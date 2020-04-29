Edition:
United States
Wed Apr 29, 2020 | 8:24am EDT

Military jets flyover NYC to thank frontline workers

U.S. Navy Blue Angels and U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds demonstration teams participate in a midday flyover of New York City as part of the 'America Strong' tour of U.S. cities to honor first responders and essential workers during the coronavirus outbreak, April 28. &nbsp;REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2020
U.S. Navy Blue Angels and U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds demonstration teams participate in a midday flyover of New York City, April 28. REUTERS/Mike Segar &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2020
The U.S. Navy Blue Angels and U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds demonstration teams participate in a flyover of New York City, April 28. &nbsp;US Air Force/Staff Sgt. Christopher S. Muncy/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2020
Healthcare workers from the NYU Langone Medical Center watch the U.S. Navy Blue Angels and U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds in a midday flyover of New York City, April 28. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2020
The U.S. Navy Blue Angels and U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds demonstration teams pass the Statue of Liberty, April 28. U.S. Navy/Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brendan Fitzgerald/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2020
U.S. Navy Blue Angels and U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds demonstration teams pass Manhattan Bridge, April 28. &nbsp;REUTERS/Brendan McDermid &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2020
Healthcare workers from the NYU Langone Medical Center wait for the U.S. Navy Blue Angels and U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds demonstration teams in New York City, April 28. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2020
The U.S. Navy Blue Angels and U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds demonstration teams participate in a flyover in New York City, April 28. U.S. Navy/Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brendan Fitzgerald/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2020
People try to keep social distance as they watch the U.S. Navy Blue Angels and U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds in New York, April 28. &nbsp;REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2020
The U.S. Navy Blue Angels and U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds demonstration teams participate in a flyover in New York City, April 28. K.C. Wilsey/FEMA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2020
The U.S. Navy Blue Angels and U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds demonstration teams participate in a flyover in New York City, April 28. K.C. Wilsey/FEMA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2020
Healthcare workers from the NYU Langone Medical Center watch as the U.S. Navy Blue Angels and U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds participate in a midday flyover of the New York City region, April 28. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2020
U.S. Navy Blue Angels and U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds demonstration teams participate in a midday flyover of New York, April 28. &nbsp;REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2020
U.S. Navy Blue Angels and U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds demonstration teams participate in a midday flyover of New York City, April 28. &nbsp;REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2020
The U.S. Navy Blue Angels and U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds demonstration teams participate in a flyover in New York City, April 28. &nbsp;US Air Force/Staff Sgt. Christopher S. Muncy/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2020
People watch from a terrace U.S. Navy Blue Angels and U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds demonstration teams participating in a midday flyover of New York City, April 28. &nbsp;REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2020
U.S. Navy Blue Angels and U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds demonstration teams participate in a midday flyover of New York City, April 28. &nbsp;REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2020
Healthcare workers from the NYU Langone Medical Center watch the U.S. Navy Blue Angels and U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds in a midday flyover of New York City, April 28. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2020
The U.S. Navy Blue Angels and U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds participate in a flyover in New York City, April 28. &nbsp; US Air Force/Staff Sgt. Christopher S. Muncy/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2020
U.S. Navy Blue Angels and U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds demonstration teams participate in a midday flyover of New York, April 28. &nbsp; REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2020
