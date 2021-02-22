Millions of Texans still without water after historic cold

Christina Beverly runs extension cords run into the house from a portable generator on the porch after winter weather caused electricity blackouts and "boil water" notices in Fort Worth, Texas, February 20, 2021. Their home has not had power since...more

Christina Beverly runs extension cords run into the house from a portable generator on the porch after winter weather caused electricity blackouts and "boil water" notices in Fort Worth, Texas, February 20, 2021. Their home has not had power since blackouts began across the state on Sunday, February 14, 2021, according to the residents. REUTERS/Cooper Neill

