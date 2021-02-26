Edition:
International
Pictures | Fri Feb 26, 2021 | 9:21am EST

Monarch butterfly population falls in Mexico

Monarch butterflies rest on a tree at El Rosario sanctuary, in El Rosario, in Michoacan state, Mexico February 11, 2021. The population of monarch butterflies that arrived in Mexico's forests to hibernate this winter fell 26% from a year earlier, the country's Commission for National Protected Areas and the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) said. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan

Reuters / Thursday, February 25, 2021
Monarch butterflies rest on a tree at El Rosario sanctuary, in El Rosario, in Michoacan state, Mexico February 11, 2021. The population of monarch butterflies that arrived in Mexico's forests to hibernate this winter fell 26% from a year earlier, the country's Commission for National Protected Areas and the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) said. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan
A monarch butterfly is pictured at El Rosario sanctuary, in El Rosario, in Michoacan state, Mexico February 11, 2021. Millions of orange and black monarch butterflies migrate to Mexico on a 2,000-mile (3,220-km) journey each year from Canada across North America. But the butterflies occupied only 2.1 hectares in December 2020, compared with 2.8 hectares the previous winter season, the conservationist group WWF said in a statement. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan

Reuters / Thursday, February 25, 2021
A monarch butterfly is pictured at El Rosario sanctuary, in El Rosario, in Michoacan state, Mexico February 11, 2021. Millions of orange and black monarch butterflies migrate to Mexico on a 2,000-mile (3,220-km) journey each year from Canada across North America. But the butterflies occupied only 2.1 hectares in December 2020, compared with 2.8 hectares the previous winter season, the conservationist group WWF said in a statement. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan
Monarch butterflies sit on a plant at El Rosario sanctuary, in El Rosario, in Michoacan state, Mexico February 11, 2021. Climate change had a "considerable impact" on the butterflies' migration pattern, as well as the reduction in their milkweed breeding habitant in the United States, the WWF said. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan

Reuters / Thursday, February 25, 2021
Monarch butterflies sit on a plant at El Rosario sanctuary, in El Rosario, in Michoacan state, Mexico February 11, 2021. Climate change had a "considerable impact" on the butterflies' migration pattern, as well as the reduction in their milkweed breeding habitant in the United States, the WWF said. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan
Dead monarch butterflies litter the ground at El Rosario sanctuary, in El Rosario, in Michoacan state, Mexico February 11, 2021. Mexico's western state of Michoacan is home to the country's largest monarch butterfly reserve, typically a major tourist attraction. Visitors to the reserve have plummeted during the pandemic, sanctuary officials said. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan

Reuters / Thursday, February 25, 2021
Dead monarch butterflies litter the ground at El Rosario sanctuary, in El Rosario, in Michoacan state, Mexico February 11, 2021. Mexico's western state of Michoacan is home to the country's largest monarch butterfly reserve, typically a major tourist attraction. Visitors to the reserve have plummeted during the pandemic, sanctuary officials said. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan
A monarch butterfly sits on the pants of a tourist at El Rosario sanctuary, in El Rosario, in Michoacan state, Mexico February 11, 2021. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan

Reuters / Thursday, February 25, 2021
A monarch butterfly sits on the pants of a tourist at El Rosario sanctuary, in El Rosario, in Michoacan state, Mexico February 11, 2021. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan
A monarch butterfly sits on a flower at El Rosario sanctuary, in El Rosario, in Michoacan state, Mexico February 11, 2021. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan

Reuters / Thursday, February 25, 2021
A monarch butterfly sits on a flower at El Rosario sanctuary, in El Rosario, in Michoacan state, Mexico February 11, 2021. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan
Monarch butterflies sit on the ground at El Rosario sanctuary, in El Rosario, in Michoacan state, Mexico February 11, 2021. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan

Reuters / Thursday, February 25, 2021
Monarch butterflies sit on the ground at El Rosario sanctuary, in El Rosario, in Michoacan state, Mexico February 11, 2021. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan
A monarch butterfly sits on a branch of a tree at El Rosario sanctuary, in El Rosario, in Michoacan state, Mexico February 11, 2021. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan

Reuters / Thursday, February 25, 2021
A monarch butterfly sits on a branch of a tree at El Rosario sanctuary, in El Rosario, in Michoacan state, Mexico February 11, 2021. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan
A tourist holds a monarch butterfly as other takes a picture at El Rosario sanctuary, in El Rosario, in Michoacan state, Mexico February 11, 2021. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan

Reuters / Thursday, February 25, 2021
A tourist holds a monarch butterfly as other takes a picture at El Rosario sanctuary, in El Rosario, in Michoacan state, Mexico February 11, 2021. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan
A monarch butterfly sits on a plant at El Rosario sanctuary, in El Rosario, in Michoacan state, Mexico February 11, 2021. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan

Reuters / Thursday, February 25, 2021
A monarch butterfly sits on a plant at El Rosario sanctuary, in El Rosario, in Michoacan state, Mexico February 11, 2021. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan
