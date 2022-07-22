Monarch butterfly joins global endangered species list
A Monarch butterfly, which is now placed in the endangered category of the International Union for the Conservation of Nature's Red List of Threatened Species, flies at the Royal Botanical Gardens in Burlington, Ontario, Canada July 21, 2022....more
A monarch butterfly flies over first base during a game between the Atlanta Braves and Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada August 27, 2019. John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
Hundreds of Monarch butterflies line a tree in the Pedro Herrada butterfly sanctuary, on a mountain in the Mexican state of Michoacan, February 1, 2011. REUTERS/Felipe Courzo
Monarch butterflies fly at the El Rosario butterfly sanctuary on a mountain in the Mexican state of Michoacan November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A monarch butterfly sits on the pants of a tourist at El Rosario sanctuary, in El Rosario, in Michoacan state, Mexico February 11, 2021. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan
Hundreds of Monarch butterflies line a tree trunk, as others fall away on the Cerro del Campanario, in the El Rosario butterfly sanctuary, on a mountain over 3000 metres above sea level (9000 feet) in the Mexican state of Michoacan March 11, 2003....more
A monarch butterfly is seen at El Rosario sanctuary for monarch butterflies in the western state of Michoacan, near Ocampo, Mexico February 3, 2020. REUTERS/Alan Ortega
A monarch butterfly is pictured at El Rosario sanctuary, in El Rosario, in Michoacan state, Mexico February 11, 2021. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan
Monarch butterflies rest on a branch in a reserve for the migrating insects in the Sierra Chincua in the Mexican state of Michoacan November 30, 2001. REUTERS/Daniel Aguilar
Monarch butterflies rest on a tree at El Rosario sanctuary, in El Rosario, in Michoacan state, Mexico February 11, 2021. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan
A Monarch butterfly flies at the El Rosario butterfly sanctuary on a mountain in the Mexican state of Michoacan November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A monarch butterfly sits on a branch of a tree at El Rosario sanctuary, in El Rosario, in Michoacan state, Mexico December 4, 2021. REUTERS/Josue Gonzalez
Dead monarch butterflies litter the ground at El Rosario sanctuary, in El Rosario, in Michoacan state, Mexico February 11, 2021. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan
A monarch butterfly sits on a flower at El Rosario sanctuary, in El Rosario, in Michoacan state, Mexico February 11, 2021. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan
Monarch butterflies rest on a tree at the El Rosario butterfly sanctuary on a mountain in the Mexican state of Michoacan November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Monarch butterflies fly between trees at the Sierra Chincua butterfly sanctuary on a mountain in the Mexican state of Michoacan, Mexico November 29, 2019. REUTERS/Josue Gonzalez
A Monarch butterfly clings to a plant during the official Inauguration of the month of the Monarch butterfly at Chapultepec Zoo in Mexico City, Mexico, April 6, 2017. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Monarch butterflies rest on the ground at the Sierra Chincua butterfly sanctuary on a mountain in Angangeo, Michoacan November 24, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A Monarch butterfly caterpillar is pictured on a plant in North Miami Beach, Florida, March 19, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A monarch butterfly clings to a plant at the Monarch Grove Sanctuary in Pacific Grove, California, December 30, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Fiala
Monarch butterflies rest on branches at the El Rosario butterfly sanctuary on a mountain in the Mexican state of Michoacan November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
