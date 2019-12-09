Edition:
Miss South Africa crowned Miss Universe

Zozibini Tunzi, of South Africa, is crowned Miss Universe by her predecessor, Catriona Gray of the Philippines, at the 2019 Miss Universe pageant at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Sunday, December 08, 2019
Outgoing Miss Universe Catriona Gray of the Philippines walks one final time at the 2019 Miss Universe pageant. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Monday, December 09, 2019
Zozibini Tunzi, of South Africa, takes her first walk as Miss Universe after winning the 2019 Miss Universe pageant. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Sunday, December 08, 2019
Zozibini Tunzi, of South Africa, reacts as she is awarded the Miss Universe sash at the 2019 Miss Universe pageant. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Sunday, December 08, 2019
Zozibini Tunzi, of South Africa, who eventually won the competition, is seen during the swimwear portion of Miss Universe pageant. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Monday, December 09, 2019
Contestants arrive on stage in the Miss Universe pageant. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Monday, December 09, 2019
A contestant competes in the swimsuit portion of the Miss Universe pageant. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Monday, December 09, 2019
Paweensuda Drouin, of Thailand, competes in the evening gown portion of the Miss Universe pageant. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Monday, December 09, 2019
Host Steve Harvey is seen next to Paweensuda Drouin, of Thailand, during the Miss Universe pageant. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Monday, December 09, 2019
Contestants compete in the Miss Universe pageant. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Monday, December 09, 2019
Earmuffs are placed on the heads of first runner up, Madison Anderson of Puerto Rico, and Miss Universe 2019, Zozibini Tunzi of South Africa, as second runner up, Sofia Aragon of Mexico, prepares to compete in the 'Final Word' portion. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Monday, December 09, 2019
Madison Anderson, of Puerto Rico, Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi, of South Africa, and Sofia Aragon, of Mexico, the final three contestants hold hands. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Monday, December 09, 2019
Contestants compete in the Miss Universe pageant. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Monday, December 09, 2019
Singer Ally Brooke performs. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Monday, December 09, 2019
Miss USA, Cheslie Kryst competes. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Monday, December 09, 2019
Madison Anderson, Miss Puerto Rico, reacts after making the final twenty. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Monday, December 09, 2019
Zozibini Tunzi of South Africa, who eventually won the competition, during the pageant. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Monday, December 09, 2019
Fans wave the flags of Puerto Rico and Mexico as the final three contestants, from Mexico, Puerto Rico, and South Africa, compete. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Sunday, December 08, 2019
Second runner up Sofia Aragon, of Mexico, competes. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Sunday, December 08, 2019
Earmuffs are placed on the head of first runner up Madison Anderson, of Puerto Rico, during the 'Final Word' portion. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Sunday, December 08, 2019
Contestants compete in the Miss Universe pageant. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Sunday, December 08, 2019
