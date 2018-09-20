Milan Fashion Week
Prada. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Guests are seen in the audience before Prada. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Prada. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Prada. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Prada. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Prada. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Prada. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A guest is seen outside the Prada show. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Italian designer Silvia Venturini Fendi and German designer Karl Lagerfeld acknowledge the applause at the end of the Fendi show. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Fendi. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Fendi. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Model Gigi Hadid presents a creation at Fendi. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Fendi. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Model Winnie Harlow poses before the Fendi show. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Fendi. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Guests pose outside the Fendi show. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Emporio Armani. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Emporio Armani. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Models carry surfboards as they present creations at Emporio Armani. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Italian designer Giorgio Armani talks with a model at the backstage before the Emporio Armani show. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A guest poses against a video installation displayed at the Moncler show. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Gigi Hadid presents a creation at Alberta Ferretti. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Alberta Ferretti. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Alberta Ferretti. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Alberta Ferretti. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A model takes a picture of her colleague at the backstage before the Emporio Armani show. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
