Pictures | Mon Feb 26, 2018 | 1:30pm EST

Mobile World Congress

A visitor checks out a DisplayLink wireless VR headset at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Monday, February 26, 2018
DJ Koh, Samsung's Mobile Communications Business president, holds up new S9Plus device. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Reuters / Sunday, February 25, 2018
An engineer points to a Huawei Mate 10 Pro mobile used to control a driverless car. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Monday, February 26, 2018
A driverless car controlled by a Huawei Mate 10 Pro mobile is pictured. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Monday, February 26, 2018
The new Nokia 8110. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Sunday, February 25, 2018
A Samsung Galaxy S9 is displayed with an AR emoji at the Samsung booth. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Monday, February 26, 2018
A visitor tries out Lenovo augmented reality glasses with the Star Wars Jedi Challenges. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Monday, February 26, 2018
The Crosscall Action-X3 waterproof smartphone. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Reuters / Monday, February 26, 2018
Visitors attend the MessageBird messaging platform booth. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Reuters / Monday, February 26, 2018
The home-use social robot piBo. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Monday, February 26, 2018
Visitors have their photographs taken at the Wiko mobile phone booth. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Monday, February 26, 2018
A waterproof smart watch from Shenzhen Ployer Electronics. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Monday, February 26, 2018
Hideyuki Furumi, Executive Vice President Global Sales & Marketing of Sony Mobile Communications, presents the Xperia Ear Duo earbuds. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Reuters / Monday, February 26, 2018
Visitors check out VR headsets. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Monday, February 26, 2018
The Bless Plus smartphone by Portugal's Ikimobile and which is partially made of cork. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Reuters / Monday, February 26, 2018
The Sony Xperia XZ2. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Monday, February 26, 2018
Visitors check out the new Samsung Galaxy S9 smartphone. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Monday, February 26, 2018
The FITT360, a 360� neckband wearable camera by Linkflow is displayed at their booth. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Monday, February 26, 2018
Rajeev Suri, Nokia's President and Chief Executive Officer, shows a wi-fi device. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Sunday, February 25, 2018
A visitor tries out VR glasses. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Monday, February 26, 2018
A woman holds the new Nokia 8 Sirocco. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Sunday, February 25, 2018
Richard Yu, CEO of the Huawei Consumer Business Group, presents the new "MateBook X Pro" laptop. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Sunday, February 25, 2018
