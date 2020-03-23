Millions of Americans ordered to stay home

Benji Mincy and Matt Friedman place rings on each other's fingers during a much smaller wedding ceremony than planned in Mukilteo, Washington, March 20. The couple had planned a large weekend-long wedding celebration on nearby Whidbey Island, but...more

Benji Mincy and Matt Friedman place rings on each other's fingers during a much smaller wedding ceremony than planned in Mukilteo, Washington, March 20. The couple had planned a large weekend-long wedding celebration on nearby Whidbey Island, but chose to have a small ceremony they live-streamed to those who could not come, including Benji's mother. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Close