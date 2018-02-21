Edition:
Milan Fashion Week

A model presents a creation from the Gucci Autumn/Winter 2018 women collection during Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Gucci. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Gucci. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Gucci. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Gucci. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Gucci. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Gucci. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Gucci. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Gucci. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Gucci. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Gucci. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Gucci. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Gucci. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Creations from the Shanghai Tang Autumn/Winter 2018 women collection. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Shanghai Tang. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Shanghai Tang. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Moncler. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Moncler. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Top model Naomi Campbell poses with actor Millie Bobby Brown during the Moncler show. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Moncler. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Moncler. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Moncler. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Moncler. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

