Pictures | Tue Jun 26, 2018 | 7:25am EDT

Monsoon rains lash India

A rickshaw puller transports passengers through a water-logged street after heavy rain in Kolkata, June 26. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A rickshaw puller transports passengers through a water-logged street after heavy rain in Kolkata, June 26. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Tuesday, June 26, 2018
A rickshaw puller transports passengers through a water-logged street after heavy rain in Kolkata, June 26. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A banana vendor waits for customers at a water-logged street after heavy rain in Kolkata, June 26. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A banana vendor waits for customers at a water-logged street after heavy rain in Kolkata, June 26. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Tuesday, June 26, 2018
A banana vendor waits for customers at a water-logged street after heavy rain in Kolkata, June 26. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A rickshaw puller helps a passenger get down at a water-logged street after heavy rain in Kolkata, June 26. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A rickshaw puller helps a passenger get down at a water-logged street after heavy rain in Kolkata, June 26. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Tuesday, June 26, 2018
A rickshaw puller helps a passenger get down at a water-logged street after heavy rain in Kolkata, June 26. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Cars are seen amidst debris after the wall of a residential building collapsed due to heavy rains in Mumbai, June 25. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Cars are seen amidst debris after the wall of a residential building collapsed due to heavy rains in Mumbai, June 25. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Reuters / Monday, June 25, 2018
Cars are seen amidst debris after the wall of a residential building collapsed due to heavy rains in Mumbai, June 25. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
Cars are seen amidst debris after the wall of a residential building collapsed due to heavy rains in Mumbai, June 25. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Cars are seen amidst debris after the wall of a residential building collapsed due to heavy rains in Mumbai, June 25. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Reuters / Monday, June 25, 2018
Cars are seen amidst debris after the wall of a residential building collapsed due to heavy rains in Mumbai, June 25. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
Police personnel and volunteers push a generator truck through a water-logged street after heavy rains in Mumbai, June 25. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Police personnel and volunteers push a generator truck through a water-logged street after heavy rains in Mumbai, June 25. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Reuters / Monday, June 25, 2018
Police personnel and volunteers push a generator truck through a water-logged street after heavy rains in Mumbai, June 25. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
A man carries his suitcase as he walks through a water-logged street after heavy rains in Mumbai, June 25. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

A man carries his suitcase as he walks through a water-logged street after heavy rains in Mumbai, June 25. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Reuters / Monday, June 25, 2018
A man carries his suitcase as he walks through a water-logged street after heavy rains in Mumbai, June 25. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
A man rides a motorcycle through a water-logged street after heavy rains in Mumbai, June 25. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

A man rides a motorcycle through a water-logged street after heavy rains in Mumbai, June 25. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Reuters / Monday, June 25, 2018
A man rides a motorcycle through a water-logged street after heavy rains in Mumbai, June 25. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
People wade through a flooded road after heavy rains in Ahmedabad, June 24. REUTERS/Amit Dave

People wade through a flooded road after heavy rains in Ahmedabad, June 24. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Sunday, June 24, 2018
People wade through a flooded road after heavy rains in Ahmedabad, June 24. REUTERS/Amit Dave
People wait for public transport at a flooded bus stop after heavy rains in Ahmedabad, June 24. REUTERS/Amit Dave

People wait for public transport at a flooded bus stop after heavy rains in Ahmedabad, June 24. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Sunday, June 24, 2018
People wait for public transport at a flooded bus stop after heavy rains in Ahmedabad, June 24. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A tea vendor pushes a handcart through a water-logged street after heavy rains on the outskirts of Agartala, June 15. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

A tea vendor pushes a handcart through a water-logged street after heavy rains on the outskirts of Agartala, June 15. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Reuters / Friday, June 15, 2018
A tea vendor pushes a handcart through a water-logged street after heavy rains on the outskirts of Agartala, June 15. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Partially submerged houses are seen at a flood-affected village in Hojai district, in the northeastern state of Assam, June 16. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Partially submerged houses are seen at a flood-affected village in Hojai district, in the northeastern state of Assam, June 16. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Reuters / Saturday, June 16, 2018
Partially submerged houses are seen at a flood-affected village in Hojai district, in the northeastern state of Assam, June 16. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
A man carries his child through a flooded area towards a safer place after heavy rains on the outskirts of Agartala, June 15. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

A man carries his child through a flooded area towards a safer place after heavy rains on the outskirts of Agartala, June 15. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Reuters / Friday, June 15, 2018
A man carries his child through a flooded area towards a safer place after heavy rains on the outskirts of Agartala, June 15. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
A villager uses a makeshift bamboo bridge to cross a flooded area in the Nagaon district, in the northeastern state of Assam, June 18. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

A villager uses a makeshift bamboo bridge to cross a flooded area in the Nagaon district, in the northeastern state of Assam, June 18. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Reuters / Monday, June 18, 2018
A villager uses a makeshift bamboo bridge to cross a flooded area in the Nagaon district, in the northeastern state of Assam, June 18. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
An aerial view shows monsoon clouds over Mumbai, June 14. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

An aerial view shows monsoon clouds over Mumbai, June 14. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, June 14, 2018
An aerial view shows monsoon clouds over Mumbai, June 14. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
