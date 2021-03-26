Mom grapples with how to talk to daughter about anti-Asian hate
Stefany Stuber sits on her phone while her daughter Olivia brushes her teeth in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, March 23, 2021. After eight people were killed in last week's shootings at three Atlanta-area spas, including six women of Asian descent,...more
Olivia Metzler, 7, plays in her room. "I really felt like this was a time for me to speak up and address the situation, address the fact that this has been happening forever, forever and a day," said bartender Stuber, a 40-year-old Korean-American...more
Olivia was attentive and receptive, her mother recalled, and as children often do, peppered her with difficult questions. "She asked me why somebody would hurt people just because they were Asian," Stuber said. "Would somebody want to hurt me just...more
Stuber was adopted by a white couple and grew up in the predominantly white, conservative suburb of Ivyland in Bucks County, Pennsylvania. Exposure to Asian cultures was minimal if not completely absent, she said. REUTERS/Hannah Beier
Photos of Stefany Stuber and her family line the staircase of her home. Although she never doubted her family's love, Stuber said she became accustomed to compartmentalizing comments and experiences that left a deep impact. Among the instances that...more
"I do understand the underlying intentions behind it, but I also understand the ignorance behind it, and I understand how it made me feel," Stuber said. REUTERS/Hannah Beier
As a parent, she has strived to celebrate her and her daughter's Korean heritage but also be open with Olivia about racism and discrimination. "I want her to understand things because I think, at least for me, understanding things is the first step...more
Stefany Stuber plays with her daughter on the playground. REUTERS/Hannah Beier
Stefany Stuber hands her daughter Olivia ice cream. REUTERS/Hannah Beier
Olivia Metzler plays the keyboard in her room in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Hannah Beier
Stefany Stuber eats dinner while her daughter plays on her phone. REUTERS/Hannah Beier
Olivia Metzler reaches into her fridge for a snack. REUTERS/Hannah Beier
Stefany Stuber plays with her daughter. REUTERS/Hannah Beier
Stefany Stuber holds her daughter as they watch TV. REUTERS/Hannah Beier
Olivia Metzler kisses her pet bearded dragon. REUTERS/Hannah Beier
Stefany Stuber shops for clothes for her daughter on the computer. REUTERS/Hannah Beier
Olivia Metzler smiles as she sits on her bed. REUTERS/Hannah Beier
Stefany Stuber holds Olivia at home. REUTERS/Hannah Beier
Stefany Stuber calls downstairs to her daughter. REUTERS/Hannah Beier
