Pictures | Tue Jul 3, 2018 | 7:10am EDT

Missing boys found alive in Thailand cave

Boys from an under-16 soccer team and their coach wait to be rescued after they were trapped inside a flooded cave in Chiang Rai, Thailand. Thai Navy Seal Facebook/via REUTERS

Boys from an under-16 soccer team and their coach wait to be rescued after they were trapped inside a flooded cave in Chiang Rai, Thailand. Thai Navy Seal Facebook/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, July 02, 2018

Reuters / Monday, July 02, 2018
Boys from an under-16 soccer team and their coach wait to be rescued after they were trapped inside a flooded cave in Chiang Rai, Thailand. Thai Navy Seal Facebook/via REUTERS
Family members wait near Tham Luang cave complex, as members of an under-16 soccer team and their coach have been found alive, in the northern province of Chiang Rai. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Family members wait near Tham Luang cave complex, as members of an under-16 soccer team and their coach have been found alive, in the northern province of Chiang Rai. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Monday, July 02, 2018

Reuters / Monday, July 02, 2018
Family members wait near Tham Luang cave complex, as members of an under-16 soccer team and their coach have been found alive, in the northern province of Chiang Rai. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A family member looks at a photo near Tham Luang cave complex, as members of under-16 soccer team and their coach have been found alive. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

A family member looks at a photo near Tham Luang cave complex, as members of under-16 soccer team and their coach have been found alive. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Monday, July 02, 2018

Reuters / Monday, July 02, 2018
A family member looks at a photo near Tham Luang cave complex, as members of under-16 soccer team and their coach have been found alive. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Family members wait near Tham Luang cave complex, as members of an under-16 soccer team and their coach have been found alive. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Family members wait near Tham Luang cave complex, as members of an under-16 soccer team and their coach have been found alive. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Monday, July 02, 2018

Reuters / Monday, July 02, 2018
Family members wait near Tham Luang cave complex, as members of an under-16 soccer team and their coach have been found alive. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Family members wait near Tham Luang cave complex, as members of an under-16 soccer team and their coach have been found alive. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Family members wait near Tham Luang cave complex, as members of an under-16 soccer team and their coach have been found alive. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Monday, July 02, 2018

Reuters / Monday, July 02, 2018
Family members wait near Tham Luang cave complex, as members of an under-16 soccer team and their coach have been found alive. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Soldiers and rescue workers work in Tham Luang cave complex, as an ongoing search for members of an under-16 soccer team and their coach continues, in the northern province of Chiang Rai, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Soldiers and rescue workers work in Tham Luang cave complex, as an ongoing search for members of an under-16 soccer team and their coach continues, in the northern province of Chiang Rai, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Sunday, July 01, 2018

Reuters / Sunday, July 01, 2018
Soldiers and rescue workers work in Tham Luang cave complex, as an ongoing search for members of an under-16 soccer team and their coach continues, in the northern province of Chiang Rai, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A diver walks in Tham Luang cave complex, as an ongoing search for members of an under-16 soccer team and their coach continues, in the northern province of Chiang Rai, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

A diver walks in Tham Luang cave complex, as an ongoing search for members of an under-16 soccer team and their coach continues, in the northern province of Chiang Rai, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Sunday, July 01, 2018

Reuters / Sunday, July 01, 2018
A diver walks in Tham Luang cave complex, as an ongoing search for members of an under-16 soccer team and their coach continues, in the northern province of Chiang Rai, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A family member cries during the visit of Thailand's Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha (not pictured) near the Tham Luang cave complex, as an ongoing search for members of an under-16 soccer team and their coach continues, in the northern province of Chiang Rai, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

A family member cries during the visit of Thailand's Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha (not pictured) near the Tham Luang cave complex, as an ongoing search for members of an under-16 soccer team and their coach continues, in the northern province of Chiang Rai, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Friday, June 29, 2018

Reuters / Friday, June 29, 2018
A family member cries during the visit of Thailand's Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha (not pictured) near the Tham Luang cave complex, as an ongoing search for members of an under-16 soccer team and their coach continues, in the northern province of Chiang Rai, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Soldiers and rescue workers work in Tham Luang cave complex, as an ongoing search for members of an under-16 soccer team and their coach continues, in the northern province of Chiang Rai, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Soldiers and rescue workers work in Tham Luang cave complex, as an ongoing search for members of an under-16 soccer team and their coach continues, in the northern province of Chiang Rai, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Sunday, July 01, 2018

Reuters / Sunday, July 01, 2018
Soldiers and rescue workers work in Tham Luang cave complex, as an ongoing search for members of an under-16 soccer team and their coach continues, in the northern province of Chiang Rai, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A rescue worker sits in front of the Tham Luang cave complex during a search for members of an under-16 soccer team and their coach, in the northern province of Chiang Rai, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

A rescue worker sits in front of the Tham Luang cave complex during a search for members of an under-16 soccer team and their coach, in the northern province of Chiang Rai, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Wednesday, June 27, 2018

Reuters / Wednesday, June 27, 2018
A rescue worker sits in front of the Tham Luang cave complex during a search for members of an under-16 soccer team and their coach, in the northern province of Chiang Rai, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Soldiers and rescue workers carry a water pump to the Tham Luang cave complex June 28, 2018. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Soldiers and rescue workers carry a water pump to the Tham Luang cave complex June 28, 2018. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Thursday, June 28, 2018

Reuters / Thursday, June 28, 2018
Soldiers and rescue workers carry a water pump to the Tham Luang cave complex June 28, 2018. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A woman carries a chicken to release as people pray near the Tham Luang caves June 27, 2018. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

A woman carries a chicken to release as people pray near the Tham Luang caves June 27, 2018. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Wednesday, June 27, 2018

Reuters / Wednesday, June 27, 2018
A woman carries a chicken to release as people pray near the Tham Luang caves June 27, 2018. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A soldier hold a map as he works near the Tham Luang cave complex June 27, 2018. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

A soldier hold a map as he works near the Tham Luang cave complex June 27, 2018. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Wednesday, June 27, 2018

Reuters / Wednesday, June 27, 2018
A soldier hold a map as he works near the Tham Luang cave complex June 27, 2018. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Family members pray near the Tham Luang cave complex June 27, 2018. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Family members pray near the Tham Luang cave complex June 27, 2018. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Wednesday, June 27, 2018

Reuters / Wednesday, June 27, 2018
Family members pray near the Tham Luang cave complex June 27, 2018. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Family members pray near the Tham Luang cave complex June 27, 2018. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Family members pray near the Tham Luang cave complex June 27, 2018. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Wednesday, June 27, 2018

Reuters / Wednesday, June 27, 2018
Family members pray near the Tham Luang cave complex June 27, 2018. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Soldiers line up near Tham Luang caves June 27, 2018. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Soldiers line up near Tham Luang caves June 27, 2018. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Tuesday, June 26, 2018

Reuters / Tuesday, June 26, 2018
Soldiers line up near Tham Luang caves June 27, 2018. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Family members pray near Tham Luang caves June 27, 2018. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Family members pray near Tham Luang caves June 27, 2018. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Wednesday, June 27, 2018

Reuters / Wednesday, June 27, 2018
Family members pray near Tham Luang caves June 27, 2018. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Soldiers read a map near the Tham Luang caves June 26, 2018. REUTERS/Chayut Setboonsarng

Soldiers read a map near the Tham Luang caves June 26, 2018. REUTERS/Chayut Setboonsarng

Reuters / Tuesday, June 26, 2018

Reuters / Tuesday, June 26, 2018
Soldiers read a map near the Tham Luang caves June 26, 2018. REUTERS/Chayut Setboonsarng
Relatives pray outside the Tham Luang caves June 25, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

Relatives pray outside the Tham Luang caves June 25, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, June 25, 2018

Reuters / Monday, June 25, 2018
Relatives pray outside the Tham Luang caves June 25, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer
Rescue workers are seen inside of the Tham Luang caves June 26, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

Rescue workers are seen inside of the Tham Luang caves June 26, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, June 25, 2018

Reuters / Monday, June 25, 2018
Rescue workers are seen inside of the Tham Luang caves June 26, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer
Pictures of the month: June

Pictures of the month: June

Pictures of the month: June

Pictures of the month: June

Our top photos from the past month.

Jul 02 2018
Sad World Cup fans

Sad World Cup fans

Emotions run high during the World Cup.

Jul 02 2018
Belgium 3 - Japan 2

Belgium 3 - Japan 2

Japan take on Belgium in in World Cup action.

Jul 02 2018
Brazil 2 - Mexico 0

Brazil 2 - Mexico 0

Brazil takes on Mexico in World Cup action.

Jul 02 2018

