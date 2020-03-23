Millions of Americans ordered to stay home
The 101 Freeway is pictured in the downtown area of Los Angeles after California's governor Gavin Newsom issued an unprecedented statewide "stay at home order" directing the state's 40 million residents to hunker down in their homes for the...more
A message that reads "This is just intermission, we'll see you soon" on the marquee of Paramount Theater in Seattle, Washington, March 20. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Children look out the window of a home onto a deserted street inside an area under lockdown in New Rochelle, New York, March 20. REUTERS/Joy Malone
A dog passes by flowers set on a bench as a memorial for Steve Shulman, the owner of Leschi Market, who passed away due to coronavirus on March 18, in Seattle, Washington, March 20. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Benji Mincy and Matt Friedman place rings on each other's fingers during a much smaller wedding ceremony than planned in Mukilteo, Washington, March 20. The couple had planned a large weekend-long wedding celebration on nearby Whidbey Island, but...more
Reverend Mike Ivany, right, hosts a drive-thru confessional at the Saint Edward the Confessor Catholic Church, in Bowie, Maryland, March 21. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Shoppers practice social distancing as they wait in line to purchase produce at the Alemany Farmer's Market in San Francisco, California, March 21. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
DJ and event producer Nash Petrovic live streams a DJ set from his roof in Brooklyn, New York, March 21. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
(L-R) Chelsea Weidinger and Chef Matthew Accarrino of the Michelin-star SPQR restaurant work to fulfill to-go orders in San Francisco, California, March 21. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Danny Wertheimer plays guitar and sings to his neighbors from his balcony in Oakland, California, March 21. REUTERS/Kate Munsch
A person stands on the balcony of an apartment building in Long Island City in the Queens borough of New York, March 20. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Gina Mares Kurtz, who lives in Seattle, takes part in a virtual kung fu class on Zoom while camping with her family to get away from the coronavirus at Fort Worden State Park in Port Townsend, Washington, March 21. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Naomi and her husband Doug Hassebroek enjoy a happy hour and cheers friends and family from their home using Zoom at the end of their first Friday working from home, in Brooklyn, New York, March 20. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Zechariah Payton, 5, puts his head down on an empty pew before a Facebook Live service at Rising Star Church in Oakland, California, March 22. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A general view of the 110 freeway and downtown Los Angeles, March 2. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Lavinia Vago, Thomas House and founder Kate Wallich take part in Dance Church Go's online class in Seattle, Washington, March 22. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A general view of school basketball courts in Los Angeles, March 20. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Children sit on the front steps of a home as they look out onto a deserted street inside an area under lockdown in New Rochelle, New York, March 20. REUTERS/Joy Malone
A nearly empty Market Street is seen in San Francisco, California, March 21. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A masked customer picks up a to-go order from the Michelin-star SPQR restaurant in San Francisco, California, March 21. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A passenger and their dog ride the ferry amid the coronavirus outbreak away from Seattle, Washington, March 21. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Friends Len Feldman, Marla Steator and Dave Lewicki play music together while maintaining a safe social distance in Port Townsend, Washington, March 21. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A general view of Los Angeles the day after California issued a stay-at-home order, March 20. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Grand Lake Theater, known as Oakland's Historic Movie Palace, in Oakland, California, March 21. REUTERS/Kate Munsch
People walk around Washington square park in New York, March 22. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A person looks out their apartment window in downtown Seattle, Washington, March 20. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A woman walks through empty streets outside the Public Market in Seattle, Washington, March 20. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Sheikh Fuad Mohamed, Imam at the Muslim American Society of White Center, livestreams his Friday Sermon from his home in Seattle, Washington, March 20. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A general view of downtown Los Angeles and the Walt Disney Concert Hall, March 20. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A cyclist is seen sitting on his bicycle in front of the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, California, March 20. REUTERS/Kate Munsch
Next Slideshows
Italy struggles to bury its dead
The army is assisting funeral workers in northern Italy overwhelmed with the numbers of dead from the coronavirus pandemic.
Before and after the coronavirus
Scenes from normally busy public sites around the world, before and after the spread of coronavirus.
Living in the age of coronavirus
People around the world adapt to a new normal of social distancing, masks and empty streets during the coronavirus pandemic.
MORE IN PICTURES
Italy struggles to bury its dead
The army is assisting funeral workers in northern Italy overwhelmed with the numbers of dead from the coronavirus pandemic.
Before and after the coronavirus
Scenes from normally busy public sites around the world, before and after the spread of coronavirus.
Living in the age of coronavirus
People around the world adapt to a new normal of social distancing, masks and empty streets during the coronavirus pandemic.
Social distancing to prevent coronavirus spread
Minimizing contact and keeping a safe distance from others to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Empty spaces amid coronavirus
Cinemas, stadiums, town squares and other public gathering places are devoid of people as the coronavirus spreads to at least 152 countries around the world.
Churchgoers find new ways to worship amid coronavirus
Christian faithful congregate in inventive ways as they practice social distancing to limit the spread of coronavirus.
Notable people diagnosed with coronavirus
Public figures who have tested positive for coronavirus.
Notable deaths in 2020
Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.