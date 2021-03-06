Edition:
Mississippi residents still without water nearly three weeks after winter storm

Kevin Dudley carries his daughter Katelyn and bottles of water to his apartment after a recent bout of cold weather caused large numbers of water outages, some going into their third week, in Jackson, Mississippi, March 4, 2021. Tens of thousands of residents in Mississippi's largest city have gone nearly three weeks without running water after devastating winter weather. REUTERS/Rory Doyle

Reuters / Thursday, March 04, 2021
National Guard sergeants carry containers and a bucket to fill with water for a resident in Jackson, Mississippi, March 4, 2021. The city was distributing non-potable water at four sites so people can flush their toilets, and residents must still boil any faucet water before using it for food preparation, drinking, washing dishes or brushing teeth. REUTERS/Rory Doyle

Reuters / Thursday, March 04, 2021
Brad Davis volunteers to deliver drinking water at an apartment complex in Jackson, Mississippi, March 4, 2021. The problems stem from the same cold snap that wreaked havoc in Texas last month, shutting down the state's power grid and leaving millions without heat in sub-freezing temperatures. REUTERS/Rory Doyle

Reuters / Thursday, March 04, 2021
National Guard sergeants fill buckets for a resident at a public water distribution site in Jackson, Mississippi, March 4, 2021. Jackson, the state capital with a population of more than 160,000 people, has seen more than 100 water main leaks since the storm and has been repairing them as quickly as possible, officials said. REUTERS/Rory Doyle

Reuters / Thursday, March 04, 2021
Jennifer Cattenhead shows the non-potable water she's had to use for flushing water in her home in Jackson, Mississippi, March 4, 2021. Cattenhead, 39, and her three children finally had water service return on Thursday after more than two weeks without it. "I was like, 'Oh Lord,'" she said with relief. REUTERS/Rory Doyle

Reuters / Thursday, March 04, 2021
Jennifer Cattenhead uses a cellphone as she relaxes for a moment after working with her daughter, Jamya Atkins at home in Jackson, Mississippi, March 4, 2021. Cattenhead had driven miles to find stores with jugs of water in stock, and she melted ice to use for flushing toilets. The first week after the storm, her house also had no power or heat, forcing her family to sleep in their cars for warmth. REUTERS/Rory Doyle

Reuters / Thursday, March 04, 2021
Mark Clark works at a public water distribution site in Jackson, Mississippi, March 4, 2021.  REUTERS/Rory Doyle

Reuters / Thursday, March 04, 2021
Apartment complexes and neighborhoods in the southern part of the capital city remain without water in Jackson, Mississippi, March 4, 2021.  REUTERS/Rory Doyle

Reuters / Thursday, March 04, 2021
National Guard sergeants fill a container for a resident at a public water distribution site in Jackson, Mississippi, March 4, 2021.  REUTERS/Rory Doyle

Reuters / Thursday, March 04, 2021
Deon Sanders fills flush water containers at a public water distribution site in Jackson, Mississippi, March 4, 2021.  REUTERS/Rory Doyle

Reuters / Thursday, March 04, 2021
Quann Mayers carries a container of non-potable water to his apartment in Jackson, Mississippi, March 4, 2021.  REUTERS/Rory Doyle

Reuters / Thursday, March 04, 2021
A cooler with non-potable water used for flushing is pictured in Jackson, Mississippi, March 4, 2021.  REUTERS/Rory Doyle

Reuters / Thursday, March 04, 2021
Kevin Dudley holds his daughter Katelyn near to bottles of drinking water at his apartment in Jackson, Mississippi, March 4, 2021.  REUTERS/Rory Doyle

Reuters / Thursday, March 04, 2021
Deon Sanders and Brean Edmond Jr. deliver flush water buckets to a resident’s trunk at a public water distribution site in Jackson, Mississippi, March 4, 2021.  REUTERS/Rory Doyle

Reuters / Thursday, March 04, 2021
National Guard sergeants pose for a portrait at a public water distribution site in Jackson, Mississippi, March 4, 2021.  REUTERS/Rory Doyle

Reuters / Thursday, March 04, 2021
National Guard sergeants fill a container for a resident at a public water distribution site in Jackson, Mississippi, March 4, 2021.  REUTERS/Rory Doyle

Reuters / Thursday, March 04, 2021
