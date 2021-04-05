Minneapolis residents come together after George Floyd's death
Carlos Scott and his two-year-son Zaire visit the “Say Their Names” cemetery, while the trial continues for Derek Chauvin, who is facing murder charges in the death of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, April 1, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
The Kalpulli Ketzalcoatlicue and Kalpulli Tlaloctecuhtli dance groups perform at George Floyd Square during the People's Power Love Fest in Minneapolis, Minnesota, April 4, 2021. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
Jay Webb mulches the garden at George Floyd Square during the People's Power Love Fest in Minneapolis, Minnesota, April 4, 2021. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
Community organizer Jay Webb works on building a garden at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis, April 3, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
New Black City performs at George Floyd Square during the People's Power Love Fest in Minneapolis, April 4, 2021. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
Angela Harrelson, George Floyd's aunt, looks at the exhibits in the Chicago Avenue Fire Arts Center at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis, April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
Selwyn Jones, George Floyd's uncle, listens to music at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis, April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
Newlyweds Marco and Quentina Maltbia take photos at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis, April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
Volunteer canvasser, Lucas Clapp, 23, a Minneapolis resident, from the Yes 4 Minneapolis campaign, which seeks to replace the Minneapolis Police Department with a Department of Public Safety, chats with a resident during the People's Power Love Fest...more
The Cross family from Philadelphia pose for a picture at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis, April 3, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
Journey Stephens holds her 6-month-old brother Dreshoan at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis, April 3, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
A protester holds a placard inspired by Nina Simone's song "Mississippi Goddam" as she stands outside of the Hennepin County Government Center where Derek Chauvin's trial is being held in Minneapolis, April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
Hanna Kantor makes food outside the Hennepin County Government Center in Minneapolis, April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
Community activist and teacher Kaia Hart chains herself to the security fence outside the Hennepin County Government Center in Minneapolis, March 29, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
Floyd family attorney Ben Crump kneels, surrounded by Rev. Al Sharpton and the Floyd family, for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, following a news conference outside the Hennepin County Government Center in Minneapolis, March 29, 2021. REUTERS/Nicholas...more
Molly Woolsey tears up while visiting the "Say Their Names" cemetery in Minneapolis, April 1, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
Mementos dedicated to George Floyd are on display at the Chicago Fine Arts Gallery near George Floyd Square in Minneapolis, March 31, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
Audience members film New Black City at George Floyd Square during the People's Power Love Fest in Minneapolis, April 4, 2021. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
Antonio Williams, trains volunteer canvassers to ask for signatures for the Yes 4 Minneapolis campaign, which seeks to replace the Minneapolis Police Department with a Department of Public Safety, in the neighborhoods around George Floyd Square...more
Congregants from the Worldwide Outreach for Christ church enjoy a live performance during the People's Power Love Fest at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis, April 4, 2021. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
A family pose for a portrait at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis, April 3, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
Emily Olsen (L), her sister Emma and their mother Carrie pose for a picture at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis, April 3, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
Shaun Middleton (L) and his mother Alicia pose for a picture at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis, April 3, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
Visitors pay their respect at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis, April 3, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
Rich Cross of Monroe, Louisiana, poses for a picture at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis, April 3, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
Charles McMillian, a witness in the George Floyd trial, poses for a portrait at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis, April 3, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
The Ahmed family pose for a portrait at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis, April 3, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
Activist Marcus Smith leads a protest chant demanding justice George Floyd at the Hennepin County Government Center in Minneapolis, April 3, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
A padlock reading "Black Lives Matter" is seen on a fence during a march on the first day of opening statements in the trial in Minneapolis, March 29, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
Toshira Garraway (R) hugs a fellow activist during a protest demanding justice for George Floyd at the Hennepin County Government Center in Minneapolis, April 3, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
Padlocks with names of police violence victims are displayed by activists demanding justice for George Floyd at the Hennepin County Government Center in Minneapolis, April 3, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
Angela Harrelson, George Floyd's aunt, hugs a friend at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis, April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
Community organizer Jay Webb talks with visitors at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis, April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
Boz Morris attends to client Eddie Jackson at Dimensions In Hair Salon in North Minneapolis as a TV screen shows the second day in the trial in Minneapolis, March 30, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
Protesters march on the first day of opening statements in the trial of Derek Chauvin in Minneapolis, March 29, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
An artistic drawing of George Floyd is seen on the facade of Calvary Lutheran Church near George Floyd Square in Minneapolis, April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
Devonne Mayweather holds his fist in the air on Hiawatha Avenue, calling for justice for George Floyd in Minneapolis, April 1, 2021. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
A small painting in memory of George Floyd is seen next to Cup Foods at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis, March 31, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
