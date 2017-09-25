Milo Yiannopoulos speaks at Berkeley
Conservative commentator Milo Yiannopoulos holds protest signs while speaking at the University of California in Berkeley, California, September 24, 2017. REUTERS/Noah Berger
President Donald Trump supporters John Turano (L) and R.C. Maxwell argue. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A counter protester faces off against conservative demonstrators shortly before Milo Yiannopoulos' speech. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Brittany Brownrigg holds a sign shortly before Yiannopoulos' speech. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Milo Yiannopoulos walks while being escorted away after speaking. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A police officer detains a masked protester in Martin Luther King Jr. Civic Center Park after an appearance by Milo Yiannopoulos. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A protester wears a mask of President Donald Trump shortly after Milo Yiannopoulos' speech. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Police detain Ben Lynch, who was rallying against Milo Yiannopoulos. REUTERS/Noah Berger
People hold a Pepe the Frog flag after an appearance by Milo Yiannopoulos. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Milo Yiannopoulos sings the U.S. national anthem while speaking. REUTERS/Noah Berger
A conservative supporter wears socks imprinted with President Donald Trump. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Conservative protesters rally shortly after Milo Yiannopoulos' speech. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Milo Yiannopoulos waves to a crowd after speaking at the University of California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Conservative demonstrator Ben Bergquam faces off with counter protesters. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Police officers move into a crowd as demonstrators and supporters rally before Milo Yiannopoulos' appearance. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A demonstrator is seen wearing a pistol-shaped earring before an appearance by Milo Yiannopoulos. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Conservative activist Kyle Chapman (C) walks among a crowd. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Police detain a man. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Protesters surround Steve Taylor shortly before Milo Yiannopoulos' speech. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Police officers rush to detain a protester in Martin Luther King Jr. Civic Center Park. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Next Slideshows
Puerto Rico dam on verge of collapse
Authorities warn the Guajataca Dam is in danger of imminent collapse.
Merkel wins German election
Chancellor Angela Merkel won a fourth term in office but her conservatives haemorrhaged support in the face of a surge by the far-right.
Prince Harry opens Invictus Games
Prince Harry, Melania Trump and Justin Trudeau help kick off the Invictus Games in Toronto, where more than 550 injured and wounded servicemen and women from 17...
Alabama Senate race heats up
Political big guns show up to support rival candidates ahead of Alabama's Senate special election.
MORE IN PICTURES
What Islamic State left behind
Sifting through the rubble of Islamic State's abandoned strongholds.
Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk
Iraqi forces take control of the last district in the oil-rich province of Kirkuk still in the hands of Kurdish Peshmerga.
Battle for besieged Philippine city nears end
Some of the 200,000 residents of Marawi, driven from their homes during 150 days of battle between the Philippine military and pro-Islamic State rebels, return to start a long cleanup of their devastated city.
Puerto Rico after Maria
Residents of Puerto Rico start to rebuild after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
One month after Mexico's earthquake
Residents grapple with the aftermath of last month's quake in Mexico City that killed over 300 people.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Richard Spencer speaks on Florida campus
Protesters chanting "Go home Nazis" sought to drown out the speech by white nationalist Richard Spencer at the University of Florida, as the campus erected barricades and deployed hundreds of police officers to guard against unrest.