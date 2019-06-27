Migrants stranded off Italian coast

Migrants are seen on board the rescue ship Sea-Watch 3 as it remains blocked one mile outside the port of Lampedusa, Italy, June 27. The Sea-Watch 3 picked up 53 migrants from a rubber boat off the coast of Libya and had remained in international...more

Migrants are seen on board the rescue ship Sea-Watch 3 as it remains blocked one mile outside the port of Lampedusa, Italy, June 27. The Sea-Watch 3 picked up 53 migrants from a rubber boat off the coast of Libya and had remained in international waters since June 12. Eleven migrants have already been taken off the ship by the Italian coastguard for health reasons. Sea-Watch spokeswoman Giorgia Linardi said in a video posted on Twitter that the ship had tried to enter the port but was blocked by police and now stands one mile off the port of Lampedusa. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

