Modi wins historic election victory

A BJP supporter waves a party flag as he celebrates after learning the initial election results, in New Delhi. Official data from the Election Commission showed Modi's Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead in 300 of the 542 seats being contested, up from the 282 it won in 2014 and more than the 272 seats needed for a majority in the lower house of parliament. That would give it the first back-to-back majority for a single party since 1984. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

