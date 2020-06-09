Monuments glorifying slavery and colonialism under scrutiny in U.S. and Europe
Ballerinas Kennedy George, 14, and Ava Holloway, 14, pose in front of a monument in Richmond, Virginia, of Confederate general Robert E. Lee after Governor Ralph Northam ordered its removal, June 5, 2020. A judge has issued a 10-day injunction...more
Ballerinas Kennedy George, and Ava Holloway pose in front of a monument of Confederate general Robert E. Lee in Richmond, Virginia. At the time of the American Civil War, Virginia had been a slave-owning state, and Richmond had been the capital of...more
Protesters tear down a statue of Edward Colston in Bristol, Britain June 7, 2020. Protesters in the port city tore down a statue of the 17th century slave trader and threw it into the harbor. Colston made a fortune in the transatlantic slave trade,...more
Protesters throw the statue of Edward Colston into the water beside Pero's Bridge, in Bristol, Britain June 7, 2020. In the biggest deportation in known history, weapons and gunpowder from Europe were swapped for millions of African slaves who were...more
People observe the base of the statue of Edward Colston, after protesters pulled it down and pushed into the docks in Bristol, Britain, June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Matthew Childs
A damaged statue of former Belgian King Leopold II is removed in Ekeren, Belgium, June 9, 2020. The statue that was daubed with paint and burnt during protests was removed for possible renovation. Footage ATV - Antwerp Television/Handout via REUTERS
A damaged statue of former Belgian King Leopold II is removed in Ekeren, Belgium, June 9, 2020. The colonial-era monarch's troops killed and maimed millions of people in Congo, Leopold's personal fiefdom from 1885 to 1908. Adam Hochschild, the U.S....more
A statue of former Belgian King Leopold II was found sprayed with graffiti in the park of the Africa Museum, in Tervuren, near Brussels, Belgium, June 9, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A statue of Robert Milligan is seen covered with a blanket and a placard with a message in reference to the Black Lives Matter campaign outside the Museum of London Docklands near Canary Wharf, London, Britain, June 9, 2020. Milligan, an 18th century...more
A statue of Robert Milligan is removed by workers from outside the Museum of London Docklands near Canary Wharf, London, Britain, June 9, 2020. The mayor of Tower Hamlets, John Biggs, told Reuters from the scene he felt strongly it was no longer...more
Police officers are seen on the roof of Oriel College at Oxford University above a statue of British imperialist Cecil Rhodes during a protest for the statue's removal, in Oxford, Britain, June 9, 2020. More than 1,000 protesters converged on the...more
Demonstrators hold placards during a protest at a statue of Cecil Rhodes at Oriel College in Oxford, Britain, June 9, 2020. A mining magnate, Rhodes was a central figure in Britain's colonial project in southern Africa, giving his name to Rhodesia,...more
A general view of demonstrators during a protest for the removal of a statue of Cecil Rhodes outside Oriel College in Oxford, Britain, June 9, 2020. A student at Oriel in his youth, Rhodes left the college money when he died and also endowed the...more
A protester speaks to the crowd underneath a Confederate monument in Raleigh, North Carolina, May 31, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
A monument of Confederate president Jefferson Davis was marked during civil unrest in Richmond, Virginia, June 5, 2020. REUTERS/Julia Rendleman
Several men stand at the locked gates of Jackson Square, where a statue of Andrew Jackson resides, and had brief heated words with demonstrators who had gathered around the square during a peaceful protest in New Orleans, Louisiana, June 5, 2020....more
A demonstrator reacts at a statue of Winston Churchill in Parliament Square during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, Britain, June 7, 2020. Britain's wartime hero was under renewed scrutiny: a statue of him on Parliament Square in London was...more
Demonstrators during a Black Lives Matter protest in Parliament square by the Winston Churchill statue in Westminster, London, Britain, June 9, 2020. Churchill expressed racist and anti-Semitic views and critics blame him for denying food to India...more
Lee Anderson MP cleans graffiti from the statue of Winston Churchill at Parliament Square, London, Britain, June 8, 2020. REUTERS/John Sibley
From left, protestors Eve Ettinger, 31, Addie Meredith, 27, and Reamey Belski, 31, stand in front of a monument of Confederate Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson, in Richmond, Virginia, June 5, 2020. General Jackson, who led Confederate troops in several key...more
A statue of Confederate general J.E.B. Stuart was marked during civil unrest in Richmond, Virginia, June 5, 2020. James Ewell Brown Stuart was a Virginia native and Confederate cavalry general in the 1861-65 U.S. Civil War. REUTERS/Julia Rendleman
A protester defaces a Confederate monument during nationwide unrest in Raleigh, North Carolina, May 31, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Protesters stand on a statue of Henry Grady, a journalist who wrote "the supremacy of the white race of the South must be maintained forever," during a protest in Atlanta, Georgia, May 29, 2020. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers
A sign above The Green Man and Black's Head pub in Ashbourne, Britain, June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Carl Recine
A "Penny Lane" street sign, named after slave ship owner James Penny, is seen in Liverpool, Britain, June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
People observe a Boer War memorial covered with graffiti in Kelvingrove Park, Glasgow, Britain, June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
A "Colston Ave" street sign is seen after the statue of Edward Colston was pulled down by protesters and pushed into the docks, in Bristol, Britain, June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Matthew Childs
Demonstrators stand on the statue of Leopold II as one of them holds a national flag of the Democratic Republic of Congo during a protest, in central Brussels, Belgium June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Graffiti is seen on the statue of Thomas Carlyle in Kelvingrove Park, in Glasgow, Britain, June 8, 2020. Carlyle penned the pamphlet "An Occasional Discourse on the Negro Question," which suggested that slavery should not have been abolished....more
A "Gildart Street" sign named for Richard Gildart, slave trader and three-time mayor and one-time MP of Liverpool, is seen in Liverpool, Britain, June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
A "Cunliffe Street" sign, named for slave trader and Liverpool mayor Foster Cunliffe, is seen in Liverpool, Britain, June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
A sign renaming Dunlop Street, named after a family of tobacco merchants and slave owners, as "Joseph Knight Street" is seen in Glasgow, Britain, June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
A "Rosa Parks Street" sign is seen on Wilson Street, named for merchant George Wilson, in Glasgow, Britain, June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
A "Harriet Tubman Street" sign is seen on Ingram Street, named for slave owner and tobacco trader Archibald Ingram, in Glasgow, Britain, June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
A "Rodney Street" sign, named after slave trade supporter Admiral George Rodney, is seen in Liverpool, Britain, June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
Next Slideshows
George Floyd laid to rest in Houston
George Floyd, whose death has triggered a groundswell of outrage and activism across the United States and beyond, is buried in Houston.
George Floyd's death sparks worldwide protests
Anti-police brutality activists gathered by the thousands in support of the Black Lives Matter movement in various European and African cities, highlighting...
Protesters mark million-people march anniversary in Hong Kong
Hundreds of protesters gathered in central Hong Kong to mark a year of sustained pro-democracy rallies as fears over looming national security legislation have...
Candlelight vigil at George Floyd's high school in Houston
Hundreds attend a vigil for George Floyd at Jack Yates High School in Houston.
MORE IN PICTURES
George Floyd laid to rest in Houston
George Floyd, whose death has triggered a groundswell of outrage and activism across the United States and beyond, is buried in Houston.
George Floyd's death sparks worldwide protests
Anti-police brutality activists gathered by the thousands in support of the Black Lives Matter movement in various European and African cities, highlighting allegations of abuse of black prisoners by their jailers, social and economic inequality, and institutional racism lingering from colonial pasts.
Protesters mark million-people march anniversary in Hong Kong
Hundreds of protesters gathered in central Hong Kong to mark a year of sustained pro-democracy rallies as fears over looming national security legislation have reignited unrest in the global financial hub.
Candlelight vigil at George Floyd's high school in Houston
Hundreds attend a vigil for George Floyd at Jack Yates High School in Houston.
Class of 2020: Graduating in a pandemic
Students graduate amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Mourners gather for George Floyd memorial in Houston
Thousands of mourners braved sweltering heat to view the casket of George Floyd in Houston, where he grew up.
Protests against police brutality sweep across America
The killing of George Floyd, a Minneapolis black man who died after being pinned on the neck by a white police officer's knee, has triggered a wave of protests across the country.
Art of protest against George Floyd's death
Murals and artwork pay tribute to George Floyd, after his death ignited worldwide protests against police brutality.
Frontline workers stricken by COVID-19
Healthcare and first response workers mourn their colleagues who died of COVID-19, or fight the virus after being infected themselves.