United States
Mon Apr 8, 2019

Migrants surrender at the border

Central American migrants turn themselves in to U.S. Border Patrol as they seek asylum after illegally crossing the Rio Grande near Penitas, Texas, April 6, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Sunday, April 07, 2019
A stretch of border fence is illuminated by a U.S. Border Patrol light near Penitas, Texas, April 7, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Monday, April 08, 2019
A young girl, part of a group of Central American migrants seeking asylum, walks along a stretch of border fence after illegally crossing the Rio Grande near Penitas, Texas, April 6, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Sunday, April 07, 2019
Undocumented migrants are apprehended by U.S. Border Patrol after illegally crossing the Rio Grande in Los Ebanos, Texas, April 6, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Saturday, April 06, 2019
A U.S. Border Patrol agent searches for undocumented migrants after they illegally crossed the Rio Grande near Palmview, Texas, April 6, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Sunday, April 07, 2019
A U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations aerostat, which is a tethered blimp-type airship deployed to combat illegal activity along the border, is pictured near Penitas, Texas, April 7, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Monday, April 08, 2019
Central American migrants turn themselves in to U.S. Border Patrol as they seek asylum after illegally crossing the Rio Grande near Penitas, Texas, April 6, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Sunday, April 07, 2019
U.S. Border Patrol agents search for undocumented migrants after they illegally crossed the Rio Grande near Palmview, Texas, April 6, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Sunday, April 07, 2019
A U.S. Border Patrol agent searches for undocumented migrants after they illegally crossed the Rio Grande near Palmview, Texas, April 6, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Sunday, April 07, 2019
Central American migrants turn themselves in to U.S. Border Patrol as they seek asylum after illegally crossing the Rio Grande near Penitas, Texas, April 6, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Sunday, April 07, 2019
Central American migrants turn themselves in to U.S. Border Patrol as they seek asylum after illegally crossing the Rio Grande near Penitas, Texas, April 6, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Sunday, April 07, 2019
A young boy, part of a group of Central American migrants seeking asylum, stands against a stretch of border fence after illegally crossing the Rio Grande near Penitas, Texas, April 6, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Sunday, April 07, 2019
A U.S. Border Patrol agent searches for undocumented migrants after they illegally crossed the Rio Grande near Palmview, Texas, April 6, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Sunday, April 07, 2019
Central American migrants turn themselves in to U.S. Border Patrol as they seek asylum after illegally crossing the Rio Grande near Penitas, Texas, April 6, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Sunday, April 07, 2019
U.S. Border Patrol agents search undocumented migrants who illegally crossed the Rio Grande in Los Ebanos, Texas, April 6, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Saturday, April 06, 2019
Undocumented migrants who illegally crossed the Rio Grande follow directions to remove their shoelaces after being apprehended by U.S. Border Patrol in Los Ebanos, Texas, April 6, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Saturday, April 06, 2019
Undocumented migrants are apprehended by U.S. Border Patrol agents after illegally crossing the Rio Grande in Los Ebanos, Texas, April 6, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Saturday, April 06, 2019
Undocumented migrants are apprehended by U.S. Border Patrol after illegally crossing the Rio Grande in Los Ebanos, Texas, April 6, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Saturday, April 06, 2019
A U.S. Border Patrol agent searches an undocumented migrant who illegally crossed the Rio Grande in Los Ebanos, Texas, April 6, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Saturday, April 06, 2019
The Rio Grande, which serves as the U.S.-Mexico border, is pictured from the U.S. side at sunset near Penitas, Texas, April 7, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Monday, April 08, 2019
