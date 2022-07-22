Edition:
Monarch butterfly joins global endangered species list

A Monarch butterfly, which is now placed in the endangered category of the International Union for the Conservation of Nature's Red List of Threatened Species, flies at the Royal Botanical Gardens in Burlington, Ontario, Canada July 21, 2022.  REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Reuters / Thursday, July 21, 2022
A monarch butterfly flies over first base during a game between the Atlanta Braves and Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada August 27, 2019. John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, August 27, 2019
Hundreds of Monarch butterflies line a tree in the Pedro Herrada butterfly sanctuary, on a mountain in the Mexican state of Michoacan, February 1, 2011. REUTERS/Felipe Courzo

Reuters / Wednesday, February 02, 2011
Monarch butterflies fly at the El Rosario butterfly sanctuary on a mountain in the Mexican state of Michoacan November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Thursday, November 28, 2013
A monarch butterfly sits on the pants of a tourist at El Rosario sanctuary, in El Rosario, in Michoacan state, Mexico February 11, 2021. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan

Reuters / Thursday, February 25, 2021
Hundreds of Monarch butterflies line a tree trunk, as others fall away on the Cerro del Campanario, in the El Rosario butterfly sanctuary, on a mountain over 3000 metres above sea level (9000 feet) in the Mexican state of Michoacan March 11, 2003. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Reuters / Saturday, May 23, 2009
A monarch butterfly is seen at El Rosario sanctuary for monarch butterflies in the western state of Michoacan, near Ocampo, Mexico February 3, 2020. REUTERS/Alan Ortega

Reuters / Monday, February 03, 2020
A monarch butterfly is pictured at El Rosario sanctuary, in El Rosario, in Michoacan state, Mexico February 11, 2021. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan

Reuters / Thursday, February 25, 2021
Monarch butterflies rest on a branch in a reserve for the migrating insects in the Sierra Chincua in the Mexican state of Michoacan November 30, 2001. REUTERS/Daniel Aguilar

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2006
Monarch butterflies rest on a tree at El Rosario sanctuary, in El Rosario, in Michoacan state, Mexico February 11, 2021. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan

Reuters / Thursday, February 25, 2021
A Monarch butterfly flies at the El Rosario butterfly sanctuary on a mountain in the Mexican state of Michoacan November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Thursday, November 28, 2013
A monarch butterfly sits on a branch of a tree at El Rosario sanctuary, in El Rosario, in Michoacan state, Mexico December 4, 2021. REUTERS/Josue Gonzalez

Reuters / Monday, December 06, 2021
Dead monarch butterflies litter the ground at El Rosario sanctuary, in El Rosario, in Michoacan state, Mexico February 11, 2021. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan

Reuters / Thursday, February 25, 2021
A monarch butterfly sits on a flower at El Rosario sanctuary, in El Rosario, in Michoacan state, Mexico February 11, 2021. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan

Reuters / Thursday, February 25, 2021
Monarch butterflies rest on a tree at the El Rosario butterfly sanctuary on a mountain in the Mexican state of Michoacan November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Thursday, November 28, 2013
Monarch butterflies fly between trees at the Sierra Chincua butterfly sanctuary on a mountain in the Mexican state of Michoacan, Mexico November 29, 2019. REUTERS/Josue Gonzalez

Reuters / Saturday, November 30, 2019
A Monarch butterfly clings to a plant during the official Inauguration of the month of the Monarch butterfly at Chapultepec Zoo in Mexico City, Mexico, April 6, 2017. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Thursday, April 06, 2017
Monarch butterflies rest on the ground at the Sierra Chincua butterfly sanctuary on a mountain in Angangeo, Michoacan November 24, 2016.  REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Thursday, November 24, 2016
A Monarch butterfly caterpillar is pictured on a plant in North Miami Beach, Florida, March 19, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Saturday, March 19, 2016
A monarch butterfly clings to a plant at the Monarch Grove Sanctuary in Pacific Grove, California, December 30, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Reuters / Tuesday, December 30, 2014
Monarch butterflies rest on branches at the El Rosario butterfly sanctuary on a mountain in the Mexican state of Michoacan November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Thursday, November 28, 2013
