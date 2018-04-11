Edition:
Mining for Congo's gold

A young gold miner works in Makala gold mine camp near the town of Mongbwalu in Ituri province, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Men work at Makala gold mine camp near the town of Mongbwalu in Ituri province, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Miners rest at Makala gold mine camp. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A miner washes gold at Makala gold mine camp. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Miners work at Makala gold mine camp. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A young miner sleeps at Makala gold mine camp. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A woman works at Makala gold mine camp. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Men work at Makala gold mine camp. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A young man works at Makala gold mine camp. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A man plays with his son at Makala gold mine camp. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Miners stand in front of their shelter at Makala gold mine camp. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A miner stands at Makala gold mine camp. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Men work at Makala gold mine camp. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A woman works at Makala gold mine camp. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Women work at Makala gold mine camp. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Men work at Makala gold mine camp. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Men work at Makala gold mine camp. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Miners rest at Makala gold mine camp. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Men work at Makala gold mine camp. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A young man works at Makala gold mine camp. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

