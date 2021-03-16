Military tightens grip in Myanmar as death toll among anti-coup protesters rises
(Warning: graphic content) A man who was shot during a crackdown on anti-coup protesters shows a three-finger salute as he is helped in Thingangyun, Yangon, Myanmar March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
People show a three-finger salute as they attend the funeral of Khant Nyar Hein, 19 years old medical student who was shot and killed during the security force crack down on anti-coup protesters in Yangon, Myanmar March 16, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
A man uses a slingshot during a crackdown on anti-coup protesters in Mandalay, Myanmar March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Security officers drag an injured protester during an anti-coup protest in Tamwe, Yangon, Myanmar in this still image from social media video March 14, 2021. Video obtained by REUTERS
People show a three-finger salute as they attend the funeral of Khant Nyar Hein, 19 yrs old medical student who was shot and killed during the security force crack down on anti-coup protesters in Yangon, Myanmar March 16, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
People transport a person who was shot during a security force crackdown on anti-coup protesters in Thingangyun, Yangon, Myanmar March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Protesters use fire extinguishers during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
People pull out Shell Ye Win, 24, who was shot during the security force crack down on anti-coup protesters in Mandalay, Myanmar March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Anti-coup demonstrator runs with a tear gas canister that was fired into the crowd in Hpakant, Kachin, Myanmar March 14, 2021 in this still image taken from social media video. Local media reported at least one death during the protest. Myitkyina...more
People take part in an anti-coup night protest at Hledan junction in Yangon, Myanmar, March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
A view shows smoke believed to be from a factory fire during the security force crackdown on anti-coup protesters at Hlaingthaya, in Yangon, Myanmar March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Protesters use a slingshot during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Protesters carry an injured protester during an anti-coup protest in Hlaing Township, Myanmar in this still image from social media video March 14, 2021. Video obtained by REUTERS
A protester walks in a street full of water bags to be used against tear gas, during an anti-coup protest at Hledan junction in Yangon, Myanmar, March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Anti-coup demonstrators take cover using makeshift shields with the word "PEOPLE" painted on them in Hpakant, Kachin, Myanmar March 14, 2021 in this still image taken from social media video. Local media reported at least one death during the...more
People take part in an anti-coup night protest at Hledan junction in Yangon, Myanmar, March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
People take part in an anti-coup protest at Hledan junction in Yangon, Myanmar, March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
People look at smoke believed to be from a factory fire after Chinese-financed factories were set ablaze in the poor, industrial suburb of Yangon during the security force crack down on anti-coup protesters at Hlaingthaya, Myanmar March 14, 2021....more
Anti-coup demonstrators take cover with shields under a makeshift tent as they face off with security forces at Hlaing Tharyar Township, Yangon, Myanmar March 14, 2021 in this still image from video obtained by REUTERS
Anti-coup demonstrators take cover behind a barricade as they face off with security forces at Hlaing Tharyar Township, Yangon, Myanmar March 14, 2021 in this still image from video obtained by REUTERS
A wounded protester receives treatment from a medical staff amid protests against the military coup in Mandalay, Myanmar, March 13, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Protesters hold firelight as they join in nationwide night protest against the military coup in Khin Oo, Sagaing region, Myanmar March 13, 2021. Picture taken on March 13, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
A wounded Buddhist monk receives treatment from a medical staff amid protests against the military coup in Mandalay, Myanmar, March 13, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Signs are erected during a protest without demonstrators present in Nyaungdon, Ayeyarwady, Myanmar March 14, 2021 in this image taken from social media. Ayeyarwaddy Karen Youth Seminar via REUTERS
A wounded protester receives treatment from a medical staff amid protests against the military coup in Mandalay, Myanmar, March 13, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Family members cry near the body of Aung Than, 41, who was killed during a raid by security forces in Thaketa, Yangon, Myanmar March 13, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
People hold candles as they take part in an anti-coup night protest at Hledan junction in Yangon, Myanmar, March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
People hold candles as they take part in an anti-coup night protest at Hledan junction in Yangon, Myanmar, March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
People carry coffin of Ye Swe Oo, 20, who was shot and killed during the crackdown on anti-coup protesters in Mandalay, Myanmar March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
A family member cries near dead body of Htay Win 65, who was shot and killed during the crackdown on anti-coup protesters in Mandalay, Myanmar March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
People carry coffin of Htay Win, 65, who was shot and killed during the security force crack down on anti-coup protesters in Mandalay, Myanmar March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
The body of Sithu, 37, who was killed during a raid by security forces is seen at his home in Thaketa, Yangon, Myanmar March 13, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
