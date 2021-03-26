Mom grapples with how to talk to daughter about anti-Asian hate

Photos of Stefany Stuber and her family line the staircase of her home. Although she never doubted her family's love, Stuber said she became accustomed to compartmentalizing comments and experiences that left a deep impact. Among the instances that...more

Photos of Stefany Stuber and her family line the staircase of her home. Although she never doubted her family's love, Stuber said she became accustomed to compartmentalizing comments and experiences that left a deep impact. Among the instances that stuck with her were what she described as the "pet names" she was given by some extended family members, among them "Ching Wong" and "little konnichiwa." REUTERS/Hannah Beier

