of Lampedusa, Italy, June 27, 2019. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Carola Rackete, captain of rescue ship Sea-Watch 3, speaks to the media as the ship remains blocked one mile outside the port of Lampedusa, Italy, June 27. After 14 days stranded in international waters the captain, Carola Rackete, said she had decided to enter Italian waters.
Migrants are seen on board the rescue ship Sea-Watch 3 as it remains blocked one mile outside the port of Lampedusa, Italy, June 27. The Sea-Watch 3 picked up 53 migrants from a rubber boat off the coast of Libya and had remained in international waters.
Migrants wait on board the rescue ship Sea-Watch 3 as it remains blocked one mile outside the port of Lampedusa, Italy, June 27. The captain's decision to enter Italian waters could have legal implications. According to a decree approved in June, ships that enter Italian waters without authorization face fines.
Migrants lie on board the rescue ship Sea-Watch 3 as it remains blocked one mile outside the port of Lampedusa, Italy, June 27. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Migrants are seen at the search and rescue ship Sea-Watch 3, as it sails near the island of Lampedusa, Italy, June 26. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
The migrant search and rescue ship Sea-Watch 3 carrying stranded migrants, sails near the island of Lampedusa, Italy, June 26. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
