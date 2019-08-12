Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Aug 12, 2019 | 2:10pm EDT

Monsoon rains flood parts of India

A crocodile lies on the roof of a submerged house during a flood in Belgaum, Karnataka, India, August 11. Floods brought by heavy rains and overflowing rivers across large swathes of western and southern India have forced the evacuation of hundreds of thousands from their homes. ANI/REUTERS TV via REUTERS

A crocodile lies on the roof of a submerged house during a flood in Belgaum, Karnataka, India, August 11. Floods brought by heavy rains and overflowing rivers across large swathes of western and southern India have forced the evacuation of hundreds...more

Reuters / Monday, August 12, 2019
A crocodile lies on the roof of a submerged house during a flood in Belgaum, Karnataka, India, August 11. Floods brought by heavy rains and overflowing rivers across large swathes of western and southern India have forced the evacuation of hundreds of thousands from their homes. ANI/REUTERS TV via REUTERS
Close
1 / 21
An Army soldier carries an infant as they evacuate flood-affected people to a safer place in Sangli district in the western state of Maharashtra, India, August 11. REUTERS/Stringer

An Army soldier carries an infant as they evacuate flood-affected people to a safer place in Sangli district in the western state of Maharashtra, India, August 11. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, August 11, 2019
An Army soldier carries an infant as they evacuate flood-affected people to a safer place in Sangli district in the western state of Maharashtra, India, August 11. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
2 / 21
A flood-affected boy carries his dog as he and others are moved to a safer place in Paravur in Ernakulam district in the southern state of Kerala, India, August 9. REUTERS/Sivaram V

A flood-affected boy carries his dog as he and others are moved to a safer place in Paravur in Ernakulam district in the southern state of Kerala, India, August 9. REUTERS/Sivaram V

Reuters / Friday, August 09, 2019
A flood-affected boy carries his dog as he and others are moved to a safer place in Paravur in Ernakulam district in the southern state of Kerala, India, August 9. REUTERS/Sivaram V
Close
3 / 21
Navy personnel evacuate flood-affected people to safer places in Sangli district in the western state of Maharashtra, India, August 10. REUTERS/Stringer

Navy personnel evacuate flood-affected people to safer places in Sangli district in the western state of Maharashtra, India, August 10. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, August 10, 2019
Navy personnel evacuate flood-affected people to safer places in Sangli district in the western state of Maharashtra, India, August 10. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
4 / 21
A woman clears out the water from her flooded house at Paravur on the outskirts of Kochi, in the southern state of Kerala, August 11. REUTERS/Sivaram V

A woman clears out the water from her flooded house at Paravur on the outskirts of Kochi, in the southern state of Kerala, August 11. REUTERS/Sivaram V

Reuters / Sunday, August 11, 2019
A woman clears out the water from her flooded house at Paravur on the outskirts of Kochi, in the southern state of Kerala, August 11. REUTERS/Sivaram V
Close
5 / 21
Boys clean their bicycle with floodwater outside their house at Paravur on the outskirts of Kochi, in the southern state of Kerala, August 11. REUTERS/Sivaram V

Boys clean their bicycle with floodwater outside their house at Paravur on the outskirts of Kochi, in the southern state of Kerala, August 11. REUTERS/Sivaram V

Reuters / Sunday, August 11, 2019
Boys clean their bicycle with floodwater outside their house at Paravur on the outskirts of Kochi, in the southern state of Kerala, August 11. REUTERS/Sivaram V
Close
6 / 21
An aerial view shows a flooded residential area after heavy rains in Ahmedabad, August 10. REUTERS/Amit Dave

An aerial view shows a flooded residential area after heavy rains in Ahmedabad, August 10. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Saturday, August 10, 2019
An aerial view shows a flooded residential area after heavy rains in Ahmedabad, August 10. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
7 / 21
Flood-affected people are moved to a safer place in Paravur in Ernakulam district in the southern state of Kerala, India, August 9. REUTERS/Sivaram V

Flood-affected people are moved to a safer place in Paravur in Ernakulam district in the southern state of Kerala, India, August 9. REUTERS/Sivaram V

Reuters / Friday, August 09, 2019
Flood-affected people are moved to a safer place in Paravur in Ernakulam district in the southern state of Kerala, India, August 9. REUTERS/Sivaram V
Close
8 / 21
Rescuers help people to cross a flooded area after a landslide caused by torrential monsoon rains in Meppadi in Wayanad district in the southern Indian state of Kerala, India, August 9. REUTERS/Stringer

Rescuers help people to cross a flooded area after a landslide caused by torrential monsoon rains in Meppadi in Wayanad district in the southern Indian state of Kerala, India, August 9. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, August 09, 2019
Rescuers help people to cross a flooded area after a landslide caused by torrential monsoon rains in Meppadi in Wayanad district in the southern Indian state of Kerala, India, August 9. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
9 / 21
Members of a rescue team wade through a water-logged area during heavy rains on the outskirts of Kochi in the southern state of Kerala, India, August 8. REUTERS/Sivaram V

Members of a rescue team wade through a water-logged area during heavy rains on the outskirts of Kochi in the southern state of Kerala, India, August 8. REUTERS/Sivaram V

Reuters / Thursday, August 08, 2019
Members of a rescue team wade through a water-logged area during heavy rains on the outskirts of Kochi in the southern state of Kerala, India, August 8. REUTERS/Sivaram V
Close
10 / 21
School girls wade through a waterlogged street after heavy rains in New Delhi, August 6. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

School girls wade through a waterlogged street after heavy rains in New Delhi, August 6. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Reuters / Tuesday, August 06, 2019
School girls wade through a waterlogged street after heavy rains in New Delhi, August 6. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Close
11 / 21
A schoolgirl cries as she stands in a flooded street after heavy rains in New Delhi, August 6. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A schoolgirl cries as she stands in a flooded street after heavy rains in New Delhi, August 6. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, August 06, 2019
A schoolgirl cries as she stands in a flooded street after heavy rains in New Delhi, August 6. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
12 / 21
An aerial view shows a flooded residential area after heavy rains in Ahmedabad, August 10. REUTERS/Amit Dave

An aerial view shows a flooded residential area after heavy rains in Ahmedabad, August 10. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Saturday, August 10, 2019
An aerial view shows a flooded residential area after heavy rains in Ahmedabad, August 10. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
13 / 21
Men ride a scooter through a flooded street after heavy rains in New Delhi, August 6. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Men ride a scooter through a flooded street after heavy rains in New Delhi, August 6. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, August 06, 2019
Men ride a scooter through a flooded street after heavy rains in New Delhi, August 6. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
14 / 21
Members of a rescue team wade through a water-logged area past a submerged temple during heavy rains on the outskirts of Kochi in the southern state of Kerala, India, August 8. REUTERS/Sivaram V

Members of a rescue team wade through a water-logged area past a submerged temple during heavy rains on the outskirts of Kochi in the southern state of Kerala, India, August 8. REUTERS/Sivaram V

Reuters / Thursday, August 08, 2019
Members of a rescue team wade through a water-logged area past a submerged temple during heavy rains on the outskirts of Kochi in the southern state of Kerala, India, August 8. REUTERS/Sivaram V
Close
15 / 21
Army and Navy personnel evacuate flood-affected people to safer places in Sangli district in the western state of Maharashtra, India, August 10. REUTERS/Stringer

Army and Navy personnel evacuate flood-affected people to safer places in Sangli district in the western state of Maharashtra, India, August 10. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, August 10, 2019
Army and Navy personnel evacuate flood-affected people to safer places in Sangli district in the western state of Maharashtra, India, August 10. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
16 / 21
Schoolchildren wade through a flooded street after heavy rains in New Delhi, India, August 6. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Schoolchildren wade through a flooded street after heavy rains in New Delhi, India, August 6. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, August 06, 2019
Schoolchildren wade through a flooded street after heavy rains in New Delhi, India, August 6. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
17 / 21
An aerial view shows a flooded residential area after heavy rains in Ahmedabad, India, August 10. REUTERS/Amit Dave

An aerial view shows a flooded residential area after heavy rains in Ahmedabad, India, August 10. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Saturday, August 10, 2019
An aerial view shows a flooded residential area after heavy rains in Ahmedabad, India, August 10. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
18 / 21
Flood-affected people are evacuated to a safer place after heavy rains in Kolhapur in the western state of Maharashtra, India, August 8. REUTERS/Abhijeet Gurjar

Flood-affected people are evacuated to a safer place after heavy rains in Kolhapur in the western state of Maharashtra, India, August 8. REUTERS/Abhijeet Gurjar

Reuters / Thursday, August 08, 2019
Flood-affected people are evacuated to a safer place after heavy rains in Kolhapur in the western state of Maharashtra, India, August 8. REUTERS/Abhijeet Gurjar
Close
19 / 21
Members of a rescue team row a boat towards a submerged temple to look for a man believed to be stranded inside the temple during heavy rains on the outskirts of Kochi in the southern state of Kerala, India, August 8. REUTERS/Sivaram V

Members of a rescue team row a boat towards a submerged temple to look for a man believed to be stranded inside the temple during heavy rains on the outskirts of Kochi in the southern state of Kerala, India, August 8. REUTERS/Sivaram V

Reuters / Thursday, August 08, 2019
Members of a rescue team row a boat towards a submerged temple to look for a man believed to be stranded inside the temple during heavy rains on the outskirts of Kochi in the southern state of Kerala, India, August 8. REUTERS/Sivaram V
Close
20 / 21
People commute through water-logged roads after heavy rains in Ahmedabad, India, August 10. REUTERS/Amit Dave

People commute through water-logged roads after heavy rains in Ahmedabad, India, August 10. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Saturday, August 10, 2019
People commute through water-logged roads after heavy rains in Ahmedabad, India, August 10. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
21 / 21
View Again
View Next
Medic shot in eye during Hong Kong protests

Medic shot in eye during Hong Kong protests

Next Slideshows

Medic shot in eye during Hong Kong protests

Medic shot in eye during Hong Kong protests

A young female medic was hospitalized after being hit in the right eye with a pellet round during demonstrations in Tsim Sha Tsui.

2:10pm EDT
Dozens of 2020 hopefuls aim to break through at Iowa State Fair

Dozens of 2020 hopefuls aim to break through at Iowa State Fair

Democratic presidential hopefuls mingle with Iowa voters, seeking the momentum needed to catapult their campaigns in the critical state, which will hold the...

1:50pm EDT
Hong Kongers take to streets in weekend of anti-government protests

Hong Kongers take to streets in weekend of anti-government protests

Demonstrators threw up barricades across the city on the weekend, as police fired tear gas into crowded underground train stations as well as rubber bullets and...

1:35pm EDT
Kashmir under lockdown

Kashmir under lockdown

Frustration is growing in Muslim-majority Kashmir, which is also claimed by Pakistan, over India's move last week to curtail autonomy for the state of Jammu and...

1:20pm EDT

MORE IN PICTURES

Celebrating Eid al-Adha

Celebrating Eid al-Adha

Muslims celebrate the Eid al-Adha holiday, marking the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son, by slaughtering animals and sharing the meat with friends, family and the poor.

Notable deaths in 2019

Notable deaths in 2019

Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.

Medic shot in eye during Hong Kong protests

Medic shot in eye during Hong Kong protests

A young female medic was hospitalized after being hit in the right eye with a pellet round during demonstrations in Tsim Sha Tsui.

Dozens of 2020 hopefuls aim to break through at Iowa State Fair

Dozens of 2020 hopefuls aim to break through at Iowa State Fair

Democratic presidential hopefuls mingle with Iowa voters, seeking the momentum needed to catapult their campaigns in the critical state, which will hold the first nominating contest in February 2020.

Hong Kongers take to streets in weekend of anti-government protests

Hong Kongers take to streets in weekend of anti-government protests

Demonstrators threw up barricades across the city on the weekend, as police fired tear gas into crowded underground train stations as well as rubber bullets and pepper pellets at close range.

Kashmir under lockdown

Kashmir under lockdown

Frustration is growing in Muslim-majority Kashmir, which is also claimed by Pakistan, over India's move last week to curtail autonomy for the state of Jammu and Kashmir, including a bar on non-residents buying property.

Typhoon Lekima wreaks havoc in China

Typhoon Lekima wreaks havoc in China

The deadly Typhoon Lekima slams eastern China, racking up billions of dollars in economic losses and widely disrupting travel.

Week in sports

Week in sports

Sports action from around the world this past week.

Hong Kong airport grinds to a halt as protests swell

Hong Kong airport grinds to a halt as protests swell

Hong Kong's airport cancelled all flights on Monday, with authorities blaming demonstrators for the disruption of one of the world's busiest terminals, a dramatic escalation of anti-government protests.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast