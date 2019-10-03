Edition:
Migrants struggle in overcrowded camp on Greek island

Children fill bottles with water next to a pile of garbage at a makeshift camp for refugees and migrants next to the Moria camp on the island of Lesbos, Greece, October 2, 2019. At Moria, a filthy overcrowded migrant camp on the island of Lesbos, fights over food are common, violence is rife and small tents are crammed with people. REUTERS/Elias Marcou

Reuters / Wednesday, October 02, 2019
A boy plays inside wooden pallets at Moria camp on the island of Lesbos, Greece, October 2, 2019. More than 12,000 people - mainly from Syria, Afghanistan and Iraq - live in Moria camp. A former Greek military base, it opened in 2015 as a center to register arrivals but is now at four times its capacity. REUTERS/Elias Marcou

Reuters / Wednesday, October 02, 2019
A migrant feeds his baby in their tent at a makeshift camp next to the Moria camp on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 30, 2019. Other migrants speak of rain, cold and illness, lack of food and safety, dirty toilets and water shortages. Moria camp is buckling under the pressure of thousands of migrants, so much so that the camp has spilled out of its gates onto the surrounding fields. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, September 30, 2019
People buy fruit and vegetables from a street vendor outside Moria camp on the island of Lesbos, Greece, October 2, 2019. On September 29, an Afghan woman died in a fire that tore through one of the shipping containers used as improvised living quarters in the compound, triggering violent protests. The woman's death was the third there in two months. An Afghan teenager was killed in a fight in August and a five-year-old Afghan boy was accidentally run over by a truck while playing in a cardboard box outside the camp in September. REUTERS/Elias Marcou

Reuters / Wednesday, October 02, 2019
A girl carries a box full of empty water bottles at a makeshift camp next to the Moria camp on the island of Lesbos, Greece, October 2, 2019. Altogether there are about 14,400 migrants on Lesbos island, the UNHCR said. Moria is built for 3,000. And recently the island has been coping with a new surge in sea arrivals. REUTERS/Elias Marcou

Reuters / Wednesday, October 02, 2019
A migrant holds a placard as refugees and migrants take part in a demonstration against living conditions at the Moria camp on the island of Lesbos, Greece, October 1, 2019. "Anything can happen, whether it's a fight, whether it's a fire incident, whether it's contagious diseases, the situation is really critical, its at the border (point), something very big could happen," said the UNHCR spokewoman on Lesbos, Astrid Castelein. More migrants need to be transferred off the islands, and more accommodation needs to be found, she said, adding that EU member states needed to share the burden. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Reuters / Tuesday, October 01, 2019
Refugees and migrants are blocked by riot police during a demonstration against living conditions at the Moria camp on the island of Lesbos, Greece, October 1, 2019. Several people share flimsy tents packed next to one another. Women have told humanitarian organizations they feel unsafe at night and sanitary conditions have been described by aid groups "horrendous," with over 100 people sharing one toilet. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Reuters / Tuesday, October 01, 2019
Refugees and migrants take part in a demonstration against living conditions at the Moria camp on the island of Lesbos, Greece, October 1, 2019. REUTERS/Elias Marcou

Reuters / Tuesday, October 01, 2019
A girl stands in front a riot police cordon as refugees and migrants take part in a demonstration against living conditions at the Moria camp on the island of Lesbos, Greece, October 1, 2019. On September 30, Greece's government outlined a shift in migration policy, saying it would tighten its sea and land borders, shorten the asylum process and deport 10,000 people who do not qualify for protection by the end of next year. REUTERS/Elias Marcou

Reuters / Tuesday, October 01, 2019
A migrant from Afghanistan holds a girl, after arriving on a dinghy on the shore near the village of Skala Sikamias, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, October 1, 2019. More than 10,000 people, mostly Afghan and Syrian families, crossed the Aegean Sea from Turkey to Greece in September according to UNHCR, the highest monthly level in over three years. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Reuters / Tuesday, October 01, 2019
A migrant from Afghanistan lights a bonfire as the Moria camp is seen in the background on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 27, 2019. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, September 30, 2019
A woman makes her way at a makeshift camp next to Moria camp on the island of Lesbos, Greece, October 2, 2019. REUTERS/Elias Marcou

Reuters / Wednesday, October 02, 2019
Children play at a makeshift camp next to the Moria camp, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 27, 2019. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, September 30, 2019
A migrant is seen inside his tent at a makeshift camp next to the Moria camp, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 27, 2019. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, September 30, 2019
Migrants from the Moria camp carry their belongings before boarding a bus to the port of Mytilene, where they will be transferred to the mainland, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 30, 2019. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, September 30, 2019
Migrants from the Moria camp embrace before boarding a bus to the port of Mytilene, where they will be transferred to the mainland, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 30, 2019. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, September 30, 2019
Migrants from the Moria camp wait to board a ferry that will transfer refugees and migrants to the mainland, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 30, 2019. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, September 30, 2019
A migrant from the Moria camp waits to board a ferry that will transfer refugees and migrants to the mainland, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 30, 2019. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, September 30, 2019
Migrants from Afghanistan are gathered next to the beach after arriving on a dinghy on the shore near the village of Skala Sikamias, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, October 1, 2019. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Reuters / Tuesday, October 01, 2019
A migrant from Afghanistan sits on the beach after arriving on a dinghy on the shore near the village of Skala Sikamias, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, October 1, 2019. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Reuters / Tuesday, October 01, 2019
