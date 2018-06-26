Monsoon rains lash India
A rickshaw puller transports passengers through a water-logged street after heavy rain in Kolkata, June 26. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A banana vendor waits for customers at a water-logged street after heavy rain in Kolkata, June 26. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A rickshaw puller helps a passenger get down at a water-logged street after heavy rain in Kolkata, June 26. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Cars are seen amidst debris after the wall of a residential building collapsed due to heavy rains in Mumbai, June 25. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
Cars are seen amidst debris after the wall of a residential building collapsed due to heavy rains in Mumbai, June 25. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
Police personnel and volunteers push a generator truck through a water-logged street after heavy rains in Mumbai, June 25. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
A man carries his suitcase as he walks through a water-logged street after heavy rains in Mumbai, June 25. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
A man rides a motorcycle through a water-logged street after heavy rains in Mumbai, June 25. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
People wade through a flooded road after heavy rains in Ahmedabad, June 24. REUTERS/Amit Dave
People wait for public transport at a flooded bus stop after heavy rains in Ahmedabad, June 24. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A tea vendor pushes a handcart through a water-logged street after heavy rains on the outskirts of Agartala, June 15. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Partially submerged houses are seen at a flood-affected village in Hojai district, in the northeastern state of Assam, June 16. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
A man carries his child through a flooded area towards a safer place after heavy rains on the outskirts of Agartala, June 15. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
A villager uses a makeshift bamboo bridge to cross a flooded area in the Nagaon district, in the northeastern state of Assam, June 18. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
An aerial view shows monsoon clouds over Mumbai, June 14. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
