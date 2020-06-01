Minneapolis in turmoil after police killing of George Floyd
A man is seen with milk on his face to treat tear gas during a rally against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 31, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Law enforcement officers face off with protesters in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 31, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A tanker truck drives into thousands of protesters marching on 35W northbound highway during a protest in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 31, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Miller
Protesters check in a truck that was driven into a rally on the I-35W bridge in Minneapolis, May 31, 2020. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Police apprehend the driver of a tanker truck who drove into hundreds of protesters marching on 35W north bound highway during a protest against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 31, 2020....more
A police officer detains a protester during a rally against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 31, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Police detain protesters for violating the curfew during a peaceful demonstration near the Mobil gas station on S Washington Ave by the I-35W on-ramp in Minneapolis, May 31, 2020. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
A man with dried milk on his face to treat tear gas is pictured during a rally against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 31, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis
State patrol officers stand guard during a rally against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 31, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A young protester receives aid after being pepper sprayed during a peaceful demonstration near the Mobil gas station on S Washington Ave by the I-35W on-ramp in Minneapolis, May 31, 2020. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
Police secure I-35W as protesters gather nearby in Minneapolis, May 31, 2020. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
A protester chants "Say his name" as other detained protesters respond "George Floyd!" during a series of detainments made by police following a peaceful demonstration near the Mobil gas station on S Washington Ave by the I-35W on-ramp in...more
People look on from windows as demonstrators take part in a rally in Minneapolis, May 31, 2020.REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A man covers his face as demonstrations continue in Minneapolis, May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Local residents inspect a burned post office that was destroyed during continued demonstrations against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 31, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A woman gets milk poured in the eyes during a rally against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Police officers are seen amid tear gas as protesters continue to rally against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Women look on during a rally in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A demonstrator raises her arms in front of security forces in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Police aim at a Reuters TV cameraman during nationwide unrest following the death of of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 30, 2020. Two members of a Reuters TV crew were hit by rubber bullets and a...more
Reuters security advisor Rodney Seward is treated by a medic for a deep gash under his left eye after being struck by a rubber bullet during nationwide unrest following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody, in Minneapolis,...more
The camera of photojournalist Lucas Jackson after being broken by a white man with a crowbar who was marching with protesters during continued demonstrations against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota,...more
A man with a shotgun walks along a road during continued demonstrations in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Protesters gesture during continued demonstrations in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 29, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A man pulls a cart inside a damaged store as demonstrations continue in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A demonstrator gestures during a protest in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 29, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A protester gestures in front of a fire during a demonstration against the death of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, early May 30. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Plumes of smoke rise into the sky in the aftermath of a protest in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 29, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Armoured vehicles are pictured as National Guard members guard the area in the aftermath of a protest in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 29, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Protesters gather around after setting fire to the entrance of a police station as demonstrations continue in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 28. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Protesters loot and burn the Target store near the Minneapolis Police third precinct in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 27, 2020. REUTERS/Adam Bettcher
Protesters are seen inside Minneapolis Police third precinct, May 29. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Police arrest a member of a CNN crew broadcasting live while covering protests in Minneapolis, May 29. CNN/Reuters TV via REUTERS
Protesters loot and burn the Target store near the Minneapolis Police third precinct, May 27. REUTERS/Adam Bettcher
A protester vandalizes an O'Reilly's near the Minneapolis Police third precinct, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 28. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
A man walks at the area in the aftermath of a protest in Minneapolis, May 29. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Rachel Perez is pictured with bruising around her eye and a plaster on her forehead, injuries sustained from rubber bullets, while standing a distance from a burning vehicle at the parking lot of a Target store, May 28. REUTERS/Carlos Barria ...more
A protester reacts while gathering with others outside the city hall in Minneapolis, May 28. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Civil rights activist Reverend Al Sharpton and Gwen Carr, mother of Eric Garner, lead a prayer at the site where George Floyd was fatally injured by police in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 28, 2020. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
A woman holds her inhaler and leans on another person after being sprayed with mace by police officers during a protest near the Minneapolis Police third precinct, May 27. REUTERS/Eric Miller
A police officer aims before firing at protestors gathered near the Minneapolis Police third precinct, May 27. REUTERS/Eric Miller
Protesters attend a woman who allegedly stabbed looters before stabbing herself in an effort to stop the looting, near the Minneapolis Police third precinct, May 27. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
Protesters gather at the scene where George Floyd, an unarmed black man, was pinned down by a police officer kneeling on his neck before later dying in hospital in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 26. REUTERS/Eric Miller
