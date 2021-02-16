Millions without power as extreme cold blasts U.S.
Sommer Morgan sleds down a hill during record breaking cold weather in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, February 15. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
People work to free a car stuck in the snow during record breaking cold weather in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, February 15. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
Louisville, Kentucky is seen in the distance as ice coats a sidewalk along the Ohio River, during a winter storm in Clarksville, Indiana, February 15. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Volunteer Salvador Cariaga checks on a man suffering from homelessness who has been sleeping on the ground under blankets during record breaking cold weather in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, February 15. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
A motorist drives past a rock wall covered with ice on Interstate 71 as snow begins to fall in Louisville, Kentucky, February 15. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
A woman walks down a snow covered street during record breaking cold weather in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, February 15. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
Snow blows around grass in Scissortail Park during record breaking cold weather in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, February 15. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
People work to free a stuck motorist during record breaking cold weather in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, February 15. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
Plows clear snow and ice from Interstate 64 during a winter storm in Louisville, Kentucky, February 15. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Alyssa Kocon, left, and Sam Sharp, right, sled down a hill using pool floats during record breaking cold weather in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, February 15. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
The Oklahoma City skyline is seen over a snow covered Scissortail Park during record breaking cold weather in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, February 15. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
Brant Stubblefield (R) prays for a homeless man named QT during record breaking cold weather in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, February 15. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
Quincy Perkins, right, helps a woman free her stuck vehicle during record breaking cold weather in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, February 15. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
A front loader works to clear snow off the streets during record breaking cold weather in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, February 15. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
James Derrick, who is suffering from homelessness, peeks out of his tent during record breaking cold weather in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, February 15. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
