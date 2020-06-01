Minneapolis in turmoil after police killing of George Floyd

The camera of photojournalist Lucas Jackson after being broken by a white man with a crowbar who was marching with protesters during continued demonstrations against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 31, 2020. Reuters photographer Lucas Jackson, who was hit by rubber bullet in Minneapolis on Friday night, had his camera smashed on Saturday by a protester wielding a crowbar. Jackson said that the demonstrator, a young white man wearing body armor emblazoned with a red medic cross, screamed, "Get out of here!' before smashing the camera. The Reuters journalists were clearly identified as members of the news media. Jackson, a veteran photographer who covered protests in Ferguson, Missouri, and Baltimore, Maryland, said members of the press appeared to be targeted. "Usually if you get hit by this stuff it's because you are between the police and the protesters - you're taking the risk by being in the middle," Jackson said. "During this they are actually aiming at us." REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

