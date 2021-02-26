Monarch butterfly population falls in Mexico

A monarch butterfly is pictured at El Rosario sanctuary, in El Rosario, in Michoacan state, Mexico February 11, 2021. Millions of orange and black monarch butterflies migrate to Mexico on a 2,000-mile (3,220-km) journey each year from Canada across...more

A monarch butterfly is pictured at El Rosario sanctuary, in El Rosario, in Michoacan state, Mexico February 11, 2021. Millions of orange and black monarch butterflies migrate to Mexico on a 2,000-mile (3,220-km) journey each year from Canada across North America. But the butterflies occupied only 2.1 hectares in December 2020, compared with 2.8 hectares the previous winter season, the conservationist group WWF said in a statement. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan

