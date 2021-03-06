Mississippi residents still without water nearly three weeks after winter storm

Jennifer Cattenhead uses a cellphone as she relaxes for a moment after working with her daughter, Jamya Atkins at home in Jackson, Mississippi, March 4, 2021. Cattenhead had driven miles to find stores with jugs of water in stock, and she melted ice...more

Jennifer Cattenhead uses a cellphone as she relaxes for a moment after working with her daughter, Jamya Atkins at home in Jackson, Mississippi, March 4, 2021. Cattenhead had driven miles to find stores with jugs of water in stock, and she melted ice to use for flushing toilets. The first week after the storm, her house also had no power or heat, forcing her family to sleep in their cars for warmth. REUTERS/Rory Doyle

Close