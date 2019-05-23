Modi wins historic election victory
BJP supporters celebrate after learning the initial election results outside the party headquarters in New Delhi, India, May 23, 2019. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised to unite the country after a big election win, with his party on...more
A BJP supporter waves a party flag as he celebrates after learning the initial election results, in New Delhi. Official data from the Election Commission showed Modi's Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead in 300 of the 542 seats being...more
BJP President Amit Shah arrives at the party headquarters after learning the initial election results, in New Delhi. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
BJP supporters celebrate after learning the initial election results outside the party headquarters in New Delhi. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Supporters of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrate after learning of initial poll results in Ahmedabad. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Supporters of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrate after learning of initial poll results outside the party office in Gandhinagar. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Brokers react after seeing the election result at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai. REUTERS/ Francis Mascarenhas
BJP supporters celebrate after learning the initial election results outside the party headquarters in New Delhi. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A supporter of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) gives money to musicians during celebrations after learning of initial poll results outside the party office in Gandhinagar. REUTERS/Amit Dave
