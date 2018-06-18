Edition:
Pictures | Mon Jun 18, 2018

Miniature memories

Taiwanese artist Hank Cheng poses with his miniature model of street scenes, in New Taipei City, Taiwan. Cheng's first miniature model, created over three years ago, was based on a restaurant he used to visit while studying in Japan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Taiwanese artist Hank Cheng poses with his miniature model of street scenes, in New Taipei City, Taiwan. Cheng's first miniature model, created over three years ago, was based on a restaurant he used to visit while studying in Japan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, June 17, 2018
Taiwanese artist Hank Cheng poses with his miniature model of street scenes, in New Taipei City, Taiwan. Cheng's first miniature model, created over three years ago, was based on a restaurant he used to visit while studying in Japan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A miniature model of street scenes created by Taiwanese artist Hank Cheng, is seen at his workshop. He has since tried to push his boundaries in intricacy by creating smaller and smaller models. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A miniature model of street scenes created by Taiwanese artist Hank Cheng, is seen at his workshop. He has since tried to push his boundaries in intricacy by creating smaller and smaller models. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, June 17, 2018
A miniature model of street scenes created by Taiwanese artist Hank Cheng, is seen at his workshop. He has since tried to push his boundaries in intricacy by creating smaller and smaller models. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Taiwanese artist Hank Cheng poses with his miniature model of Taipei street scenes. Although Cheng has participated in several international competitions with his creations, the most important reward for him is the process of making and appreciating his artworks. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Taiwanese artist Hank Cheng poses with his miniature model of Taipei street scenes. Although Cheng has participated in several international competitions with his creations, the most important reward for him is the process of making and appreciating his artworks. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Monday, June 18, 2018
Taiwanese artist Hank Cheng poses with his miniature model of Taipei street scenes. Although Cheng has participated in several international competitions with his creations, the most important reward for him is the process of making and appreciating his artworks. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Taiwanese artist Hank Cheng poses with his miniature model of scenes. He says immersing himself in the "small people world" of his creations, and turning them into something that attract peoples' affection, helps him to relax. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Taiwanese artist Hank Cheng poses with his miniature model of scenes. He says immersing himself in the "small people world" of his creations, and turning them into something that attract peoples' affection, helps him to relax. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, June 17, 2018
Taiwanese artist Hank Cheng poses with his miniature model of scenes. He says immersing himself in the "small people world" of his creations, and turning them into something that attract peoples' affection, helps him to relax. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A miniature model of street scenes created by Taiwanese artist Hank Cheng is seen at his workshop. Cheng sometimes spends up to twelve hours a day on his art and says that although the minute detail work can be excruciatingly boring, it is always worth it in the end. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A miniature model of street scenes created by Taiwanese artist Hank Cheng is seen at his workshop. Cheng sometimes spends up to twelve hours a day on his art and says that although the minute detail work can be excruciatingly boring, it is always worth it in the end. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, June 17, 2018
A miniature model of street scenes created by Taiwanese artist Hank Cheng is seen at his workshop. Cheng sometimes spends up to twelve hours a day on his art and says that although the minute detail work can be excruciatingly boring, it is always worth it in the end. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A miniature model of street scenes created by Taiwanese artist Hank Cheng is seen at his workshop. While some of the vehicles used in Cheng's street scenes are bought in shops, all the buildings and small details like the magazines and the furniture for his model houses are created from scratch. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A miniature model of street scenes created by Taiwanese artist Hank Cheng is seen at his workshop. While some of the vehicles used in Cheng's street scenes are bought in shops, all the buildings and small details like the magazines and the furniture for his model houses are created from scratch. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, June 17, 2018
A miniature model of street scenes created by Taiwanese artist Hank Cheng is seen at his workshop. While some of the vehicles used in Cheng's street scenes are bought in shops, all the buildings and small details like the magazines and the furniture for his model houses are created from scratch. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A miniature model of street scenes created by Taiwanese artist Hank Cheng is seen at his workshop. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A miniature model of street scenes created by Taiwanese artist Hank Cheng is seen at his workshop. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, June 17, 2018
A miniature model of street scenes created by Taiwanese artist Hank Cheng is seen at his workshop. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Taiwanese artist Hank Cheng poses with his miniature model of street scenes. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Taiwanese artist Hank Cheng poses with his miniature model of street scenes. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, June 17, 2018
Taiwanese artist Hank Cheng poses with his miniature model of street scenes. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A miniature model of street scenes created by Taiwanese artist Hank Cheng is seen at his workshop. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A miniature model of street scenes created by Taiwanese artist Hank Cheng is seen at his workshop. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, June 17, 2018
A miniature model of street scenes created by Taiwanese artist Hank Cheng is seen at his workshop. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Taiwanese artist Hank Cheng poses with his miniature model of street scenes. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Taiwanese artist Hank Cheng poses with his miniature model of street scenes. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, June 17, 2018
Taiwanese artist Hank Cheng poses with his miniature model of street scenes. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
