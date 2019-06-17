Millions of Canadians cheer Toronto Raptors in NBA victory parade
Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard salutes the crowd. Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry holds the Larry O'Brien trophy aloft during the Toronto Raptors Championship Parade in Toronto. Gerry Angus-USA TODAY Sports
A view of the crowd on Toronto's University Ave for the Toronto Raptors victory parade. Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
Drake and Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry. Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
Toronto Raptor forward Pascal Siakam celebrates. Gerry Angus-USA TODAY Sports
Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard on the bus with his daughter and the MVP Trophy. Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
The Toronto Raptors mascot celebrates with fans. Gerry Angus-USA TODAY Sports
Toronto fans gather in front of the city hall during the celebration parade. REUTERS/Hyungwon Kang
Toronto Raptors President of Basketball Operations Masai Ujiri celebrates with fans. Gerry Angus-USA TODAY Sports
Toronto Raptor guard Danny Green gestures to a fan. Gerry Angus-USA TODAY Sports
Fans cheer for the Toronto Raptors. Gerry Angus-USA TODAY Sports
Toronto Raptor center Marc Gasol celebrates with fans above a picture of himself on the team bus. Gerry Angus-USA TODAY Sports
Toronto Raptors forward Serge Ibaka celebrates with fans. Gerry Angus-USA TODAY Sports
Toronto fans watch a man climb down a poll as they fill the streets in front of city hall. REUTERS/Hyungwon Kang
Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry kisses the Larry O'Brien NBA Championship Trophy. REUTERS/Moe Doiron
Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse celebrates. Gerry Angus-USA TODAY Sports
Fans gather at Nathan Phillips Square at City Hall during the parade. John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
Al view of the crowd on Toronto's University Avenue. Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
A fan dressed as a dinosaur walks through the crowd as Toronto fans fill the streets. REUTERS/Hyungwon Kang
Toronto fans climb a truck in front of city hall. REUTERS/Hyungwon Kang
Toronto Raptor guard Kyle Lowry holds the Larry O'Brian trophy. Gerry Angus-USA TODAY Sports
Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry holds the Larry O'Brien NBA Championship Trophy. REUTERS/Moe Doiron
Fans gather in Nathan Phillips Square at City Hall during the parade. John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
Toronto Raptors President of Basketball Operations Masai Ujiri and his family celebrate with fans. Gerry Angus-USA TODAY Sports
Toronto Raptors fan Nav Bhatia celebrates. Gerry Angus-USA TODAY Sports
Toronto Raptors fans celebrate. Gerry Angus-USA TODAY Sports
A view of the crowd size on Toronto's University Avenue. Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
Fans cheer the Toronto Raptors during the parade. Gerry Angus-USA TODAY Sports
