Pictures | Mon Oct 8, 2018 | 12:05pm EDT

Miss Transqueen India pageant

A contestant prepares at the backstage before the Miss Transqueen India 2018 transgender beauty pageant in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/ Francis Mascarenhas

Reuters / Sunday, October 07, 2018
Contestant Harshini walks the ramp during the Miss Transqueen India 2018 transgender beauty pageant in Mumbai. REUTERS/ Francis Mascarenhas

Reuters / Sunday, October 07, 2018
A contestant prepares at the backstage before the Miss Transqueen India 2018 transgender beauty pageant in Mumbai. REUTERS/ Francis Mascarenhas

Reuters / Sunday, October 07, 2018
Winner of Miss Transqueen India 2018 beauty pageant Vina Sendre (C) first runner up Sanya Sood (L) and second runner up Nimitha Ammu pose for photographs in Mumbai. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Reuters / Sunday, October 07, 2018
A contestant walks the ramp during the Miss Transqueen India 2018 transgender beauty pageant in Mumbai. REUTERS/ Francis Mascarenhas

Reuters / Sunday, October 07, 2018
A contestant prepares at the backstage before the Miss Transqueen India 2018 transgender beauty pageant in Mumbai. REUTERS/ Francis Mascarenhas

Reuters / Sunday, October 07, 2018
A contestant prepares at the backstage before the Miss Transqueen India 2018 transgender beauty pageant in Mumbai. REUTERS/ Francis Mascarenhas

Reuters / Sunday, October 07, 2018
A contestant prepares at the backstage before the Miss Transqueen India 2018 transgender beauty pageant in Mumbai. REUTERS/ Francis Mascarenhas

Reuters / Sunday, October 07, 2018
Contestants prepare at the backstage before the Miss Transqueen India 2018 transgender beauty pageant in Mumbai. REUTERS/ Francis Mascarenhas

Reuters / Sunday, October 07, 2018
A contestant prepares at the backstage before the Miss Transqueen India 2018 transgender beauty pageant in Mumbai. REUTERS/ Francis Mascarenhas

Reuters / Sunday, October 07, 2018
A contestant prepares backstage before the Miss Transqueen India 2018 transgender beauty pageant in Mumbai. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Reuters / Sunday, October 07, 2018
