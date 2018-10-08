Miss Transqueen India pageant
A contestant prepares at the backstage before the Miss Transqueen India 2018 transgender beauty pageant in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/ Francis Mascarenhas
Contestant Harshini walks the ramp during the Miss Transqueen India 2018 transgender beauty pageant in Mumbai. REUTERS/ Francis Mascarenhas
A contestant prepares at the backstage before the Miss Transqueen India 2018 transgender beauty pageant in Mumbai. REUTERS/ Francis Mascarenhas
Winner of Miss Transqueen India 2018 beauty pageant Vina Sendre (C) first runner up Sanya Sood (L) and second runner up Nimitha Ammu pose for photographs in Mumbai. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
A contestant walks the ramp during the Miss Transqueen India 2018 transgender beauty pageant in Mumbai. REUTERS/ Francis Mascarenhas
A contestant prepares at the backstage before the Miss Transqueen India 2018 transgender beauty pageant in Mumbai. REUTERS/ Francis Mascarenhas
A contestant prepares at the backstage before the Miss Transqueen India 2018 transgender beauty pageant in Mumbai. REUTERS/ Francis Mascarenhas
A contestant prepares at the backstage before the Miss Transqueen India 2018 transgender beauty pageant in Mumbai. REUTERS/ Francis Mascarenhas
Contestants prepare at the backstage before the Miss Transqueen India 2018 transgender beauty pageant in Mumbai. REUTERS/ Francis Mascarenhas
A contestant prepares at the backstage before the Miss Transqueen India 2018 transgender beauty pageant in Mumbai. REUTERS/ Francis Mascarenhas
A contestant prepares backstage before the Miss Transqueen India 2018 transgender beauty pageant in Mumbai. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
