Migrants surrender at the border
Central American migrants turn themselves in to U.S. Border Patrol as they seek asylum after illegally crossing the Rio Grande near Penitas, Texas, April 6, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
A stretch of border fence is illuminated by a U.S. Border Patrol light near Penitas, Texas, April 7, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
A young girl, part of a group of Central American migrants seeking asylum, walks along a stretch of border fence after illegally crossing the Rio Grande near Penitas, Texas, April 6, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Undocumented migrants are apprehended by U.S. Border Patrol after illegally crossing the Rio Grande in Los Ebanos, Texas, April 6, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
A U.S. Border Patrol agent searches for undocumented migrants after they illegally crossed the Rio Grande near Palmview, Texas, April 6, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
A U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations aerostat, which is a tethered blimp-type airship deployed to combat illegal activity along the border, is pictured near Penitas, Texas, April 7, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Central American migrants turn themselves in to U.S. Border Patrol as they seek asylum after illegally crossing the Rio Grande near Penitas, Texas, April 6, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
U.S. Border Patrol agents search for undocumented migrants after they illegally crossed the Rio Grande near Palmview, Texas, April 6, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
A U.S. Border Patrol agent searches for undocumented migrants after they illegally crossed the Rio Grande near Palmview, Texas, April 6, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Central American migrants turn themselves in to U.S. Border Patrol as they seek asylum after illegally crossing the Rio Grande near Penitas, Texas, April 6, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Central American migrants turn themselves in to U.S. Border Patrol as they seek asylum after illegally crossing the Rio Grande near Penitas, Texas, April 6, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
A young boy, part of a group of Central American migrants seeking asylum, stands against a stretch of border fence after illegally crossing the Rio Grande near Penitas, Texas, April 6, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
A U.S. Border Patrol agent searches for undocumented migrants after they illegally crossed the Rio Grande near Palmview, Texas, April 6, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Central American migrants turn themselves in to U.S. Border Patrol as they seek asylum after illegally crossing the Rio Grande near Penitas, Texas, April 6, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
U.S. Border Patrol agents search undocumented migrants who illegally crossed the Rio Grande in Los Ebanos, Texas, April 6, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Undocumented migrants who illegally crossed the Rio Grande follow directions to remove their shoelaces after being apprehended by U.S. Border Patrol in Los Ebanos, Texas, April 6, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Undocumented migrants are apprehended by U.S. Border Patrol agents after illegally crossing the Rio Grande in Los Ebanos, Texas, April 6, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Undocumented migrants are apprehended by U.S. Border Patrol after illegally crossing the Rio Grande in Los Ebanos, Texas, April 6, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
A U.S. Border Patrol agent searches an undocumented migrant who illegally crossed the Rio Grande in Los Ebanos, Texas, April 6, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
The Rio Grande, which serves as the U.S.-Mexico border, is pictured from the U.S. side at sunset near Penitas, Texas, April 7, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Next Slideshows
Russia's 'whale prison' to close after outcry
Russian authorities have decided to free nearly 100 whales held in cages in Russia's Far East.
Academy of Country Music Awards
Highlights from the 54th Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas.
White House departures
White House staff, advisers and government officials who have resigned or been fired under President Donald Trump.
MORE IN PICTURES
Inside Iran's Revolutionary Guards
President Trump brands Iran's elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps a terrorist organization, an unprecedented step that raises the specter of retaliation from Tehran.
Augusta hosts first women's tournament
Jennifer Kupcho struck a blow for gender equality and entered golf history books when she was crowned Augusta National Women's Amateur champion, hoisting the cup at a club that just seven years ago did not have a single woman member.
Russia's 'whale prison' to close after outcry
Russian authorities have decided to free nearly 100 whales held in cages in Russia's Far East.
Academy of Country Music Awards
Highlights from the 54th Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas.
White House departures
White House staff, advisers and government officials who have resigned or been fired under President Donald Trump.
Remembering Rwanda's genocide
Rwanda began a week of solemn ceremonies on Sunday to commemorate the lives of 800,000 Tutsi and moderate Hutus murdered during the Rwandan genocide, a three-month-killing spree that began 25 years ago.
Trucks gridlocked at U.S.-Mexico border
A transfer of U.S. border agents to immigration duties has slowed commercial traffic.
Clashes as Greek police stop migrants from reaching border
Refugees and migrants, stuck in Greece after Balkan countries shut their borders in 2016, scuffle with police near the northern border seeking to travel onward to northern Europe.