Military jets flyover NYC to thank frontline workers
U.S. Navy Blue Angels and U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds demonstration teams participate in a midday flyover of New York City as part of the 'America Strong' tour of U.S. cities to honor first responders and essential workers during the coronavirus...more
U.S. Navy Blue Angels and U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds demonstration teams participate in a midday flyover of New York City, April 28. REUTERS/Mike Segar
The U.S. Navy Blue Angels and U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds demonstration teams participate in a flyover of New York City, April 28. US Air Force/Staff Sgt. Christopher S. Muncy/via REUTERS
Healthcare workers from the NYU Langone Medical Center watch the U.S. Navy Blue Angels and U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds in a midday flyover of New York City, April 28. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
The U.S. Navy Blue Angels and U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds demonstration teams pass the Statue of Liberty, April 28. U.S. Navy/Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brendan Fitzgerald/via REUTERS
U.S. Navy Blue Angels and U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds demonstration teams pass Manhattan Bridge, April 28. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Healthcare workers from the NYU Langone Medical Center wait for the U.S. Navy Blue Angels and U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds demonstration teams in New York City, April 28. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
The U.S. Navy Blue Angels and U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds demonstration teams participate in a flyover in New York City, April 28. U.S. Navy/Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brendan Fitzgerald/via REUTERS
People try to keep social distance as they watch the U.S. Navy Blue Angels and U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds in New York, April 28. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
The U.S. Navy Blue Angels and U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds demonstration teams participate in a flyover in New York City, April 28. K.C. Wilsey/FEMA/via REUTERS
The U.S. Navy Blue Angels and U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds demonstration teams participate in a flyover in New York City, April 28. K.C. Wilsey/FEMA/via REUTERS
Healthcare workers from the NYU Langone Medical Center watch as the U.S. Navy Blue Angels and U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds participate in a midday flyover of the New York City region, April 28. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
U.S. Navy Blue Angels and U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds demonstration teams participate in a midday flyover of New York, April 28. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
U.S. Navy Blue Angels and U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds demonstration teams participate in a midday flyover of New York City, April 28. REUTERS/Mike Segar
The U.S. Navy Blue Angels and U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds demonstration teams participate in a flyover in New York City, April 28. US Air Force/Staff Sgt. Christopher S. Muncy/via REUTERS
People watch from a terrace U.S. Navy Blue Angels and U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds demonstration teams participating in a midday flyover of New York City, April 28. REUTERS/Mike Segar
U.S. Navy Blue Angels and U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds demonstration teams participate in a midday flyover of New York City, April 28. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Healthcare workers from the NYU Langone Medical Center watch the U.S. Navy Blue Angels and U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds in a midday flyover of New York City, April 28. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
The U.S. Navy Blue Angels and U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds participate in a flyover in New York City, April 28. US Air Force/Staff Sgt. Christopher S. Muncy/via REUTERS
U.S. Navy Blue Angels and U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds demonstration teams participate in a midday flyover of New York, April 28. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Next Slideshows
Getting married despite coronavirus outbreak
Couples around the world tie the knot amid the coronavirus pandemic.
LGBT community living in fear of attacks in Kenyan refugee camp
A group of around 300 gay, lesbian and transgender refugees in Kakuma refugee camp in northwestern Kenya say other refugees repeatedly attack them because of...
Solitary scenes in the coronavirus pandemic
Images of isolation in the time of coronavirus self-quarantine.
America amid the coronavirus pandemic
Scenes from the United States as the country grapples with more than one million coronavirus cases.
MORE IN PICTURES
Italian restaurant owner and his family grapple with lockdown
Inside the Perrini family home in Cisternino, as they contend with Italy's strict lockdown measures, two young daughters studying at home and managing three restaurants and a bar that can't fully open until June 1.
Burying the victims of coronavirus
Morgues and cemeteries struggle to bury the victims of COVID-19.
Nature reclaims public spaces during lockdown
Creatures both wild and domesticated move into urban spaces that are now empty during coronavirus lockdowns around the world.
Getting married despite coronavirus outbreak
Couples around the world tie the knot amid the coronavirus pandemic.
LGBT community living in fear of attacks in Kenyan refugee camp
A group of around 300 gay, lesbian and transgender refugees in Kakuma refugee camp in northwestern Kenya say other refugees repeatedly attack them because of their sexual orientation. The group say police and the United Nations refugee agency, UNHCR, have failed to protect them.
Solitary scenes in the coronavirus pandemic
Images of isolation in the time of coronavirus self-quarantine.
America amid the coronavirus pandemic
Scenes from the United States as the country grapples with more than one million coronavirus cases.
Captain Tom inspires coronavirus-hit Britain
Captain Tom Moore, a British war veteran, has raised more than 29 million pounds ($36 million) for Britain's NHS health service by walking 100 laps of his garden before his 100th birthday.
Coronavirus couture: Custom face masks around the world
People around the world personalize the masks they wear to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.