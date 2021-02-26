Monarch butterfly population falls in Mexico
Monarch butterflies rest on a tree at El Rosario sanctuary, in El Rosario, in Michoacan state, Mexico February 11, 2021. The population of monarch butterflies that arrived in Mexico's forests to hibernate this winter fell 26% from a year earlier,...more
A monarch butterfly is pictured at El Rosario sanctuary, in El Rosario, in Michoacan state, Mexico February 11, 2021. Millions of orange and black monarch butterflies migrate to Mexico on a 2,000-mile (3,220-km) journey each year from Canada across...more
Monarch butterflies sit on a plant at El Rosario sanctuary, in El Rosario, in Michoacan state, Mexico February 11, 2021. Climate change had a "considerable impact" on the butterflies' migration pattern, as well as the reduction in their milkweed...more
Dead monarch butterflies litter the ground at El Rosario sanctuary, in El Rosario, in Michoacan state, Mexico February 11, 2021. Mexico's western state of Michoacan is home to the country's largest monarch butterfly reserve, typically a major tourist...more
A monarch butterfly sits on the pants of a tourist at El Rosario sanctuary, in El Rosario, in Michoacan state, Mexico February 11, 2021. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan
A monarch butterfly sits on a flower at El Rosario sanctuary, in El Rosario, in Michoacan state, Mexico February 11, 2021. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan
Monarch butterflies sit on the ground at El Rosario sanctuary, in El Rosario, in Michoacan state, Mexico February 11, 2021. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan
A monarch butterfly sits on a branch of a tree at El Rosario sanctuary, in El Rosario, in Michoacan state, Mexico February 11, 2021. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan
A tourist holds a monarch butterfly as other takes a picture at El Rosario sanctuary, in El Rosario, in Michoacan state, Mexico February 11, 2021. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan
A monarch butterfly sits on a plant at El Rosario sanctuary, in El Rosario, in Michoacan state, Mexico February 11, 2021. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan
