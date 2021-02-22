Millions of Texans still without water after historic cold
Jay Farrell gathers water from his hot tub so that he can flush his family’s toilet as people across the city find themselves without running water after pipes ruptured due to freezing temperatures following an unprecedented winter storm in Houston,...more
Jay Farrell uses water from his hot tub to flush his toilet as people across the city find themselves without running water after pipes ruptured due to freezing temperatures following an unprecedented winter storm in Houston, Texas, February 19,...more
Contractors remove material from a ceiling in a recently-purchased home that sustained water damage due to busted pipes, which froze during an unprecedented winter storm, in Houston, Texas, February 19, 2021. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Volunteers deliver water to local residents in vehicles at Butler Stadium after an unprecedented winter storm in Houston, Texas, February 21, 2021. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Tyler Riese, a plumber, fixes a pipe, which burst after freezing, following an unprecedented winter storm in Houston, Texas, February 19, 2021. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Food packages are seen ready to give out to those who are in need at a food distribution site run by West Houston Assistance Ministries after winter weather caused food and clean water shortage in Houston, Texas, February 19, 2021. REUTERS/Go...more
A contractor removes material from a ceiling in a recently-purchased home that sustained water damage due to busted pipes, which froze during an unprecedented winter storm, in Houston, Texas, February 19, 2021. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
A shopper picks up water bottles in a nearly empty water section at Fiesta supermarket after winter weather caused food and clean water shortage in Houston, Texas, February 19, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Christina Beverly runs extension cords run into the house from a portable generator on the porch after winter weather caused electricity blackouts and "boil water" notices in Fort Worth, Texas, February 20, 2021. Their home has not had power since...more
Christina Beverly and John Shearon light candles in their home after winter weather caused electricity blackouts and "boil water" notices in Fort Worth, Texas, February 20, 2021. REUTERS/Cooper Neill
Volunteer Elizabeth Murray helps hand water to local residents at Butler Stadium after the city of Houston implemented a boil water advisory following an unprecedented winter storm in Houston, Texas, February 21, 2021. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Residents line up in vehicles to receive water at Butler Stadium after the city of Houston implemented a boil water advisory following an unprecedented winter storm in Houston, Texas, February 21, 2021. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Christina Beverly checks her phone in the dark after winter weather caused electricity blackouts and "boil water" notices in Fort Worth, Texas, February 20, 2021. REUTERS/Cooper Neill
Empty shelves are seen at the snack section in Fiesta supermarket after winter weather caused food and clean water shortage in Houston, Texas, February 19, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Christina Beverly keeps a flashlight on the coffee table after winter weather caused electricity blackouts and "boil water" notices in Fort Worth, Texas, February 20, 2021. REUTERS/Cooper Neill
Marie Smith receives her medicine from her granddaughter, Christina Beverly, in the dark after winter weather caused electricity blackouts and "boil water" notices in Fort Worth, Texas, February 20, 2021. REUTERS/Cooper Neill
Volunteers deliver water to local residents in vehicles at Butler Stadium after an unprecedented winter storm in Houston, Texas, February 21, 2021. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Rodney Roberts fills a bucket with water from his swimming pool to fill toilets in his house after winter weather caused water outages in Mineral Wells, Texas, February 20, 2021. REUTERS/Cooper Neill
Rodney Roberts carries buckets with water from his swimming pool inside to fill toilets in his house after winter weather caused water outages in Mineral Wells, Texas, February 20, 2021. REUTERS/Cooper Neill
Johnathan Martin holds his son, Jack, while offering showers to his neighbours who no longer have running water after pipes across the city ruptured due to freezing temperatures following an unprecedented winter storm in Houston, Texas, February 19,...more
Empty shelves are seen at the frozen food section in Fiesta supermarket after winter weather caused food and clean water shortage in Houston, Texas, February 19, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Rodney Roberts tests the faucet in his house after winter weather caused water outages in Mineral Wells, Texas, February 20, 2021. REUTERS/Cooper Neill
Homeowner Heidi Wuertz and Tino Martinez, a plumber, turn on the water main in order to inspect a leaking pipe as Texas residents face mounting challenges after pipes across the city ruptured due to freezing temperatures following an unprecedented...more
Homeowner Heidi Wuertz and Tino Martinez, a plumber, discuss a leaking pipe as Texas residents face mounting challenges after pipes across the city ruptured due to freezing temperatures following an unprecedented winter storm in Houston, Texas,...more
Shoppers walk by the newly empty snack section in Fiesta supermarket after winter weather caused food and clean water shortage in Houston, Texas, February 19, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
