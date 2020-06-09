Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Jun 9, 2020 | 4:46pm EDT

Monuments glorifying slavery and colonialism under scrutiny in U.S. and Europe

Ballerinas Kennedy George, 14, and Ava Holloway, 14, pose in front of a monument in Richmond, Virginia, of Confederate general Robert E. Lee after Governor Ralph Northam ordered its removal, June 5, 2020. A judge has issued a 10-day injunction blocking those plans. The southern Confederacy seceded from the United States, in large part to defend the practice of slavery, prompting the bloody 1861-65 U.S. Civil War. REUTERS/Julia Rendleman

Ballerinas Kennedy George, 14, and Ava Holloway, 14, pose in front of a monument in Richmond, Virginia, of Confederate general Robert E. Lee after Governor Ralph Northam ordered its removal, June 5, 2020. A judge has issued a 10-day injunction...more

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2020
Ballerinas Kennedy George, 14, and Ava Holloway, 14, pose in front of a monument in Richmond, Virginia, of Confederate general Robert E. Lee after Governor Ralph Northam ordered its removal, June 5, 2020. A judge has issued a 10-day injunction blocking those plans. The southern Confederacy seceded from the United States, in large part to defend the practice of slavery, prompting the bloody 1861-65 U.S. Civil War. REUTERS/Julia Rendleman
Close
1 / 35
Ballerinas Kennedy George, and Ava Holloway pose in front of a monument of Confederate general Robert E. Lee in Richmond, Virginia. At the time of the American Civil War, Virginia had been a slave-owning state, and Richmond had been the capital of the rebel Confederate states. REUTERS/Julia Rendleman

Ballerinas Kennedy George, and Ava Holloway pose in front of a monument of Confederate general Robert E. Lee in Richmond, Virginia. At the time of the American Civil War, Virginia had been a slave-owning state, and Richmond had been the capital of...more

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2020
Ballerinas Kennedy George, and Ava Holloway pose in front of a monument of Confederate general Robert E. Lee in Richmond, Virginia. At the time of the American Civil War, Virginia had been a slave-owning state, and Richmond had been the capital of the rebel Confederate states. REUTERS/Julia Rendleman
Close
2 / 35
Protesters tear down a statue of Edward Colston in Bristol, Britain June 7, 2020. Protesters in the port city tore down a statue of the 17th century slave trader and threw it into the harbor. Colston made a fortune in the transatlantic slave trade, and later donated to a range of charitable causes in Bristol. Several streets and buildings in the city bear his name. Mohiudin Malik/via REUTERS

Protesters tear down a statue of Edward Colston in Bristol, Britain June 7, 2020. Protesters in the port city tore down a statue of the 17th century slave trader and threw it into the harbor. Colston made a fortune in the transatlantic slave trade,...more

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2020
Protesters tear down a statue of Edward Colston in Bristol, Britain June 7, 2020. Protesters in the port city tore down a statue of the 17th century slave trader and threw it into the harbor. Colston made a fortune in the transatlantic slave trade, and later donated to a range of charitable causes in Bristol. Several streets and buildings in the city bear his name. Mohiudin Malik/via REUTERS
Close
3 / 35
Protesters throw the statue of Edward Colston into the water beside Pero's Bridge, in Bristol, Britain June 7, 2020. In the biggest deportation in known history, weapons and gunpowder from Europe were swapped for millions of African slaves who were then shipped across the Atlantic to the Americas. Ships returned to Europe with sugar, cotton and tobacco. As many as 17 million African men, women and children were torn from their homes and shackled into one of the world's most brutal globalized trades between the 15th and 19th centuries. Many died in merciless conditions. Twitter/Sellottie /via REUTERS

Protesters throw the statue of Edward Colston into the water beside Pero's Bridge, in Bristol, Britain June 7, 2020. In the biggest deportation in known history, weapons and gunpowder from Europe were swapped for millions of African slaves who were...more

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2020
Protesters throw the statue of Edward Colston into the water beside Pero's Bridge, in Bristol, Britain June 7, 2020. In the biggest deportation in known history, weapons and gunpowder from Europe were swapped for millions of African slaves who were then shipped across the Atlantic to the Americas. Ships returned to Europe with sugar, cotton and tobacco. As many as 17 million African men, women and children were torn from their homes and shackled into one of the world's most brutal globalized trades between the 15th and 19th centuries. Many died in merciless conditions. Twitter/Sellottie /via REUTERS
Close
4 / 35
People observe the base of the statue of Edward Colston, after protesters pulled it down and pushed into the docks in Bristol, Britain, June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

People observe the base of the statue of Edward Colston, after protesters pulled it down and pushed into the docks in Bristol, Britain, June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2020
People observe the base of the statue of Edward Colston, after protesters pulled it down and pushed into the docks in Bristol, Britain, June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Matthew Childs
Close
5 / 35
A damaged statue of former Belgian King Leopold II is removed in Ekeren, Belgium, June 9, 2020. The statue that was daubed with paint and burnt during protests was removed for possible renovation. Footage ATV - Antwerp Television/Handout via REUTERS

A damaged statue of former Belgian King Leopold II is removed in Ekeren, Belgium, June 9, 2020. The statue that was daubed with paint and burnt during protests was removed for possible renovation. Footage ATV - Antwerp Television/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2020
A damaged statue of former Belgian King Leopold II is removed in Ekeren, Belgium, June 9, 2020. The statue that was daubed with paint and burnt during protests was removed for possible renovation. Footage ATV - Antwerp Television/Handout via REUTERS
Close
6 / 35
A damaged statue of former Belgian King Leopold II is removed in Ekeren, Belgium, June 9, 2020. The colonial-era monarch's troops killed and maimed millions of people in Congo, Leopold's personal fiefdom from 1885 to 1908. Adam Hochschild, the U.S. author of the best-selling book "King Leopold's Ghost," concluded that about half the local population perished under the Belgian monarch. Villages that did not meet their rubber collection quotas were made to pay the debt by providing severed hands. Footage ATV - Antwerp Television/Handout via REUTERS

A damaged statue of former Belgian King Leopold II is removed in Ekeren, Belgium, June 9, 2020. The colonial-era monarch's troops killed and maimed millions of people in Congo, Leopold's personal fiefdom from 1885 to 1908. Adam Hochschild, the U.S....more

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2020
A damaged statue of former Belgian King Leopold II is removed in Ekeren, Belgium, June 9, 2020. The colonial-era monarch's troops killed and maimed millions of people in Congo, Leopold's personal fiefdom from 1885 to 1908. Adam Hochschild, the U.S. author of the best-selling book "King Leopold's Ghost," concluded that about half the local population perished under the Belgian monarch. Villages that did not meet their rubber collection quotas were made to pay the debt by providing severed hands. Footage ATV - Antwerp Television/Handout via REUTERS
Close
7 / 35
A statue of former Belgian King Leopold II was found sprayed with graffiti in the park of the Africa Museum, in Tervuren, near Brussels, Belgium, June 9, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman

A statue of former Belgian King Leopold II was found sprayed with graffiti in the park of the Africa Museum, in Tervuren, near Brussels, Belgium, June 9, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2020
A statue of former Belgian King Leopold II was found sprayed with graffiti in the park of the Africa Museum, in Tervuren, near Brussels, Belgium, June 9, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
8 / 35
A statue of Robert Milligan is seen covered with a blanket and a placard with a message in reference to the Black Lives Matter campaign outside the Museum of London Docklands near Canary Wharf, London, Britain, June 9, 2020. Milligan, an 18th century slave trader who owned sugar plantations in Jamaica, was involved in the construction of London's West India Docks. Onlookers cheered and applauded as workers in high-visibility jackets separated the statue from its plinth, then lifted it off with a crane truck. REUTERS/John Sibley

A statue of Robert Milligan is seen covered with a blanket and a placard with a message in reference to the Black Lives Matter campaign outside the Museum of London Docklands near Canary Wharf, London, Britain, June 9, 2020. Milligan, an 18th century...more

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2020
A statue of Robert Milligan is seen covered with a blanket and a placard with a message in reference to the Black Lives Matter campaign outside the Museum of London Docklands near Canary Wharf, London, Britain, June 9, 2020. Milligan, an 18th century slave trader who owned sugar plantations in Jamaica, was involved in the construction of London's West India Docks. Onlookers cheered and applauded as workers in high-visibility jackets separated the statue from its plinth, then lifted it off with a crane truck. REUTERS/John Sibley
Close
9 / 35
A statue of Robert Milligan is removed by workers from outside the Museum of London Docklands near Canary Wharf, London, Britain, June 9, 2020. The mayor of Tower Hamlets, John Biggs, told Reuters from the scene he felt strongly it was no longer appropriate to leave the statue in place. He said it would be put into storage and discussions would take place about what to do with it. "People assumed he was just a businessman who helped build the docks, but when you dig into it you learn that in fact he was a slave trader," Biggs said. "I find it refreshing, I find it inspiring that people want to learn and reflect." REUTERS/John Sibley

A statue of Robert Milligan is removed by workers from outside the Museum of London Docklands near Canary Wharf, London, Britain, June 9, 2020. The mayor of Tower Hamlets, John Biggs, told Reuters from the scene he felt strongly it was no longer...more

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2020
A statue of Robert Milligan is removed by workers from outside the Museum of London Docklands near Canary Wharf, London, Britain, June 9, 2020. The mayor of Tower Hamlets, John Biggs, told Reuters from the scene he felt strongly it was no longer appropriate to leave the statue in place. He said it would be put into storage and discussions would take place about what to do with it. "People assumed he was just a businessman who helped build the docks, but when you dig into it you learn that in fact he was a slave trader," Biggs said. "I find it refreshing, I find it inspiring that people want to learn and reflect." REUTERS/John Sibley
Close
10 / 35
Police officers are seen on the roof of Oriel College at Oxford University above a statue of British imperialist Cecil Rhodes during a protest for the statue's removal, in Oxford, Britain, June 9, 2020. More than 1,000 protesters converged on the college, chanting "take it down" and "shame on you" to demand the removal of a statue of the 19th century British colonialist. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Police officers are seen on the roof of Oriel College at Oxford University above a statue of British imperialist Cecil Rhodes during a protest for the statue's removal, in Oxford, Britain, June 9, 2020. More than 1,000 protesters converged on the...more

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2020
Police officers are seen on the roof of Oriel College at Oxford University above a statue of British imperialist Cecil Rhodes during a protest for the statue's removal, in Oxford, Britain, June 9, 2020. More than 1,000 protesters converged on the college, chanting "take it down" and "shame on you" to demand the removal of a statue of the 19th century British colonialist. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
11 / 35
Demonstrators hold placards during a protest at a statue of Cecil Rhodes at Oriel College in Oxford, Britain, June 9, 2020. A mining magnate, Rhodes was a central figure in Britain's colonial project in southern Africa, giving his name to Rhodesia, present-day Zimbabwe, and founding the De Beers diamond empire. He made his fortune from the exploitation of African miners, secured power through bloody imperial wars and paved the way to apartheid with his beliefs and measures on racial segregation. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Demonstrators hold placards during a protest at a statue of Cecil Rhodes at Oriel College in Oxford, Britain, June 9, 2020. A mining magnate, Rhodes was a central figure in Britain's colonial project in southern Africa, giving his name to Rhodesia,...more

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2020
Demonstrators hold placards during a protest at a statue of Cecil Rhodes at Oriel College in Oxford, Britain, June 9, 2020. A mining magnate, Rhodes was a central figure in Britain's colonial project in southern Africa, giving his name to Rhodesia, present-day Zimbabwe, and founding the De Beers diamond empire. He made his fortune from the exploitation of African miners, secured power through bloody imperial wars and paved the way to apartheid with his beliefs and measures on racial segregation. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Close
12 / 35
A general view of demonstrators during a protest for the removal of a statue of Cecil Rhodes outside Oriel College in Oxford, Britain, June 9, 2020. A student at Oriel in his youth, Rhodes left the college money when he died and also endowed the Rhodes Scholarships, which have allowed more than 8,000 students from countries around the world to study at Oxford over the past century. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

A general view of demonstrators during a protest for the removal of a statue of Cecil Rhodes outside Oriel College in Oxford, Britain, June 9, 2020. A student at Oriel in his youth, Rhodes left the college money when he died and also endowed the...more

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2020
A general view of demonstrators during a protest for the removal of a statue of Cecil Rhodes outside Oriel College in Oxford, Britain, June 9, 2020. A student at Oriel in his youth, Rhodes left the college money when he died and also endowed the Rhodes Scholarships, which have allowed more than 8,000 students from countries around the world to study at Oxford over the past century. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Close
13 / 35
A protester speaks to the crowd underneath a Confederate monument in Raleigh, North Carolina, May 31, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

A protester speaks to the crowd underneath a Confederate monument in Raleigh, North Carolina, May 31, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2020
A protester speaks to the crowd underneath a Confederate monument in Raleigh, North Carolina, May 31, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Close
14 / 35
A monument of Confederate president Jefferson Davis was marked during civil unrest in Richmond, Virginia, June 5, 2020. REUTERS/Julia Rendleman

A monument of Confederate president Jefferson Davis was marked during civil unrest in Richmond, Virginia, June 5, 2020. REUTERS/Julia Rendleman

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2020
A monument of Confederate president Jefferson Davis was marked during civil unrest in Richmond, Virginia, June 5, 2020. REUTERS/Julia Rendleman
Close
15 / 35
Several men stand at the locked gates of Jackson Square, where a statue of Andrew Jackson resides, and had brief heated words with demonstrators who had gathered around the square during a peaceful protest in New Orleans, Louisiana, June 5, 2020. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

Several men stand at the locked gates of Jackson Square, where a statue of Andrew Jackson resides, and had brief heated words with demonstrators who had gathered around the square during a peaceful protest in New Orleans, Louisiana, June 5, 2020....more

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2020
Several men stand at the locked gates of Jackson Square, where a statue of Andrew Jackson resides, and had brief heated words with demonstrators who had gathered around the square during a peaceful protest in New Orleans, Louisiana, June 5, 2020. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
Close
16 / 35
A demonstrator reacts at a statue of Winston Churchill in Parliament Square during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, Britain, June 7, 2020. Britain's wartime hero was under renewed scrutiny: a statue of him on Parliament Square in London was sprayed on Sunday with graffiti that read "Churchill was a racist." London Mayor Sadiq Khan said a commission would review statues, plaques and street names which largely reflect the rapid expansion of London's wealth and power at the height of Britain's empire in the reign of Queen Victoria. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

A demonstrator reacts at a statue of Winston Churchill in Parliament Square during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, Britain, June 7, 2020. Britain's wartime hero was under renewed scrutiny: a statue of him on Parliament Square in London was...more

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2020
A demonstrator reacts at a statue of Winston Churchill in Parliament Square during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, Britain, June 7, 2020. Britain's wartime hero was under renewed scrutiny: a statue of him on Parliament Square in London was sprayed on Sunday with graffiti that read "Churchill was a racist." London Mayor Sadiq Khan said a commission would review statues, plaques and street names which largely reflect the rapid expansion of London's wealth and power at the height of Britain's empire in the reign of Queen Victoria. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
17 / 35
Demonstrators during a Black Lives Matter protest in Parliament square by the Winston Churchill statue in Westminster, London, Britain, June 9, 2020. Churchill expressed racist and anti-Semitic views and critics blame him for denying food to India during the 1943 famine which killed more than two million people. Some Britons have long felt that the darker sides of his legacy should be given greater prominence. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Demonstrators during a Black Lives Matter protest in Parliament square by the Winston Churchill statue in Westminster, London, Britain, June 9, 2020. Churchill expressed racist and anti-Semitic views and critics blame him for denying food to India...more

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2020
Demonstrators during a Black Lives Matter protest in Parliament square by the Winston Churchill statue in Westminster, London, Britain, June 9, 2020. Churchill expressed racist and anti-Semitic views and critics blame him for denying food to India during the 1943 famine which killed more than two million people. Some Britons have long felt that the darker sides of his legacy should be given greater prominence. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
18 / 35
Lee Anderson MP cleans graffiti from the statue of Winston Churchill at Parliament Square, London, Britain, June 8, 2020. REUTERS/John Sibley

Lee Anderson MP cleans graffiti from the statue of Winston Churchill at Parliament Square, London, Britain, June 8, 2020. REUTERS/John Sibley

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2020
Lee Anderson MP cleans graffiti from the statue of Winston Churchill at Parliament Square, London, Britain, June 8, 2020. REUTERS/John Sibley
Close
19 / 35
From left, protestors Eve Ettinger, 31, Addie Meredith, 27, and Reamey Belski, 31, stand in front of a monument of Confederate Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson, in Richmond, Virginia, June 5, 2020. General Jackson, who led Confederate troops in several key victories, earned his nickname in July 1861 during one of two major battles fought near Manassas, when a fellow general is said to have shouted: "There is Jackson standing like a stone wall!" REUTERS/Julia Rendleman

From left, protestors Eve Ettinger, 31, Addie Meredith, 27, and Reamey Belski, 31, stand in front of a monument of Confederate Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson, in Richmond, Virginia, June 5, 2020. General Jackson, who led Confederate troops in several key...more

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2020
From left, protestors Eve Ettinger, 31, Addie Meredith, 27, and Reamey Belski, 31, stand in front of a monument of Confederate Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson, in Richmond, Virginia, June 5, 2020. General Jackson, who led Confederate troops in several key victories, earned his nickname in July 1861 during one of two major battles fought near Manassas, when a fellow general is said to have shouted: "There is Jackson standing like a stone wall!" REUTERS/Julia Rendleman
Close
20 / 35
A statue of Confederate general J.E.B. Stuart was marked during civil unrest in Richmond, Virginia, June 5, 2020. James Ewell Brown Stuart was a Virginia native and Confederate cavalry general in the 1861-65 U.S. Civil War. REUTERS/Julia Rendleman

A statue of Confederate general J.E.B. Stuart was marked during civil unrest in Richmond, Virginia, June 5, 2020. James Ewell Brown Stuart was a Virginia native and Confederate cavalry general in the 1861-65 U.S. Civil War. REUTERS/Julia Rendleman

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2020
A statue of Confederate general J.E.B. Stuart was marked during civil unrest in Richmond, Virginia, June 5, 2020. James Ewell Brown Stuart was a Virginia native and Confederate cavalry general in the 1861-65 U.S. Civil War. REUTERS/Julia Rendleman
Close
21 / 35
A protester defaces a Confederate monument during nationwide unrest in Raleigh, North Carolina, May 31, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

A protester defaces a Confederate monument during nationwide unrest in Raleigh, North Carolina, May 31, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2020
A protester defaces a Confederate monument during nationwide unrest in Raleigh, North Carolina, May 31, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Close
22 / 35
Protesters stand on a statue of Henry Grady, a journalist who wrote "the supremacy of the white race of the South must be maintained forever," during a protest in Atlanta, Georgia, May 29, 2020. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers

Protesters stand on a statue of Henry Grady, a journalist who wrote "the supremacy of the white race of the South must be maintained forever," during a protest in Atlanta, Georgia, May 29, 2020. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers

Reuters / Saturday, May 30, 2020
Protesters stand on a statue of Henry Grady, a journalist who wrote "the supremacy of the white race of the South must be maintained forever," during a protest in Atlanta, Georgia, May 29, 2020. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers
Close
23 / 35
A sign above The Green Man and Black's Head pub in Ashbourne, Britain, June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Carl Recine

A sign above The Green Man and Black's Head pub in Ashbourne, Britain, June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2020
A sign above The Green Man and Black's Head pub in Ashbourne, Britain, June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Close
24 / 35
A "Penny Lane" street sign, named after slave ship owner James Penny, is seen in Liverpool, Britain, June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

A "Penny Lane" street sign, named after slave ship owner James Penny, is seen in Liverpool, Britain, June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2020
A "Penny Lane" street sign, named after slave ship owner James Penny, is seen in Liverpool, Britain, June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
Close
25 / 35
People observe a Boer War memorial covered with graffiti in Kelvingrove Park, Glasgow, Britain, June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

People observe a Boer War memorial covered with graffiti in Kelvingrove Park, Glasgow, Britain, June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2020
People observe a Boer War memorial covered with graffiti in Kelvingrove Park, Glasgow, Britain, June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Close
26 / 35
A "Colston Ave" street sign is seen after the statue of Edward Colston was pulled down by protesters and pushed into the docks, in Bristol, Britain, June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

A "Colston Ave" street sign is seen after the statue of Edward Colston was pulled down by protesters and pushed into the docks, in Bristol, Britain, June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2020
A "Colston Ave" street sign is seen after the statue of Edward Colston was pulled down by protesters and pushed into the docks, in Bristol, Britain, June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Matthew Childs
Close
27 / 35
Demonstrators stand on the statue of Leopold II as one of them holds a national flag of the Democratic Republic of Congo during a protest, in central Brussels, Belgium June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Demonstrators stand on the statue of Leopold II as one of them holds a national flag of the Democratic Republic of Congo during a protest, in central Brussels, Belgium June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2020
Demonstrators stand on the statue of Leopold II as one of them holds a national flag of the Democratic Republic of Congo during a protest, in central Brussels, Belgium June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
28 / 35
Graffiti is seen on the statue of Thomas Carlyle in Kelvingrove Park, in Glasgow, Britain, June 8, 2020. Carlyle penned the pamphlet "An Occasional Discourse on the Negro Question," which suggested that slavery should not have been abolished. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Graffiti is seen on the statue of Thomas Carlyle in Kelvingrove Park, in Glasgow, Britain, June 8, 2020. Carlyle penned the pamphlet "An Occasional Discourse on the Negro Question," which suggested that slavery should not have been abolished....more

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2020
Graffiti is seen on the statue of Thomas Carlyle in Kelvingrove Park, in Glasgow, Britain, June 8, 2020. Carlyle penned the pamphlet "An Occasional Discourse on the Negro Question," which suggested that slavery should not have been abolished. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Close
29 / 35
A "Gildart Street" sign named for Richard Gildart, slave trader and three-time mayor and one-time MP of Liverpool, is seen in Liverpool, Britain, June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

A "Gildart Street" sign named for Richard Gildart, slave trader and three-time mayor and one-time MP of Liverpool, is seen in Liverpool, Britain, June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2020
A "Gildart Street" sign named for Richard Gildart, slave trader and three-time mayor and one-time MP of Liverpool, is seen in Liverpool, Britain, June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
Close
30 / 35
A "Cunliffe Street" sign, named for slave trader and Liverpool mayor Foster Cunliffe, is seen in Liverpool, Britain, June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

A "Cunliffe Street" sign, named for slave trader and Liverpool mayor Foster Cunliffe, is seen in Liverpool, Britain, June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2020
A "Cunliffe Street" sign, named for slave trader and Liverpool mayor Foster Cunliffe, is seen in Liverpool, Britain, June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
Close
31 / 35
A sign renaming Dunlop Street, named after a family of tobacco merchants and slave owners, as "Joseph Knight Street" is seen in Glasgow, Britain, June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

A sign renaming Dunlop Street, named after a family of tobacco merchants and slave owners, as "Joseph Knight Street" is seen in Glasgow, Britain, June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2020
A sign renaming Dunlop Street, named after a family of tobacco merchants and slave owners, as "Joseph Knight Street" is seen in Glasgow, Britain, June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Close
32 / 35
A "Rosa Parks Street" sign is seen on Wilson Street, named for merchant George Wilson, in Glasgow, Britain, June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

A "Rosa Parks Street" sign is seen on Wilson Street, named for merchant George Wilson, in Glasgow, Britain, June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2020
A "Rosa Parks Street" sign is seen on Wilson Street, named for merchant George Wilson, in Glasgow, Britain, June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Close
33 / 35
A "Harriet Tubman Street" sign is seen on Ingram Street, named for slave owner and tobacco trader Archibald Ingram, in Glasgow, Britain, June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

A "Harriet Tubman Street" sign is seen on Ingram Street, named for slave owner and tobacco trader Archibald Ingram, in Glasgow, Britain, June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2020
A "Harriet Tubman Street" sign is seen on Ingram Street, named for slave owner and tobacco trader Archibald Ingram, in Glasgow, Britain, June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Close
34 / 35
A "Rodney Street" sign, named after slave trade supporter Admiral George Rodney, is seen in Liverpool, Britain, June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

A "Rodney Street" sign, named after slave trade supporter Admiral George Rodney, is seen in Liverpool, Britain, June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2020
A "Rodney Street" sign, named after slave trade supporter Admiral George Rodney, is seen in Liverpool, Britain, June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
Close
35 / 35
View Again
View Next
George Floyd laid to rest in Houston

George Floyd laid to rest in Houston

Next Slideshows

George Floyd laid to rest in Houston

George Floyd laid to rest in Houston

George Floyd, whose death has triggered a groundswell of outrage and activism across the United States and beyond, is buried in Houston.

4:01pm EDT
George Floyd's death sparks worldwide protests

George Floyd's death sparks worldwide protests

Anti-police brutality activists gathered by the thousands in support of the Black Lives Matter movement in various European and African cities, highlighting...

2:15pm EDT
Protesters mark million-people march anniversary in Hong Kong

Protesters mark million-people march anniversary in Hong Kong

Hundreds of protesters gathered in central Hong Kong to mark a year of sustained pro-democracy rallies as fears over looming national security legislation have...

11:45am EDT
Candlelight vigil at George Floyd's high school in Houston

Candlelight vigil at George Floyd's high school in Houston

Hundreds attend a vigil for George Floyd at Jack Yates High School in Houston.

10:19am EDT

MORE IN PICTURES

George Floyd laid to rest in Houston

George Floyd laid to rest in Houston

George Floyd, whose death has triggered a groundswell of outrage and activism across the United States and beyond, is buried in Houston.

George Floyd's death sparks worldwide protests

George Floyd's death sparks worldwide protests

Anti-police brutality activists gathered by the thousands in support of the Black Lives Matter movement in various European and African cities, highlighting allegations of abuse of black prisoners by their jailers, social and economic inequality, and institutional racism lingering from colonial pasts.

Protesters mark million-people march anniversary in Hong Kong

Protesters mark million-people march anniversary in Hong Kong

Hundreds of protesters gathered in central Hong Kong to mark a year of sustained pro-democracy rallies as fears over looming national security legislation have reignited unrest in the global financial hub.

Candlelight vigil at George Floyd's high school in Houston

Candlelight vigil at George Floyd's high school in Houston

Hundreds attend a vigil for George Floyd at Jack Yates High School in Houston.

Class of 2020: Graduating in a pandemic

Class of 2020: Graduating in a pandemic

Students graduate amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Mourners gather for George Floyd memorial in Houston

Mourners gather for George Floyd memorial in Houston

Thousands of mourners braved sweltering heat to view the casket of George Floyd in Houston, where he grew up.

Protests against police brutality sweep across America

Protests against police brutality sweep across America

The killing of George Floyd, a Minneapolis black man who died after being pinned on the neck by a white police officer's knee, has triggered a wave of protests across the country.

Art of protest against George Floyd's death

Art of protest against George Floyd's death

Murals and artwork pay tribute to George Floyd, after his death ignited worldwide protests against police brutality.

Frontline workers stricken by COVID-19

Frontline workers stricken by COVID-19

Healthcare and first response workers mourn their colleagues who died of COVID-19, or fight the virus after being infected themselves.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast