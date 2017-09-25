Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Sep 25, 2017 | 10:50am EDT

Milo Yiannopoulos speaks at Berkeley

Conservative commentator Milo Yiannopoulos holds protest signs while speaking at the University of California in Berkeley, California, September 24, 2017. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Sunday, September 24, 2017
President Donald Trump supporters John Turano (L) and R.C. Maxwell argue. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Sunday, September 24, 2017
A counter protester faces off against conservative demonstrators shortly before Milo Yiannopoulos' speech. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Sunday, September 24, 2017
Brittany Brownrigg holds a sign shortly before Yiannopoulos' speech. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Sunday, September 24, 2017
Milo Yiannopoulos walks while being escorted away after speaking. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Sunday, September 24, 2017
A police officer detains a masked protester in Martin Luther King Jr. Civic Center Park after an appearance by Milo Yiannopoulos. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Sunday, September 24, 2017
A protester wears a mask of President Donald Trump shortly after Milo Yiannopoulos' speech. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Sunday, September 24, 2017
Police detain Ben Lynch, who was rallying against Milo Yiannopoulos. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Sunday, September 24, 2017
People hold a Pepe the Frog flag after an appearance by Milo Yiannopoulos. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Sunday, September 24, 2017
Milo Yiannopoulos sings the U.S. national anthem while speaking. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Sunday, September 24, 2017
A conservative supporter wears socks imprinted with President Donald Trump. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Sunday, September 24, 2017
Conservative protesters rally shortly after Milo Yiannopoulos' speech. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Sunday, September 24, 2017
Milo Yiannopoulos waves to a crowd after speaking at the University of California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Sunday, September 24, 2017
Conservative demonstrator Ben Bergquam faces off with counter protesters. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Sunday, September 24, 2017
Police officers move into a crowd as demonstrators and supporters rally before Milo Yiannopoulos' appearance. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Sunday, September 24, 2017
A demonstrator is seen wearing a pistol-shaped earring before an appearance by Milo Yiannopoulos. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Sunday, September 24, 2017
Conservative activist Kyle Chapman (C) walks among a crowd. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Sunday, September 24, 2017
Police detain a man. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Sunday, September 24, 2017
Protesters surround Steve Taylor shortly before Milo Yiannopoulos' speech. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Sunday, September 24, 2017
Police officers rush to detain a protester in Martin Luther King Jr. Civic Center Park. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Sunday, September 24, 2017
