Millions at risk as India's sixth-biggest city runs out of water
Residents fill their empty containers with water from a municipal tap in Chennai, India, June 28. Chennai has been in the global spotlight since its four main reservoirs dried up earlier this month, largely because of poor monsoons in 2018, forcing...more
A shepherd takes rest under a tree on a dried-up lake on the outskirts of Chennai, India, June 27. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar
People sit around a tower for measuring water depth in the dried-up Puzhal reservoir, on the outskirts in Chennai, June 20. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar
Women fetch water from an opening made by residents at a dried-up lake in Chennai, India, June 11. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar
A woman uses a hand pump to fill up a container with drinking water in Chennai, India, June 25. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar
Residents gather to fill empty containers with water from a municipal tanker in Chennai, India, June 25. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar
A man uses a hand-pump to fill up a container with drinking water as others wait in a queue on a street in Chennai, India, June 17. REUTERS/ P. Ravikumar
A man walks through the dried-up Puzhal reservoir, on the outskirts in Chennai, India, June 20. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar
