MLB All Star game
American League outfielder Mitch Haniger of the Seattle Mariners breaks his bat during the ninth inning. Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
American League infielder Jean Segura of the Seattle Mariners celebrates with third base coach Gary Pettis of the Houston Astros after hitting a three run home run during the eighth inning. Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
The American League celebrates beating the National League. Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
American League outfielder Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees celebrates after hitting a home run during the second inning. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
American League infielder Jean Segura of the Seattle Mariners reacts after hitting a three run home run during the eighth inning. Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
A view of Nationals Ballpark during the second inning. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports
National League outfielder Christian Yelich of the Milwaukee Brewers celebrates with outfielder Charlie Blackmon of the Colorado Rockies after hitting a home run during the ninth inning. Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
National League catcher Willson Contreras of the Chicago Cubs reacts after hitting a home run during the third inning. Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
National League infielder Trevor Story of the Colorado Rockies tries to turn a double play in front of National League infielder Ozzie Ablies of the Atlanta Braves during the sixth inning. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
American League pitcher Jose Berrios of the Minnesota Twins pitches during the fifth inning. Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
American League outfielder Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels takes a selfie with outfielder Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees and outfielder Mookie Betts of the Boston Red Sox during the third inning. Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
American League infielder Jean Segura of the Seattle Mariners celebrates with outfielder Shin-Soo Choo of the Texas Rangers after hitting a three run home run during the eighth inning. Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
A view of Nationals Ballpark during player introductions. Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports
American League pitcher Luis Severino of the New York Yankees takes a selfie with infielder Jose Ramirez of the Cleveland Indians and infielder Manny Machado of the Baltimore Orioles during the second inning. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
American League outfielder Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees celebrates with infielder Manny Machado of the Baltimore Orioles after hitting a home run during the first inning. Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
National League pitcher Max Scherzer of the Washington Nationals pitches during the first inning. Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Medal of Honor recipients stand for the national anthem. Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
The American League team stands for the Canadian national anthem. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
American League outfielder Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees and pitcher Luis Severino of the New York Yankees before the game. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Fans try to get autographs before the game. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
