Pictures | Mon Jan 22, 2018 | 8:15pm EST

Minnie Mouse gets a star

The character of Minnie Mouse poses on her star after it was unveiled on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California, January 22, 2018. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018
Chairman and CEO of The Walt Disney Company Bob Iger speaks next to Minnie Mouse. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018
Singer Katy Perry poses with Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018
Fans wait at the unveiling of the star for Minnie Mouse. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018
Minnie Mouse poses on her star. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018
Minnie Mouse poses on her star with model Heidi Klum. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018
Minnie Mouse poses on her star with singer Katy Perry. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018
Singer Katy Perry speaks next to Minnie Mouse. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018
Minnie Mouse poses on her star. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018
Singer Katy Perry attends the unveiling of the star for Minnie Mouse. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018
Model Heidi Klum attends the unveiling of the star for Minnie Mouse. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018
