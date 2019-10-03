Migrants struggle in overcrowded camp on Greek island

A migrant holds a placard as refugees and migrants take part in a demonstration against living conditions at the Moria camp on the island of Lesbos, Greece, October 1, 2019. "Anything can happen, whether it's a fight, whether it's a fire incident,...more

A migrant holds a placard as refugees and migrants take part in a demonstration against living conditions at the Moria camp on the island of Lesbos, Greece, October 1, 2019. "Anything can happen, whether it's a fight, whether it's a fire incident, whether it's contagious diseases, the situation is really critical, its at the border (point), something very big could happen," said the UNHCR spokewoman on Lesbos, Astrid Castelein. More migrants need to be transferred off the islands, and more accommodation needs to be found, she said, adding that EU member states needed to share the burden. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Close