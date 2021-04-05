Edition:
Minneapolis residents come together after George Floyd's death

Carlos Scott and his two-year-son Zaire visit the “Say Their Names” cemetery, while the trial continues for Derek Chauvin, who is facing murder charges in the death of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, April 1, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Reuters / Thursday, April 01, 2021
The Kalpulli Ketzalcoatlicue and Kalpulli Tlaloctecuhtli dance groups perform at George Floyd Square during the People's Power Love Fest in Minneapolis, Minnesota, April 4, 2021. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi

Reuters / Sunday, April 04, 2021
Jay Webb mulches the garden at George Floyd Square during the People's Power Love Fest in Minneapolis, Minnesota, April 4, 2021. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi

Reuters / Sunday, April 04, 2021
Community organizer Jay Webb works on building a garden at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis, April 3, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Reuters / Saturday, April 03, 2021
New Black City performs at George Floyd Square during the People's Power Love Fest in Minneapolis, April 4, 2021. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi

Reuters / Sunday, April 04, 2021
Angela Harrelson, George Floyd's aunt, looks at the exhibits in the Chicago Avenue Fire Arts Center at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis, April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi

Reuters / Friday, April 02, 2021
Selwyn Jones, George Floyd's uncle, listens to music at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis, April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi

Reuters / Friday, April 02, 2021
Newlyweds Marco and Quentina Maltbia take photos at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis, April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi

Reuters / Friday, April 02, 2021
Volunteer canvasser, Lucas Clapp, 23, a Minneapolis resident, from the Yes 4 Minneapolis campaign, which seeks to replace the Minneapolis Police Department with a Department of Public Safety, chats with a resident during the People's Power Love Fest in Minneapolis, April 4, 2021. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi

Reuters / Sunday, April 04, 2021
The Cross family from Philadelphia pose for a picture at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis, April 3, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Reuters / Saturday, April 03, 2021
Journey Stephens holds her 6-month-old brother Dreshoan at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis, April 3, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Reuters / Saturday, April 03, 2021
A protester holds a placard inspired by Nina Simone's song "Mississippi Goddam" as she stands outside of the Hennepin County Government Center where Derek Chauvin's trial is being held in Minneapolis, April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Reuters / Friday, April 02, 2021
Hanna Kantor makes food outside the Hennepin County Government Center in Minneapolis, April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi

Reuters / Friday, April 02, 2021
Community activist and teacher Kaia Hart chains herself to the security fence outside the Hennepin County Government Center in Minneapolis, March 29, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Reuters / Monday, March 29, 2021
Floyd family attorney Ben Crump kneels, surrounded by Rev. Al Sharpton and the Floyd family, for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, following a news conference outside the Hennepin County Government Center in Minneapolis, March 29, 2021.    REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi

Reuters / Monday, March 29, 2021
Molly Woolsey tears up while visiting the "Say Their Names" cemetery in Minneapolis, April 1, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Reuters / Thursday, April 01, 2021
Mementos dedicated to George Floyd are on display at the Chicago Fine Arts Gallery near George Floyd Square in Minneapolis, March 31, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Reuters / Wednesday, March 31, 2021
Audience members film New Black City at George Floyd Square during the People's Power Love Fest in Minneapolis, April 4, 2021. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi

Reuters / Sunday, April 04, 2021
Antonio Williams, trains volunteer canvassers to ask for signatures for the Yes 4 Minneapolis campaign, which seeks to replace the Minneapolis Police Department with a Department of Public Safety, in the neighborhoods around George Floyd Square during the People's Power Love Fest in Minneapolis, April 4, 2021. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi

Reuters / Sunday, April 04, 2021
Congregants from the Worldwide Outreach for Christ church enjoy a live performance during the People's Power Love Fest at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis, April 4, 2021. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi

Reuters / Sunday, April 04, 2021
A family pose for a portrait at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis, April 3, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Reuters / Saturday, April 03, 2021
Emily Olsen (L), her sister Emma and their mother Carrie pose for a picture at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis, April 3, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Reuters / Saturday, April 03, 2021
Shaun Middleton (L) and his mother Alicia pose for a picture at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis, April 3, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Reuters / Saturday, April 03, 2021
Visitors pay their respect at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis, April 3, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Reuters / Saturday, April 03, 2021
Rich Cross of Monroe, Louisiana, poses for a picture at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis, April 3, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Reuters / Saturday, April 03, 2021
Charles McMillian, a witness in the George Floyd trial, poses for a portrait at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis, April 3, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Reuters / Saturday, April 03, 2021
The Ahmed family pose for a portrait at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis, April 3, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Reuters / Saturday, April 03, 2021
Activist Marcus Smith leads a protest chant demanding justice George Floyd at the Hennepin County Government Center in Minneapolis, April 3, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Reuters / Saturday, April 03, 2021
A padlock reading "Black Lives Matter" is seen on a fence during a march on the first day of opening statements in the trial in Minneapolis, March 29, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Reuters / Monday, March 29, 2021
Toshira Garraway (R) hugs a fellow activist during a protest demanding justice for George Floyd at the Hennepin County Government Center in Minneapolis, April 3, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Reuters / Saturday, April 03, 2021
Padlocks with names of police violence victims are displayed by activists demanding justice for George Floyd at the Hennepin County Government Center in Minneapolis, April 3, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Reuters / Saturday, April 03, 2021
Angela Harrelson, George Floyd's aunt, hugs a friend at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis, April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi

Reuters / Friday, April 02, 2021
Community organizer Jay Webb talks with visitors at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis, April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Reuters / Friday, April 02, 2021
Boz Morris attends to client Eddie Jackson at Dimensions In Hair Salon in North Minneapolis as a TV screen shows the second day in the trial in Minneapolis, March 30, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Reuters / Tuesday, March 30, 2021
Protesters march on the first day of opening statements in the trial of Derek Chauvin in Minneapolis, March 29, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Reuters / Monday, March 29, 2021
An artistic drawing of George Floyd is seen on the facade of Calvary Lutheran Church near George Floyd Square in Minneapolis, April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Reuters / Friday, April 02, 2021
Devonne Mayweather holds his fist in the air on Hiawatha Avenue, calling for justice for George Floyd in Minneapolis, April 1, 2021. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi

Reuters / Thursday, April 01, 2021
A small painting in memory of George Floyd is seen next to Cup Foods at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis, March 31, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Reuters / Wednesday, March 31, 2021
