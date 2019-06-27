Edition:
Migrants stranded off Italian coast

A migrant poses for a picture on board the rescue ship Sea-Watch 3 as it remains blocked one mile outside the port of Lampedusa, Italy, June 27, 2019. The captain of rescue ship Sea-Watch 3 said European states have no interest in finding a political solution for the 42 migrants aboard her vessel, now positioned off the Italian island of Lampedusa. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Reuters / Thursday, June 27, 2019
Sea-Watch 3 rescue ship is pictured as it remains blocked one mile outside the port of Lampedusa, Italy, June 27, 2019. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Reuters / Thursday, June 27, 2019
Carola Rackete, captain of rescue ship Sea-Watch 3, speaks to the media as the ship remains blocked one mile outside the port of Lampedusa, Italy, June 27. After 14 days stranded in international waters the captain, Carola Rackete, said she had decided to head to the Italian coast because she felt maritime emergency law permitted the ship to do so. The captain said Sea-Watch had tried without success since the beginning to cooperate with the authorities, engaging with Italy, Germany, Malta and France and opening contacts with the European Commission. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Reuters / Thursday, June 27, 2019
Migrants are seen on board the rescue ship Sea-Watch 3 as it remains blocked one mile outside the port of Lampedusa, Italy, June 27. The Sea-Watch 3 picked up 53 migrants from a rubber boat off the coast of Libya and had remained in international waters since June 12. Eleven migrants have already been taken off the ship by the Italian coastguard for health reasons. Sea-Watch spokeswoman Giorgia Linardi said in a video posted on Twitter that the ship had tried to enter the port but was blocked by police and now stands one mile off the port of Lampedusa. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Reuters / Thursday, June 27, 2019
Migrants wait on board the rescue ship Sea-Watch 3 as it remains blocked one mile outside the port of Lampedusa, Italy, June 27. The captain's decision to enter Italian waters could have legal implications. According to a decree approved in June, Italy's Interior Ministry has the power to deny access to territorial waters to vessels that it considers are a risk to security or public order, and impose fines of up to 50,000 euros ($56,840). REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Reuters / Thursday, June 27, 2019
Migrants lie on board the rescue ship Sea-Watch 3 as it remains blocked one mile outside the port of Lampedusa, Italy, June 27. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Reuters / Thursday, June 27, 2019
A migrant lies on board the rescue ship Sea-Watch 3 as it remains blocked one mile outside the port of Lampedusa, Italy, June 27. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Reuters / Thursday, June 27, 2019
Migrants lie on board the rescue ship Sea-Watch 3 as it remains blocked one mile outside the port of Lampedusa, Italy, June 27. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Reuters / Thursday, June 27, 2019
Migrants lie on board the rescue ship Sea-Watch 3 as it remains blocked one mile outside the port of Lampedusa, Italy, June 27. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Reuters / Thursday, June 27, 2019
A migrant lies on board the rescue ship Sea-Watch 3 as it remains blocked one mile outside the port of Lampedusa, Italy, June 27. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Reuters / Thursday, June 27, 2019
Migrants are seen at the search and rescue ship Sea-Watch 3, as it sails near the island of Lampedusa, Italy, June 26. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Reuters / Wednesday, June 26, 2019
A migrant lies on board the rescue ship Sea-Watch 3 as it remains blocked one mile outside the port of Lampedusa, Italy, June 27. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Reuters / Thursday, June 27, 2019
Migrants lie on board the rescue ship Sea-Watch 3 as it remains blocked one mile outside the port of Lampedusa, Italy, June 27. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Reuters / Thursday, June 27, 2019
A migrant lies on board the rescue ship Sea-Watch 3 as it remains blocked one mile outside the port of Lampedusa, Italy, June 27. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Reuters / Thursday, June 27, 2019
The migrant search and rescue ship Sea-Watch 3 carrying stranded migrants, sails near the island of Lampedusa, Italy, June 26. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Reuters / Wednesday, June 26, 2019
