Pictures | Tue Jul 31, 2018 | 7:35am EDT

Monsoon rains lash India

A girl brushes her teeth as she stands outside her submerged shanty at a slum area after a rise in the waters of the river Yamuna in New Delhi, July 31. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, July 31, 2018
Children wade through a flooded street at a slum area after a rise in the waters of the river Yamuna in New Delhi, July 31. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, July 31, 2018
A woman wades through a flooded street carrying logs of wood to be used to reinforce her shanty submerged in a slum area after a rise in the waters of the river Yamuna in New Delhi, July 31. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, July 31, 2018
School children wade through a waterlogged street after heavy rains in Mumbai. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Reuters / Tuesday, July 03, 2018
People wade through a waterlogged street after heavy rains in Mumbai, July 3. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Reuters / Tuesday, July 03, 2018
A man rides a motorcycle through a waterlogged street during heavy rains in Mumbai, July 3. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, July 08, 2018
A bus is seen submerged on a flooded road under a railway bridge after heavy rains in New Delhi, July 3. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, July 13, 2018
A man pushes his handcart through a waterlogged street during heavy rains in Mumbai, July 3. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, July 09, 2018
A Hindu priest wades through a waterlogged street during heavy rains in Mumbai, July 3. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, July 08, 2018
A man wades through a waterlogged street during heavy rains in Mumbai, July 3. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, July 09, 2018
A rickshaw puller transports passengers through a water-logged street after heavy rain in Kolkata, June 26. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Tuesday, June 26, 2018
A banana vendor waits for customers at a water-logged street after heavy rain in Kolkata, June 26. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Tuesday, June 26, 2018
A rickshaw puller helps a passenger get down at a water-logged street after heavy rain in Kolkata, June 26. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Tuesday, June 26, 2018
Cars are seen amidst debris after the wall of a residential building collapsed due to heavy rains in Mumbai, June 25. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Reuters / Monday, June 25, 2018
Cars are seen amidst debris after the wall of a residential building collapsed due to heavy rains in Mumbai, June 25. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Reuters / Monday, June 25, 2018
Police personnel and volunteers push a generator truck through a water-logged street after heavy rains in Mumbai, June 25. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Reuters / Monday, June 25, 2018
A man carries his suitcase as he walks through a water-logged street after heavy rains in Mumbai, June 25. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Reuters / Monday, June 25, 2018
A man rides a motorcycle through a water-logged street after heavy rains in Mumbai, June 25. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Reuters / Monday, June 25, 2018
People wade through a flooded road after heavy rains in Ahmedabad, June 24. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Sunday, June 24, 2018
People wait for public transport at a flooded bus stop after heavy rains in Ahmedabad, June 24. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Sunday, June 24, 2018
A tea vendor pushes a handcart through a water-logged street after heavy rains on the outskirts of Agartala, June 15. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Reuters / Friday, June 15, 2018
Partially submerged houses are seen at a flood-affected village in Hojai district, in the northeastern state of Assam, June 16. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Reuters / Saturday, June 16, 2018
A man carries his child through a flooded area towards a safer place after heavy rains on the outskirts of Agartala, June 15. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Reuters / Friday, June 15, 2018
A villager uses a makeshift bamboo bridge to cross a flooded area in the Nagaon district, in the northeastern state of Assam, June 18. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Reuters / Monday, June 18, 2018
An aerial view shows monsoon clouds over Mumbai, June 14. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, June 14, 2018
