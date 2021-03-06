Mississippi residents still without water nearly three weeks after winter storm
Kevin Dudley carries his daughter Katelyn and bottles of water to his apartment after a recent bout of cold weather caused large numbers of water outages, some going into their third week, in Jackson, Mississippi, March 4, 2021. Tens of thousands of...more
National Guard sergeants carry containers and a bucket to fill with water for a resident in Jackson, Mississippi, March 4, 2021. The city was distributing non-potable water at four sites so people can flush their toilets, and residents must still...more
Brad Davis volunteers to deliver drinking water at an apartment complex in Jackson, Mississippi, March 4, 2021. The problems stem from the same cold snap that wreaked havoc in Texas last month, shutting down the state's power grid and leaving...more
National Guard sergeants fill buckets for a resident at a public water distribution site in Jackson, Mississippi, March 4, 2021. Jackson, the state capital with a population of more than 160,000 people, has seen more than 100 water main leaks since...more
Jennifer Cattenhead shows the non-potable water she's had to use for flushing water in her home in Jackson, Mississippi, March 4, 2021. Cattenhead, 39, and her three children finally had water service return on Thursday after more than two weeks...more
Jennifer Cattenhead uses a cellphone as she relaxes for a moment after working with her daughter, Jamya Atkins at home in Jackson, Mississippi, March 4, 2021. Cattenhead had driven miles to find stores with jugs of water in stock, and she melted ice...more
Mark Clark works at a public water distribution site in Jackson, Mississippi, March 4, 2021. REUTERS/Rory Doyle
Apartment complexes and neighborhoods in the southern part of the capital city remain without water in Jackson, Mississippi, March 4, 2021. REUTERS/Rory Doyle
National Guard sergeants fill a container for a resident at a public water distribution site in Jackson, Mississippi, March 4, 2021. REUTERS/Rory Doyle
Deon Sanders fills flush water containers at a public water distribution site in Jackson, Mississippi, March 4, 2021. REUTERS/Rory Doyle
Quann Mayers carries a container of non-potable water to his apartment in Jackson, Mississippi, March 4, 2021. REUTERS/Rory Doyle
A cooler with non-potable water used for flushing is pictured in Jackson, Mississippi, March 4, 2021. REUTERS/Rory Doyle
Kevin Dudley holds his daughter Katelyn near to bottles of drinking water at his apartment in Jackson, Mississippi, March 4, 2021. REUTERS/Rory Doyle
Deon Sanders and Brean Edmond Jr. deliver flush water buckets to a resident’s trunk at a public water distribution site in Jackson, Mississippi, March 4, 2021. REUTERS/Rory Doyle
National Guard sergeants pose for a portrait at a public water distribution site in Jackson, Mississippi, March 4, 2021. REUTERS/Rory Doyle
National Guard sergeants fill a container for a resident at a public water distribution site in Jackson, Mississippi, March 4, 2021. REUTERS/Rory Doyle
Next Slideshows
Women of the world
A look at the lives of women and girls this past year ahead of International Women's Day.
Protests escalate as Senegal opposition leader faces rape charge
The arrest of Senegal's opposition leader on rape allegations triggers demonstrations across the country.
How the pandemic changed the way we live, work and play
The coronavirus has completely changed how we do just about everything.
Four Hong Kong democracy activists released after marathon bail hearings
Four Hong Kong democracy activists were released from custody after four days of hearings, among a group of 47 activists charged with conspiracy to commit...
MORE IN PICTURES
Women of the world
A look at the lives of women and girls this past year ahead of International Women's Day.
Protests escalate as Senegal opposition leader faces rape charge
The arrest of Senegal's opposition leader on rape allegations triggers demonstrations across the country.
How the pandemic changed the way we live, work and play
The coronavirus has completely changed how we do just about everything.
Four Hong Kong democracy activists released after marathon bail hearings
Four Hong Kong democracy activists were released from custody after four days of hearings, among a group of 47 activists charged with conspiracy to commit subversion under the national security law.
Pope Francis arrives in Baghdad for risky, historic Iraq tour
Pope Francis visits Baghdad for his most risky foreign trip since his election in 2013, saying he felt duty-bound to make the emblematic visit because Iraq had suffered so much for so long.
Myanmar's anti-coup protests from a bird's eye view
Satellite, drone and bird's eye images of the ongoing protests and how Myanmar's military is responding.
Art of the pandemic: COVID-inspired street graffiti
Murals created during the coronavirus pandemic.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Ashes and grief at Los Angeles crematorium
Staff at Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles struggle to keep up with demand at the crematorium, which has tripled its cremations to about 60 in January compared to a year earlier.