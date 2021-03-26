Edition:
Mom grapples with how to talk to daughter about anti-Asian hate

Stefany Stuber sits on her phone while her daughter Olivia brushes her teeth in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, March 23, 2021. After eight people were killed in last week's shootings at three Atlanta-area spas, including six women of Asian descent, Stuber sat down to talk to her seven-year-old daughter, Olivia. REUTERS/Hannah Beier

Stefany Stuber sits on her phone while her daughter Olivia brushes her teeth in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, March 23, 2021. After eight people were killed in last week's shootings at three Atlanta-area spas, including six women of Asian descent, Stuber sat down to talk to her seven-year-old daughter, Olivia. REUTERS/Hannah Beier
Olivia Metzler, 7, plays in her room. "I really felt like this was a time for me to speak up and address the situation, address the fact that this has been happening forever, forever and a day," said bartender Stuber, a 40-year-old Korean-American who lives in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Hannah Beier

Olivia Metzler, 7, plays in her room. "I really felt like this was a time for me to speak up and address the situation, address the fact that this has been happening forever, forever and a day," said bartender Stuber, a 40-year-old Korean-American who lives in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Hannah Beier
Olivia was attentive and receptive, her mother recalled, and as children often do, peppered her with difficult questions. "She asked me why somebody would hurt people just because they were Asian," Stuber said. "Would somebody want to hurt me just because the way that I look?" REUTERS/Hannah Beier

Olivia was attentive and receptive, her mother recalled, and as children often do, peppered her with difficult questions. "She asked me why somebody would hurt people just because they were Asian," Stuber said. "Would somebody want to hurt me just because the way that I look?" REUTERS/Hannah Beier
Stuber was adopted by a white couple and grew up in the predominantly white, conservative suburb of Ivyland in Bucks County, Pennsylvania. Exposure to Asian cultures was minimal if not completely absent, she said. REUTERS/Hannah Beier

Stuber was adopted by a white couple and grew up in the predominantly white, conservative suburb of Ivyland in Bucks County, Pennsylvania. Exposure to Asian cultures was minimal if not completely absent, she said. REUTERS/Hannah Beier
Photos of Stefany Stuber and her family line the staircase of her home. Although she never doubted her family's love, Stuber said she became accustomed to compartmentalizing comments and experiences that left a deep impact. Among the instances that stuck with her were what she described as the "pet names" she was given by some extended family members, among them "Ching Wong" and "little konnichiwa." REUTERS/Hannah Beier

Photos of Stefany Stuber and her family line the staircase of her home. Although she never doubted her family's love, Stuber said she became accustomed to compartmentalizing comments and experiences that left a deep impact. Among the instances that stuck with her were what she described as the "pet names" she was given by some extended family members, among them "Ching Wong" and "little konnichiwa." REUTERS/Hannah Beier
"I do understand the underlying intentions behind it, but I also understand the ignorance behind it, and I understand how it made me feel," Stuber said. REUTERS/Hannah Beier

"I do understand the underlying intentions behind it, but I also understand the ignorance behind it, and I understand how it made me feel," Stuber said. REUTERS/Hannah Beier
As a parent, she has strived to celebrate her and her daughter's Korean heritage but also be open with Olivia about racism and discrimination. "I want her to understand things because I think, at least for me, understanding things is the first step to coming up with solutions," Stuber said. REUTERS/Hannah Beier

As a parent, she has strived to celebrate her and her daughter's Korean heritage but also be open with Olivia about racism and discrimination. "I want her to understand things because I think, at least for me, understanding things is the first step to coming up with solutions," Stuber said. REUTERS/Hannah Beier
Stefany Stuber plays with her daughter on the playground. REUTERS/Hannah Beier

Stefany Stuber plays with her daughter on the playground. REUTERS/Hannah Beier
Stefany Stuber hands her daughter Olivia ice cream. REUTERS/Hannah Beier

Stefany Stuber hands her daughter Olivia ice cream. REUTERS/Hannah Beier
Olivia Metzler plays the keyboard in her room in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Hannah Beier

Olivia Metzler plays the keyboard in her room in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Hannah Beier
Stefany Stuber eats dinner while her daughter plays on her phone. REUTERS/Hannah Beier

Stefany Stuber eats dinner while her daughter plays on her phone. REUTERS/Hannah Beier
Olivia Metzler reaches into her fridge for a snack. REUTERS/Hannah Beier

Olivia Metzler reaches into her fridge for a snack. REUTERS/Hannah Beier
Stefany Stuber plays with her daughter. REUTERS/Hannah Beier

Stefany Stuber plays with her daughter. REUTERS/Hannah Beier
Stefany Stuber holds her daughter as they watch TV. REUTERS/Hannah Beier

Stefany Stuber holds her daughter as they watch TV. REUTERS/Hannah Beier
Olivia Metzler kisses her pet bearded dragon. REUTERS/Hannah Beier

Olivia Metzler kisses her pet bearded dragon. REUTERS/Hannah Beier
Stefany Stuber shops for clothes for her daughter on the computer. REUTERS/Hannah Beier

Stefany Stuber shops for clothes for her daughter on the computer. REUTERS/Hannah Beier
Olivia Metzler smiles as she sits on her bed. REUTERS/Hannah Beier

Olivia Metzler smiles as she sits on her bed. REUTERS/Hannah Beier
Stefany Stuber holds Olivia at home. REUTERS/Hannah Beier

Stefany Stuber holds Olivia at home. REUTERS/Hannah Beier
Stefany Stuber calls downstairs to her daughter. REUTERS/Hannah Beier

Stefany Stuber calls downstairs to her daughter. REUTERS/Hannah Beier
