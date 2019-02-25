Mobile World Congress
A robot kicks a soccer ball inside a Huawei booth at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain February 25, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
A member of Huawei staff shows the new Huawei Mate X device, February 23. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
A visitor performs during a demonstration of Galaxy S10 phone at the Samsung booth, February 25. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Minimo, the new all-electric two-seater concept vehicle by the Spanish car-maker SEAT, February 25. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
A visitor takes a picture of Galaxy S10 phones at the Samsung booth, February 25. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A man practices baseball wearing a VR device inside the HTC booth, February 25. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
People look at the new LG mobile phones, February 24. REUTERS/Albert Gea
The CloudMinds XR-1 robot, February 25. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Microsoft's Alex Kipman, the man responsible for the HoloLens augmented reality device, presents the HoloLens 2 ahead of the Mobile World Congress, February 24. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
A Samsung assistant performs during a demonstration of Samsung S10 Plus, February 25. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A new Nubia Alpha wearable smartphone, February 25. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
