Mini Tuesday: All eyes on Michigan as six states vote
Joe Biden argues with a worker about his gun control policies during a Biden campaign stop at the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Mack Assembly plant in Detroit, Michigan, March 10. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Workers open ballots to prepare them for scanning during the presidential primary at the King County Elections ballot processing center in Renton, Washington, March 10. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Bernie Sanders greets supporters outside of a polling station in Dearborn Heights, Michigan, March 10. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Workers empty a carton of ballots from a drop box to prepare them for the mail sorting machine during the presidential primary at the King County Elections ballot processing center in Renton, Washington, March 10. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Joe Biden greets workers during a campaign stop at the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Mack Assembly plant in Detroit, Michigan, March 10. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A voter places their ballot into a drive-through ballot drop box during the presidential primary outside the King County Elections ballot processing center in Renton, Washington, March 10. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
A voter casts her ballot in the Democratic primary election in Detroit, Michigan, March 10. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
A bottle of hand sanitizer available to workers is seen during the presidential primary at the King County Elections ballot processing center in Renton, Washington, March 10. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Ballots are quickly scanned for tabulation later in the evening during the presidential primary at the King County Elections ballot processing center in Renton, Washington, March 10. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
A voter fills out a ballot for the state's primary inside a polling station in Dearborn Heights, Michigan, March 10. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A worker organizes ballots marked with the Republican Party during the presidential primary at the King County Elections ballot processing center in Renton, Washington, March 10. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Workers open ballots to prepare them for scanning during the presidential primary at the King County Elections ballot processing center in Renton, Washington, March 10. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
A voter Ankit Desai casts his ballot in the Democratic primary election in Detroit, Michigan, March 10. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Workers are seen during a visit by Joe Biden at the FCA Mack Assembly plant in Detroit, Michigan, March 10. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Bernie Sanders greets supporters outside of a polling station in Dearborn Heights, Michigan, March 10. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
