Pictures | Thu May 23, 2019 | 9:05am EDT

Modi wins historic election victory

BJP supporters celebrate after learning the initial election results outside the party headquarters in New Delhi, India, May 23, 2019. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised to unite the country after a big election win, with his party on course to increase its majority on a mandate of business-friendly policies and a tough stand on national security. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

BJP supporters celebrate after learning the initial election results outside the party headquarters in New Delhi, India, May 23, 2019. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised to unite the country after a big election win, with his party on course to increase its majority on a mandate of business-friendly policies and a tough stand on national security.

Reuters / Thursday, May 23, 2019
BJP supporters celebrate after learning the initial election results outside the party headquarters in New Delhi, India, May 23, 2019. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised to unite the country after a big election win, with his party on course to increase its majority on a mandate of business-friendly policies and a tough stand on national security. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A BJP supporter waves a party flag as he celebrates after learning the initial election results, in New Delhi. Official data from the Election Commission showed Modi's Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead in 300 of the 542 seats being contested, up from the 282 it won in 2014 and more than the 272 seats needed for a majority in the lower house of parliament. That would give it the first back-to-back majority for a single party since 1984. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A BJP supporter waves a party flag as he celebrates after learning the initial election results, in New Delhi. Official data from the Election Commission showed Modi's Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead in 300 of the 542 seats being...more

Reuters / Thursday, May 23, 2019
A BJP supporter waves a party flag as he celebrates after learning the initial election results, in New Delhi. Official data from the Election Commission showed Modi's Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead in 300 of the 542 seats being contested, up from the 282 it won in 2014 and more than the 272 seats needed for a majority in the lower house of parliament. That would give it the first back-to-back majority for a single party since 1984. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
BJP President Amit Shah arrives at the party headquarters after learning the initial election results, in New Delhi. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

BJP President Amit Shah arrives at the party headquarters after learning the initial election results, in New Delhi. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, May 23, 2019
BJP President Amit Shah arrives at the party headquarters after learning the initial election results, in New Delhi. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
BJP supporters celebrate after learning the initial election results outside the party headquarters in New Delhi. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

BJP supporters celebrate after learning the initial election results outside the party headquarters in New Delhi. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, May 23, 2019
BJP supporters celebrate after learning the initial election results outside the party headquarters in New Delhi. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Supporters of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrate after learning of initial poll results in Ahmedabad. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Supporters of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrate after learning of initial poll results in Ahmedabad. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Thursday, May 23, 2019
Supporters of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrate after learning of initial poll results in Ahmedabad. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Supporters of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrate after learning of initial poll results outside the party office in Gandhinagar. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Supporters of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrate after learning of initial poll results outside the party office in Gandhinagar. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Thursday, May 23, 2019
Supporters of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrate after learning of initial poll results outside the party office in Gandhinagar. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Brokers react after seeing the election result at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai. REUTERS/ Francis Mascarenhas

Brokers react after seeing the election result at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai. REUTERS/ Francis Mascarenhas

Reuters / Thursday, May 23, 2019
Brokers react after seeing the election result at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai. REUTERS/ Francis Mascarenhas
BJP supporters celebrate after learning the initial election results outside the party headquarters in New Delhi. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

BJP supporters celebrate after learning the initial election results outside the party headquarters in New Delhi. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, May 23, 2019
BJP supporters celebrate after learning the initial election results outside the party headquarters in New Delhi. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A supporter of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) gives money to musicians during celebrations after learning of initial poll results outside the party office in Gandhinagar. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A supporter of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) gives money to musicians during celebrations after learning of initial poll results outside the party office in Gandhinagar. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Thursday, May 23, 2019
A supporter of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) gives money to musicians during celebrations after learning of initial poll results outside the party office in Gandhinagar. REUTERS/Amit Dave
