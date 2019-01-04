Migrants stranded on the Mediterranean
Migrants stand on the deck of the migrant search and rescue ship Sea-Watch 3, operated by German NGO Sea-Watch, off the coast of Malta in the central Mediterranean Sea, January 4, 2019. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A migrant feeds her child on the migrant search and rescue ship Sea-Watch off the coast of Malta in the central Mediterranean Sea, January 4, 2019. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A migrant child helps crew members prepare a meal on the migrant search and rescue ship Sea-Watch 3 off the coast of Malta in the central Mediterranean Sea January 3, 2019. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A migrant stands on the deck of the migrant search and rescue ship Sea-Watch 3 off the coast of Malta in the central Mediterranean Sea, January 4, 2019. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A migrant rests on the migrant search and rescue ship Sea-Watch 3 off the coast of Malta in the central Mediterranean Sea January 3, 2019. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A crew member plays with a migrant child on the migrant search and rescue ship Sea-Watch 3 off the coast of Malta in the central Mediterranean Sea, January 4, 2019. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Migrants eat a meal on the migrant search and rescue ship Sea-Watch 3 off the coast of Malta in the central Mediterranean Sea January 3, 2019. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
The migrant search and rescue ship Sea-Watch 3 is seen off the coast of Malta in the central Mediterranean January 4, 2019. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Migrants play a game of draughts on the migrant search and rescue ship Sea-Watch 3 off the coast of Malta in the central Mediterranean Sea January 3, 2019. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A migrant blows soap bubbles on the migrant search and rescue ship Sea-Watch 3 off the coast of Malta in the central Mediterranean Sea, January 4, 2019. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A migrant plays a guitar while resting on the migrant search and rescue ship Sea-Watch 3 off the coast of Malta in the central Mediterranean Sea January 3, 2019. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Members of a German parliamentary delegation board the migrant search and rescue ship Sea-Watch 3 from a resupply and crew change vessel, off the coast of Malta in the central Mediterranean Sea, January 4, 2019. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A migrant rests on the migrant search and rescue ship Sea-Watch 3 off the coast of Malta in the central Mediterranean Sea, January 4, 2019. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A migrant steps out onto the deck of the migrant search and rescue ship Sea-Watch 3 off the coast of Malta in the central Mediterranean Sea, January 4, 2019. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A migrant rests on the migrant search and rescue ship Sea-Watch 3 off the coast of Malta in the central Mediterranean Sea January 3, 2019. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A migrant child plays on the migrant search and rescue ship Sea-Watch 3 off the coast of Malta in the central Mediterranean Sea January 3, 2019. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A migrant plays with a space blanket rolled into a ball on the migrant search and rescue ship Sea-Watch 3 off the coast of Malta in the central Mediterranean Sea January 3, 2019. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A migrant child helps prepare a meal on the migrant search and rescue ship Sea-Watch 3 off the coast of Malta in the central Mediterranean Sea January 3, 2019. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Migrants rest on the migrant search and rescue ship Sea-Watch 3 off the coast of Malta in the central Mediterranean Sea January 3, 2019. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
The migrant search and rescue ship Sea-Watch 3 is seen off the coast of Malta in the central Mediterranean Sea January 3, 2019. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
