Missing boys found alive in Thailand cave
Boys from an under-16 soccer team and their coach wait to be rescued after they were trapped inside a flooded cave in Chiang Rai, Thailand. Thai Navy Seal Facebook/via REUTERS
Family members wait near Tham Luang cave complex, as members of an under-16 soccer team and their coach have been found alive, in the northern province of Chiang Rai. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A family member looks at a photo near Tham Luang cave complex, as members of under-16 soccer team and their coach have been found alive. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Family members wait near Tham Luang cave complex, as members of an under-16 soccer team and their coach have been found alive. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Family members wait near Tham Luang cave complex, as members of an under-16 soccer team and their coach have been found alive. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Soldiers and rescue workers work in Tham Luang cave complex, as an ongoing search for members of an under-16 soccer team and their coach continues, in the northern province of Chiang Rai, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A diver walks in Tham Luang cave complex, as an ongoing search for members of an under-16 soccer team and their coach continues, in the northern province of Chiang Rai, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A family member cries during the visit of Thailand's Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha (not pictured) near the Tham Luang cave complex, as an ongoing search for members of an under-16 soccer team and their coach continues, in the northern province of...more
Soldiers and rescue workers work in Tham Luang cave complex, as an ongoing search for members of an under-16 soccer team and their coach continues, in the northern province of Chiang Rai, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A rescue worker sits in front of the Tham Luang cave complex during a search for members of an under-16 soccer team and their coach, in the northern province of Chiang Rai, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Soldiers and rescue workers carry a water pump to the Tham Luang cave complex June 28, 2018. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A woman carries a chicken to release as people pray near the Tham Luang caves June 27, 2018. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A soldier hold a map as he works near the Tham Luang cave complex June 27, 2018. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Family members pray near the Tham Luang cave complex June 27, 2018. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Family members pray near the Tham Luang cave complex June 27, 2018. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Soldiers line up near Tham Luang caves June 27, 2018. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Family members pray near Tham Luang caves June 27, 2018. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Soldiers read a map near the Tham Luang caves June 26, 2018. REUTERS/Chayut Setboonsarng
Relatives pray outside the Tham Luang caves June 25, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer
Rescue workers are seen inside of the Tham Luang caves June 26, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer
Thai soccer team trapped in cave
The 12 boys, aged 11 to 16, and their 25-year-old coach, were trapped after heavy rain flooded the cave complex in a forest park in the northern province of Chiang Rai.
