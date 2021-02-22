Edition:
Millions of Texans still without water after historic cold

Jay Farrell gathers water from his hot tub so that he can flush his family’s toilet as people across the city find themselves without running water after pipes ruptured due to freezing temperatures following an unprecedented winter storm in Houston, Texas, February 19, 2021.  REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Jay Farrell uses water from his hot tub to flush his toilet as people across the city find themselves without running water after pipes ruptured due to freezing temperatures following an unprecedented winter storm in Houston, Texas, February 19, 2021.  REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Contractors remove material from a ceiling in a recently-purchased home that sustained water damage due to busted pipes, which froze during an unprecedented winter storm, in Houston, Texas, February 19, 2021.  REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Volunteers deliver water to local residents in vehicles at Butler Stadium after an unprecedented winter storm in Houston, Texas, February 21, 2021. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Tyler Riese, a plumber, fixes a pipe, which burst after freezing, following an unprecedented winter storm in Houston, Texas, February 19, 2021.  REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Food packages are seen ready to give out to those who are in need at a food distribution site run by West Houston Assistance Ministries after winter weather caused food and clean water shortage in Houston, Texas, February 19, 2021.  REUTERS/Go Nakamura

A contractor removes material from a ceiling in a recently-purchased home that sustained water damage due to busted pipes, which froze during an unprecedented winter storm, in Houston, Texas, February 19, 2021.  REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

A shopper picks up water bottles in a nearly empty water section at Fiesta supermarket after winter weather caused food and clean water shortage in Houston, Texas, February 19, 2021.  REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Christina Beverly runs extension cords run into the house from a portable generator on the porch after winter weather caused electricity blackouts and "boil water" notices in Fort Worth, Texas, February 20, 2021. Their home has not had power since blackouts began across the state on Sunday, February 14, 2021, according to the residents.  REUTERS/Cooper Neill

Christina Beverly and John Shearon light candles in their home after winter weather caused electricity blackouts and "boil water" notices in Fort Worth, Texas, February 20, 2021. REUTERS/Cooper Neill

Volunteer Elizabeth Murray helps hand water to local residents at Butler Stadium after the city of Houston implemented a boil water advisory following an unprecedented winter storm in Houston, Texas, February 21, 2021. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Residents line up in vehicles to receive water at Butler Stadium after the city of Houston implemented a boil water advisory following an unprecedented winter storm in Houston, Texas, February 21, 2021. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Christina Beverly checks her phone in the dark after winter weather caused electricity blackouts and "boil water" notices in Fort Worth, Texas, February 20, 2021. REUTERS/Cooper Neill

Empty shelves are seen at the snack section in Fiesta supermarket after winter weather caused food and clean water shortage in Houston, Texas, February 19, 2021.  REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Christina Beverly keeps a flashlight on the coffee table after winter weather caused electricity blackouts and "boil water" notices in Fort Worth, Texas, February 20, 2021.  REUTERS/Cooper Neill

Marie Smith receives her medicine from her granddaughter, Christina Beverly, in the dark after winter weather caused electricity blackouts and "boil water" notices in Fort Worth, Texas, February 20, 2021. REUTERS/Cooper Neill

Volunteers deliver water to local residents in vehicles at Butler Stadium after an unprecedented winter storm in Houston, Texas, February 21, 2021. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Rodney Roberts fills a bucket with water from his swimming pool to fill toilets in his house after winter weather caused water outages in Mineral Wells, Texas, February 20, 2021.  REUTERS/Cooper Neill

Rodney Roberts carries buckets with water from his swimming pool inside to fill toilets in his house after winter weather caused water outages in Mineral Wells, Texas, February 20, 2021.  REUTERS/Cooper Neill

Johnathan Martin holds his son, Jack, while offering showers to his neighbours who no longer have running water after pipes across the city ruptured due to freezing temperatures following an unprecedented winter storm in Houston, Texas, February 19, 2021.  REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Empty shelves are seen at the frozen food section in Fiesta supermarket after winter weather caused food and clean water shortage in Houston, Texas, February 19, 2021.  REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Rodney Roberts tests the faucet in his house after winter weather caused water outages in Mineral Wells, Texas, February 20, 2021.  REUTERS/Cooper Neill

Homeowner Heidi Wuertz and Tino Martinez, a plumber, turn on the water main in order to inspect a leaking pipe as Texas residents face mounting challenges after pipes across the city ruptured due to freezing temperatures following an unprecedented winter storm in Houston, Texas, February 19, 2021.  REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Homeowner Heidi Wuertz and Tino Martinez, a plumber, discuss a leaking pipe as Texas residents face mounting challenges after pipes across the city ruptured due to freezing temperatures following an unprecedented winter storm in Houston, Texas, February 19, 2021.  REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Shoppers walk by the newly empty snack section in Fiesta supermarket after winter weather caused food and clean water shortage in Houston, Texas, February 19, 2021.  REUTERS/Go Nakamura

