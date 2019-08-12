Monsoon rains flood parts of India
A crocodile lies on the roof of a submerged house during a flood in Belgaum, Karnataka, India, August 11. Floods brought by heavy rains and overflowing rivers across large swathes of western and southern India have forced the evacuation of hundreds...more
An Army soldier carries an infant as they evacuate flood-affected people to a safer place in Sangli district in the western state of Maharashtra, India, August 11. REUTERS/Stringer
A flood-affected boy carries his dog as he and others are moved to a safer place in Paravur in Ernakulam district in the southern state of Kerala, India, August 9. REUTERS/Sivaram V
Navy personnel evacuate flood-affected people to safer places in Sangli district in the western state of Maharashtra, India, August 10. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman clears out the water from her flooded house at Paravur on the outskirts of Kochi, in the southern state of Kerala, August 11. REUTERS/Sivaram V
Boys clean their bicycle with floodwater outside their house at Paravur on the outskirts of Kochi, in the southern state of Kerala, August 11. REUTERS/Sivaram V
An aerial view shows a flooded residential area after heavy rains in Ahmedabad, August 10. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Flood-affected people are moved to a safer place in Paravur in Ernakulam district in the southern state of Kerala, India, August 9. REUTERS/Sivaram V
Rescuers help people to cross a flooded area after a landslide caused by torrential monsoon rains in Meppadi in Wayanad district in the southern Indian state of Kerala, India, August 9. REUTERS/Stringer
Members of a rescue team wade through a water-logged area during heavy rains on the outskirts of Kochi in the southern state of Kerala, India, August 8. REUTERS/Sivaram V
School girls wade through a waterlogged street after heavy rains in New Delhi, August 6. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
A schoolgirl cries as she stands in a flooded street after heavy rains in New Delhi, August 6. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
An aerial view shows a flooded residential area after heavy rains in Ahmedabad, August 10. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Men ride a scooter through a flooded street after heavy rains in New Delhi, August 6. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Members of a rescue team wade through a water-logged area past a submerged temple during heavy rains on the outskirts of Kochi in the southern state of Kerala, India, August 8. REUTERS/Sivaram V
Army and Navy personnel evacuate flood-affected people to safer places in Sangli district in the western state of Maharashtra, India, August 10. REUTERS/Stringer
Schoolchildren wade through a flooded street after heavy rains in New Delhi, India, August 6. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
An aerial view shows a flooded residential area after heavy rains in Ahmedabad, India, August 10. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Flood-affected people are evacuated to a safer place after heavy rains in Kolhapur in the western state of Maharashtra, India, August 8. REUTERS/Abhijeet Gurjar
Members of a rescue team row a boat towards a submerged temple to look for a man believed to be stranded inside the temple during heavy rains on the outskirts of Kochi in the southern state of Kerala, India, August 8. REUTERS/Sivaram V
People commute through water-logged roads after heavy rains in Ahmedabad, India, August 10. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Next Slideshows
Medic shot in eye during Hong Kong protests
A young female medic was hospitalized after being hit in the right eye with a pellet round during demonstrations in Tsim Sha Tsui.
Dozens of 2020 hopefuls aim to break through at Iowa State Fair
Democratic presidential hopefuls mingle with Iowa voters, seeking the momentum needed to catapult their campaigns in the critical state, which will hold the...
Hong Kongers take to streets in weekend of anti-government protests
Demonstrators threw up barricades across the city on the weekend, as police fired tear gas into crowded underground train stations as well as rubber bullets and...
Kashmir under lockdown
Frustration is growing in Muslim-majority Kashmir, which is also claimed by Pakistan, over India's move last week to curtail autonomy for the state of Jammu and...
MORE IN PICTURES
Celebrating Eid al-Adha
Muslims celebrate the Eid al-Adha holiday, marking the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son, by slaughtering animals and sharing the meat with friends, family and the poor.
Notable deaths in 2019
Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.
Medic shot in eye during Hong Kong protests
A young female medic was hospitalized after being hit in the right eye with a pellet round during demonstrations in Tsim Sha Tsui.
Dozens of 2020 hopefuls aim to break through at Iowa State Fair
Democratic presidential hopefuls mingle with Iowa voters, seeking the momentum needed to catapult their campaigns in the critical state, which will hold the first nominating contest in February 2020.
Hong Kongers take to streets in weekend of anti-government protests
Demonstrators threw up barricades across the city on the weekend, as police fired tear gas into crowded underground train stations as well as rubber bullets and pepper pellets at close range.
Kashmir under lockdown
Frustration is growing in Muslim-majority Kashmir, which is also claimed by Pakistan, over India's move last week to curtail autonomy for the state of Jammu and Kashmir, including a bar on non-residents buying property.
Typhoon Lekima wreaks havoc in China
The deadly Typhoon Lekima slams eastern China, racking up billions of dollars in economic losses and widely disrupting travel.
Week in sports
Sports action from around the world this past week.
Hong Kong airport grinds to a halt as protests swell
Hong Kong's airport cancelled all flights on Monday, with authorities blaming demonstrators for the disruption of one of the world's busiest terminals, a dramatic escalation of anti-government protests.