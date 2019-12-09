Miss South Africa crowned Miss Universe
Zozibini Tunzi, of South Africa, is crowned Miss Universe by her predecessor, Catriona Gray of the Philippines, at the 2019 Miss Universe pageant at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Outgoing Miss Universe Catriona Gray of the Philippines walks one final time at the 2019 Miss Universe pageant. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Zozibini Tunzi, of South Africa, takes her first walk as Miss Universe after winning the 2019 Miss Universe pageant. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Zozibini Tunzi, of South Africa, reacts as she is awarded the Miss Universe sash at the 2019 Miss Universe pageant. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Zozibini Tunzi, of South Africa, who eventually won the competition, is seen during the swimwear portion of Miss Universe pageant. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Contestants arrive on stage in the Miss Universe pageant. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
A contestant competes in the swimsuit portion of the Miss Universe pageant. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Paweensuda Drouin, of Thailand, competes in the evening gown portion of the Miss Universe pageant. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Host Steve Harvey is seen next to Paweensuda Drouin, of Thailand, during the Miss Universe pageant. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Contestants compete in the Miss Universe pageant. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Earmuffs are placed on the heads of first runner up, Madison Anderson of Puerto Rico, and Miss Universe 2019, Zozibini Tunzi of South Africa, as second runner up, Sofia Aragon of Mexico, prepares to compete in the 'Final Word' portion. REUTERS/Elijah...more
Madison Anderson, of Puerto Rico, Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi, of South Africa, and Sofia Aragon, of Mexico, the final three contestants hold hands. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Contestants compete in the Miss Universe pageant. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Singer Ally Brooke performs. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Miss USA, Cheslie Kryst competes. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Madison Anderson, Miss Puerto Rico, reacts after making the final twenty. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Zozibini Tunzi of South Africa, who eventually won the competition, during the pageant. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Fans wave the flags of Puerto Rico and Mexico as the final three contestants, from Mexico, Puerto Rico, and South Africa, compete. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Second runner up Sofia Aragon, of Mexico, competes. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Earmuffs are placed on the head of first runner up Madison Anderson, of Puerto Rico, during the 'Final Word' portion. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Contestants compete in the Miss Universe pageant. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
