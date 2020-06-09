Monuments glorifying slavery and colonialism under scrutiny in U.S. and Europe

A statue of Robert Milligan is removed by workers from outside the Museum of London Docklands near Canary Wharf, London, Britain, June 9, 2020. The mayor of Tower Hamlets, John Biggs, told Reuters from the scene he felt strongly it was no longer appropriate to leave the statue in place. He said it would be put into storage and discussions would take place about what to do with it. "People assumed he was just a businessman who helped build the docks, but when you dig into it you learn that in fact he was a slave trader," Biggs said. "I find it refreshing, I find it inspiring that people want to learn and reflect." REUTERS/John Sibley

