Minke whale calf put down after getting stranded in London

A minke whale calf that had been found injured and beached on concrete, is seen in the River Thames, in London, Britain May 10. "This animal comes from the northern North Sea - so it is hundreds of miles from where it should be. The whale is a hundred miles from the opening to the North Sea in the Thames Estuary," said Martin Garside, a spokesman from the Port of London Authority.REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

