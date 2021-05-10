Minke whale calf put down after getting stranded in London
A member of a team attending to a minke whale calf lays flowers after it has been put down on the banks of the River Thames in London, Britain May 10, 2021. An injured minke whale calf that became stranded in London's River Thames was put down on...more
A team attends to a minke whale calf by the River Thames, in London, Britain May 10. "They're going to put the whale to sleep. It's suffering quite badly, it has been for about the last 45 minutes," said Julia Cable, National Co-ordinator at British...more
Flowers left on a minke whale calf lie after it had been put down on the banks of the River Thames in London, Britain May 10. Fears for the whale grew after the injured calf headed in the wrong direction - away from the sea - and it faced a struggle...more
A minke whale calf that had been found injured and beached on concrete, is seen in the River Thames, in London, Britain May 10. "This animal comes from the northern North Sea - so it is hundreds of miles from where it should be. The whale is a...more
People look at a minke whale calf that had been found injured and beached on concrete, at Teddington Lock, in the River Thames, in London, Britain May 10. They do not usually appear in the Thames and it was not clear why the calf was so far from its...more
People watch a minke whale calf that had been found injured and beached on concrete, in the River Thames, in London, Britain May 10. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
People look for a minke whale calf that had been found injured and beached on concrete, at Teddington Lock, in the River Thames, in London, Britain May 10. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
A member of a team attending to a minke whale calf takes its picture by the River Thames, in London, Britain May 10. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson
A minke whale calf that was found injured and beached on concrete is seen at Teddington Lock, in the River Thames, in London, Britain May 10. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
A boat of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) looks for a minke whale calf that had been found injured and beached on concrete in the River Thames, in London, Britain May 10. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
A ZSL London Zoo veterinarian is seen from behind a fence at the scene where a minke whale calf is in the River Thames, in London, Britain May 10. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Rescue attempts are made as a small whale stranded in the River Thames in London, Britain, May 9. Rescuers worked into the night on Sunday to free the stranded small whale. DAVID KORSAKS @dkfitldn
The team of rescuers arrived at the scene near a lock in Richmond shortly after the whale, believed to be a minke, was first noticed on Sunday evening, media reports said. DAVID KORSAKS @dkfitldn
Rescue personnel work to save a small whale stranded in the River Thames in London. @RICHARDFRANK/via REUTERS
The small whale is seen stranded in the River Thames. @RICHARDFRANK/via REUTERS
Rescue personnel work to save a small whale stranded in the River Thames. @RICHARDFRANK/via REUTERS
Rescue personnel work to save a small whale stranded in the River Thames. @RICHARDFRANK/via REUTERS
Rescue attempts are made as a small whale stranded in the River Thames. @dkfitldn/via REUTERS
A small crowd of people gathered to watch as the team worked to remove the whale from the lock, hosing the animal down, and then putting a large yellow float around it. @dkfitldn/via REUTERS
The minke whale, a species commonly found in the North Atlantic Ocean, will be assessed by a vet to ensure it is healthy enough to be released, according to the BBC. @RICHARDFRANK/via REUTERS
A boat of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) looks for a minke whale calf that had been found injured and beached on concrete in the River Thames. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
A small whale is seen stranded in the River Thames in London. @RICHARDFRANK/via REUTERS
Next Slideshows
Europe slowly reopens as 200 millionth vaccine dose delivered
As its vaccination drive reaches a third of adults and COVID-19 infections ease, Europe starts to reopen cities and beaches in the hopes of saving this summer's...
Russia celebrates Victory Day
Scenes from the annual parades commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two.
Violence erupts at al-Aqsa mosque as Israel marks Jerusalem Day
Palestinian protesters threw rocks and Israeli police fired stun grenades and rubber bullets in clashes outside al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem as Israel marked the...
Lava flows as Guatemala's Pacaya volcano erupts
Red hot lava flows during an eruption of the Pacaya volcano in the Escuintla region of Guatemala.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadly Israel airstrikes in Gaza after militants fire rockets at Jerusalem
Violent clashes over Jerusalem escalated dramatically with Gaza health officials saying at least 20 people, including nine children, were killed by Israeli air strikes launched after Palestinian militant groups fired rockets close to Jerusalem.
Afghan blast targeting schoolgirls kills at least 68
Explosions caused by a car bomb and mortars outside a school in Kabul killed at least 68 people and wounded 165, mostly female students going home after finishing their studies.
Europe slowly reopens as 200 millionth vaccine dose delivered
As its vaccination drive reaches a third of adults and COVID-19 infections ease, Europe starts to reopen cities and beaches in the hopes of saving this summer's holiday season.
Russia celebrates Victory Day
Scenes from the annual parades commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two.
Violence erupts at al-Aqsa mosque as Israel marks Jerusalem Day
Palestinian protesters threw rocks and Israeli police fired stun grenades and rubber bullets in clashes outside al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem as Israel marked the anniversary of its capture of parts of the city in the 1967 Arab-Israeli war.
Lava flows as Guatemala's Pacaya volcano erupts
Red hot lava flows during an eruption of the Pacaya volcano in the Escuintla region of Guatemala.
Nepal overwhelmed by second wave of COVID infections
Nepal struggles with a shortage of oxygen, cylinders and ICU beds as it's hit with a second wave of the coronavirus.
Clashes and prayers in Jerusalem on Muslim holy night
Clashes erupted between Palestinian protesters and Israeli police outside the Old City of Jerusalem as tens of thousands of Muslim worshippers prayed at the nearby Al-Aqsa Mosque on Islam's holy night of Laylat al-Qadr.
Israeli police, Palestinians clash at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque
A long-running legal case, in which several Palestinian families face eviction from homes on land claimed by settlers, is at the heart of the confrontations during the Muslim holy month.