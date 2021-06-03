Edition:
Minneapolis crews clear intersection at George Floyd Square

Jaylani Hussein, Executive Director of CAIR Minnesota, walks by the fist sculpture after city employees began to reopen George Floyd Square, the area where George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis police custody the year before, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, June 3, 2021.  REUTERS/Nicole Neri

Thursday, June 03, 2021
A woman who calls herself E paints the newly-moved barricades after city employees began to reopen George Floyd Square in Minneapolis, Minnesota, June 3, 2021. REUTERS/Nicole Neri

Thursday, June 03, 2021
Murals, flowers, and offerings sit behind barricades moved by city employees after the reopening of George Floyd Square began in Minneapolis, Minnesota, June 3, 2021.  REUTERS/Nicole Neri

Thursday, June 03, 2021
Angela Harrelson, George Floyd's aunt, is comforted by Kia Bible in front of the fist sculpture and a new roundabout sign after city employees began to reopen George Floyd Square in Minneapolis, Minnesota, June 3, 2021.  REUTERS/Nicole Neri

Thursday, June 03, 2021
Community members bring palettes, a fridge, and other items to create makeshift barricades after city employees began to reopen George Floyd Square in Minneapolis, Minnesota, June 3, 2021.  REUTERS/Nicole Neri

Thursday, June 03, 2021
Marcia Howard addresses the media and community members after city employees began to reopen George Floyd Square in Minneapolis, Minnesota, June 3, 2021. REUTERS/Nicole Neri

Thursday, June 03, 2021
Community members gather after city employees began to reopen George Floyd Square in Minneapolis, Minnesota, June 3, 2021. REUTERS/Nicole Neri

Thursday, June 03, 2021
Community members bring palettes, a fridge, and other items to create makeshift barricades after city employees began to reopen George Floyd Square in Minneapolis, Minnesota, June 3, 2021.  REUTERS/Nicole Neri

Thursday, June 03, 2021
New bike lane safety posts line the street after city employees began to reopen George Floyd Square in Minneapolis, Minnesota, June 3, 2021. REUTERS/Nicole Neri

Thursday, June 03, 2021
Community members visit one of the murals at George Floyd Square, now behind barricades that formerly blocked the street, after city employees began to reopen George Floyd Square, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, June 3, 2021.  REUTERS/Nicole Neri

Thursday, June 03, 2021
Community members gather after city employees began to reopen George Floyd Square in Minneapolis, Minnesota, June 3, 2021. REUTERS/Nicole Neri

Thursday, June 03, 2021
Michael Wilson looks over the fist sculpture and the gathering crowd after city employees began to reopen George Floyd Square in Minneapolis, Minnesota, June 3, 2021. REUTERS/Nicole Neri

Thursday, June 03, 2021
Community members fortify a makeshift barricade after city employees began to reopen George Floyd Square in Minneapolis, Minnesota, June 3, 2021. REUTERS/Nicole Neri

Thursday, June 03, 2021
Sara J helps fortify a makeshift barricade with other community members after city employees began to reopen George Floyd Square in Minneapolis, Minnesota, June 3, 2021. REUTERS/Nicole Neri

Thursday, June 03, 2021
Community members gather after city employees began to reopen George Floyd Square in Minneapolis, Minnesota, June 3, 2021. REUTERS/Nicole Neri

Thursday, June 03, 2021
Nora Patterson burns palo santo and sweetgrass after city employees began to reopen George Floyd Square in Minneapolis, Minnesota, June 3, 2021. REUTERS/Nicole Neri

Thursday, June 03, 2021
A woman walks past a barricade after city employees began to reopen George Floyd Square in Minneapolis, Minnesota, June 3, 2021. REUTERS/Nicole Neri

Thursday, June 03, 2021
Sarah J stands at the new makeshift barriers after city employees began to reopen George Floyd Square in Minneapolis, Minnesota, June 3, 2021. REUTERS/Nicole Neri

Thursday, June 03, 2021
Community members gather after city employees began to reopen George Floyd Square in Minneapolis, Minnesota, June 3, 2021. REUTERS/Nicole Neri

Thursday, June 03, 2021
