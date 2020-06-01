Edition:
Minneapolis in turmoil after police killing of George Floyd

A man is seen with milk on his face to treat tear gas during a rally against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 31, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, May 31, 2020
Law enforcement officers face off with protesters in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 31, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Sunday, May 31, 2020
A tanker truck drives into thousands of protesters marching on 35W northbound highway during a protest in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 31, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Reuters / Sunday, May 31, 2020
Protesters check in a truck that was driven into a rally on the I-35W bridge in Minneapolis, May 31, 2020. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Sunday, May 31, 2020
Police apprehend the driver of a tanker truck who drove into hundreds of protesters marching on 35W north bound highway during a protest against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 31, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Reuters / Sunday, May 31, 2020
A police officer detains a protester during a rally against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 31, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, May 31, 2020
Police detain protesters for violating the curfew during a peaceful demonstration near the Mobil gas station on S Washington Ave by the I-35W on-ramp in Minneapolis, May 31, 2020. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2020
A man with dried milk on his face to treat tear gas is pictured during a rally against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 31, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Sunday, May 31, 2020
State patrol officers stand guard during a rally against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 31, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, May 31, 2020
A young protester receives aid after being pepper sprayed during a peaceful demonstration near the Mobil gas station on S Washington Ave by the I-35W on-ramp in Minneapolis, May 31, 2020. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2020
Police secure I-35W as protesters gather nearby in Minneapolis, May 31, 2020. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2020
A protester chants "Say his name" as other detained protesters respond "George Floyd!" during a series of detainments made by police following a peaceful demonstration near the Mobil gas station on S Washington Ave by the I-35W on-ramp in Minneapolis, May 31, 2020. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2020
People look on from windows as demonstrators take part in a rally in Minneapolis, May 31, 2020.REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, May 31, 2020
A man covers his face as demonstrations continue in Minneapolis, May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2020
Local residents inspect a burned post office that was destroyed during continued demonstrations against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 31, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, May 31, 2020
A woman gets milk poured in the eyes during a rally against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Saturday, May 30, 2020
Police officers are seen amid tear gas as protesters continue to rally against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Saturday, May 30, 2020
Women look on during a rally in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Saturday, May 30, 2020
A demonstrator raises her arms in front of security forces in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Saturday, May 30, 2020
Police aim at a Reuters TV cameraman during nationwide unrest following the death of of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 30, 2020. Two members of a Reuters TV crew were hit by rubber bullets and a photographer's camera was smashed in Minneapolis on Saturday night as attacks against journalists covering civil unrest in U.S. cities intensified. Footage taken by cameraman Julio-Cesar Chavez showed a police officer aiming directly at him as police fired rubber bullets, pepper spray and tear gas to disperse about 500 protesters in the southwest of the city shortly after the 8 p.m. curfew. "A police officer that I'm filming turns around points his rubber-bullet rifle straight at me," said Chavez. REUTERS TV/Julio Cesar-Chavez

Reuters / Sunday, May 31, 2020
Reuters security advisor Rodney Seward is treated by a medic for a deep gash under his left eye after being struck by a rubber bullet during nationwide unrest following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 30, 2020. Chavez and Reuters security advisor Rodney Seward were struck by rubber bullets as they took cover at a nearby gas station. On footage captured as they ran for safety, several shots are heard ringing out and Seward yells, "I've been hit in the face by a rubber bullet." REUTERS TV/Julio-Cesar Chavez

Reuters / Sunday, May 31, 2020
The camera of photojournalist Lucas Jackson after being broken by a white man with a crowbar who was marching with protesters during continued demonstrations against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 31, 2020. Reuters photographer Lucas Jackson, who was hit by rubber bullet in Minneapolis on Friday night, had his camera smashed on Saturday by a protester wielding a crowbar. Jackson said that the demonstrator, a young white man wearing body armor emblazoned with a red medic cross, screamed, "Get out of here!' before smashing the camera. The Reuters journalists were clearly identified as members of the news media. Jackson, a veteran photographer who covered protests in Ferguson, Missouri, and Baltimore, Maryland, said members of the press appeared to be targeted. "Usually if you get hit by this stuff it's because you are between the police and the protesters - you're taking the risk by being in the middle," Jackson said. "During this they are actually aiming at us." REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, May 31, 2020
A man with a shotgun walks along a road during continued demonstrations in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Saturday, May 30, 2020
Protesters gesture during continued demonstrations in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 29, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Saturday, May 30, 2020
A man pulls a cart inside a damaged store as demonstrations continue in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Saturday, May 30, 2020
A demonstrator gestures during a protest in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 29, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, May 29, 2020
A protester gestures in front of a fire during a demonstration against the death of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, early May 30. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Saturday, May 30, 2020
Plumes of smoke rise into the sky in the aftermath of a protest in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 29, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, May 29, 2020
Armoured vehicles are pictured as National Guard members guard the area in the aftermath of a protest in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 29, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, May 29, 2020
Protesters gather around after setting fire to the entrance of a police station as demonstrations continue in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 28. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, May 29, 2020
Protesters loot and burn the Target store near the Minneapolis Police third precinct in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 27, 2020. REUTERS/Adam Bettcher

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2020
Protesters are seen inside Minneapolis Police third precinct, May 29. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, May 29, 2020
Police arrest a member of a CNN crew broadcasting live while covering protests in Minneapolis, May 29. CNN/Reuters TV via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, May 29, 2020
Protesters loot and burn the Target store near the Minneapolis Police third precinct, May 27. REUTERS/Adam Bettcher

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2020
A protester vandalizes an O'Reilly's near the Minneapolis Police third precinct, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 28. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2020
A man walks at the area in the aftermath of a protest in Minneapolis, May 29. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, May 29, 2020
Rachel Perez is pictured with bruising around her eye and a plaster on her forehead, injuries sustained from rubber bullets, while standing a distance from a burning vehicle at the parking lot of a Target store, May 28. REUTERS/Carlos Barria &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2020
A protester reacts while gathering with others outside the city hall in Minneapolis, May 28. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2020
Civil rights activist Reverend Al Sharpton and Gwen Carr, mother of Eric Garner, lead a prayer at the site where George Floyd was fatally injured by police in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 28, 2020. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2020
A woman holds her inhaler and leans on another person after being sprayed with mace by police officers during a protest near the Minneapolis Police third precinct, May 27. REUTERS/Eric Miller &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, May 27, 2020
A police officer aims before firing at protestors gathered near the Minneapolis Police third precinct, May 27. REUTERS/Eric Miller &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, May 27, 2020
Protesters attend a woman who allegedly stabbed looters before stabbing herself in an effort to stop the looting, near the Minneapolis Police third precinct, May 27. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2020
Protesters gather at the scene where George Floyd, an unarmed black man, was pinned down by a police officer kneeling on his neck before later dying in hospital in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 26. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2020
