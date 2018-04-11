Mining for Congo's gold
A young gold miner works in Makala gold mine camp near the town of Mongbwalu in Ituri province, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Men work at Makala gold mine camp near the town of Mongbwalu in Ituri province, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Miners rest at Makala gold mine camp. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A miner washes gold at Makala gold mine camp. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Miners work at Makala gold mine camp. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A young miner sleeps at Makala gold mine camp. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A woman works at Makala gold mine camp. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Men work at Makala gold mine camp. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A young man works at Makala gold mine camp. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A man plays with his son at Makala gold mine camp. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Miners stand in front of their shelter at Makala gold mine camp. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A miner stands at Makala gold mine camp. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Men work at Makala gold mine camp. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A woman works at Makala gold mine camp. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Women work at Makala gold mine camp. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Men work at Makala gold mine camp. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Men work at Makala gold mine camp. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Miners rest at Makala gold mine camp. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Men work at Makala gold mine camp. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A young man works at Makala gold mine camp. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
