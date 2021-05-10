Edition:
Minke whale calf put down after getting stranded in London

A member of a team attending to a minke whale calf lays flowers after it has been put down on the banks of the River Thames in London, Britain May 10, 2021. An injured minke whale calf that became stranded in London's River Thames was put down on Monday after its condition deteriorated and hopes for its survival faded, hundreds of miles from its home. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, May 10, 2021
A team attends to a minke whale calf by the River Thames, in London, Britain May 10. "They're going to put the whale to sleep. It's suffering quite badly, it has been for about the last 45 minutes," said Julia Cable, National Co-ordinator at British Divers Marine Life Rescue, adding the whale would be given an overdose of anaesthetic and wouldn't feel anything except the needle. "We're just trying to ease any suffering." REUTERS/Tom Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, May 10, 2021
Flowers left on a minke whale calf lie after it had been put down on the banks of the River Thames in London, Britain May 10. Fears for the whale grew after the injured calf headed in the wrong direction - away from the sea - and it faced a struggle for survival in the Thames, where nutrition is much more meagre than it its natural habitat in the north Atlantic. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, May 10, 2021
A minke whale calf that had been found injured and beached on concrete, is seen in the River Thames, in London, Britain May 10. "This animal comes from the northern North Sea - so it is hundreds of miles from where it should be. The whale is a hundred miles from the opening to the North Sea in the Thames Estuary," said Martin Garside, a spokesman from the Port of London Authority.REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Reuters / Monday, May 10, 2021
People look at a minke whale calf that had been found injured and beached on concrete, at Teddington Lock, in the River Thames, in London, Britain May 10. They do not usually appear in the Thames and it was not clear why the calf was so far from its normal feeding grounds. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Reuters / Monday, May 10, 2021
People watch a minke whale calf that had been found injured and beached on concrete, in the River Thames, in London, Britain May 10. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Reuters / Monday, May 10, 2021
People look for a minke whale calf that had been found injured and beached on concrete, at Teddington Lock, in the River Thames, in London, Britain May 10. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Reuters / Monday, May 10, 2021
A member of a team attending to a minke whale calf takes its picture by the River Thames, in London, Britain May 10. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, May 10, 2021
A minke whale calf that was found injured and beached on concrete is seen at Teddington Lock, in the River Thames, in London, Britain May 10. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Reuters / Monday, May 10, 2021
A boat of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) looks for a minke whale calf that had been found injured and beached on concrete in the River Thames, in London, Britain May 10. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Reuters / Monday, May 10, 2021
A ZSL London Zoo veterinarian is seen from behind a fence at the scene where a minke whale calf is in the River Thames, in London, Britain May 10. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Reuters / Monday, May 10, 2021
Rescue attempts are made as a small whale stranded in the River Thames in London, Britain, May 9. Rescuers worked into the night on Sunday to free the stranded small whale. DAVID KORSAKS @dkfitldn

Reuters / Sunday, May 09, 2021
The team of rescuers arrived at the scene near a lock in Richmond shortly after the whale, believed to be a minke, was first noticed on Sunday evening, media reports said. DAVID KORSAKS @dkfitldn

Reuters / Sunday, May 09, 2021
Rescue personnel work to save a small whale stranded in the River Thames in London. @RICHARDFRANK/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, May 09, 2021
The small whale is seen stranded in the River Thames. @RICHARDFRANK/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, May 09, 2021
Rescue personnel work to save a small whale stranded in the River Thames. @RICHARDFRANK/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, May 09, 2021
Rescue personnel work to save a small whale stranded in the River Thames. @RICHARDFRANK/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, May 09, 2021
Rescue attempts are made as a small whale stranded in the River Thames. @dkfitldn/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, May 09, 2021
A small crowd of people gathered to watch as the team worked to remove the whale from the lock, hosing the animal down, and then putting a large yellow float around it. @dkfitldn/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, May 09, 2021
The minke whale, a species commonly found in the North Atlantic Ocean, will be assessed by a vet to ensure it is healthy enough to be released, according to the BBC. @RICHARDFRANK/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, May 09, 2021
A boat of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) looks for a minke whale calf that had been found injured and beached on concrete in the River Thames. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Reuters / Monday, May 10, 2021
A small whale is seen stranded in the River Thames in London. @RICHARDFRANK/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, May 09, 2021
